Fort Collins Mural Project

Fort Collins Mural Project

RADA Silent Auction

500 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Pottery Class for 2 - Tanner "Dr. T" Gerstberger
$25

Starting bid

Pottery Class for 2 - Tanner "Dr. T" Gerstberger Located in Fort Collins, CO Estimated value: $80 Tanner is a ceramic artist based in Fort Collins, CO. After spending years learning his craft he is now a full time artist, selling his work and teaching others how to create pottery. You can read more about the artist here - https://www.drtpottery.com/ All proceeds donated to the River Arts District Hurricane Recovery Fund. Read about it here - https://www.riverartsdistrict.com/
Blue Swirl Vase - Tanner "Dr. T" Gerstberger
$20

Starting bid

Blue Swirl - Tanner "Dr. T" Gerstberger 5"x9" hand thrown vase Estimated value: $65 Tanner is a ceramic artist based in Fort Collins, CO. After spending years learning his craft he is now a full time artist, selling his work and teaching others how to create pottery. You can read more about the artist here - https://www.drtpottery.com/ All proceeds donated to the River Arts District Hurricane Recovery Fund. Read about it here - https://www.riverartsdistrict.com/ Estimated shipping (if applicable): $20
Custom Pet Portrait - Aerica Raven
$75

Starting bid

Custom Pet Portrait (with or without googly eyes) - Aerica Raven 8" x 8" ink/watercolor/colored pencil unframed Estimated value: $250 Aerica Raven’s multidisciplinary career is marked by murals, illustrations, and immersive environments designed to excite the imagination. Drawing inspiration from fact and fiction alike, she explores human issues in mental health, subjective karma, and natural selection. You can read more about the artist here -https://www.aerica-raven.com/ All proceeds donated to the River Arts District Hurricane Recovery Fund. Read about it here - https://www.riverartsdistrict.com/
Daisy + sticker bundle - Allie Ogg
$20

Starting bid

Daisy and 3 sticker bundle, Allie Ogg 8" Daisy painting and three 3" stickers Estimated value: $60 Allie Ogg is a full time artist and illustrator based in Fort Collins, Colorado. She lives with her husband, two littles, and her cow dog, Billie Jean Holiday. Her free time is spent exploring the foothills and mountains of Colorado by foot and by bike. You can read more about the artist here - http://www.allieogg.com/ All proceeds donated to the River Arts District Hurricane Recovery Fund. Read about it here - https://www.riverartsdistrict.com/ Estimated shipping (if applicable): $10
Iberian Lantern - Robert Klose
$75

Starting bid

"Iberian Lantern", Robert Klose 15" lantern, wood, comes with lightbulb. Estimated value: $255 Robert Klose, accompanied by his loyal canine companion Hank, resides and creates within the vibrant artistic community of Fort Collins, Colorado. With an unwavering passion for craftsmanship, Robert's artistic journey is intricately woven into the medium of laser-cut birch plywood. His unique process involves the meticulous layering of relief-cut plywood, a technique that breathes life into his designs. You can read more about the artist here - https://www.robertkloselaserart.com All proceeds donated to the River Arts District Hurricane Recovery Fund. Read about it here - https://www.riverartsdistrict.com/ Estimated shipping (if applicable): $50
3 Wall Hanging Plates - Joseph Miranda
$35

Starting bid

3 Wall Hanging Plates - Joseph Miranda Two 9" and one 12" hanging wall plates Estimated value: $125 Joseph is a potter living in Fort Collins, Co. His goal as a crafts-person is to create living objects that gain a sense of belonging in your homes, hands, and minds as they pass from him to you. You can read more about the artist here - https://www.josephmirandapottery.com/ All proceeds donated to the River Arts District Hurricane Recovery Fund. Read about it here - https://www.riverartsdistrict.com/ Estimated shipping (if applicable): $30
3 Leaves - Tiffany Crowder
$65

Starting bid

"3 Leaves", Tiffany Crowder 8"x16", encaustic and oil stick on cradled wood panel Estimated value: $385 Tiffany Crowder was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest and currently lives in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. Tiffany has pursued artistic and creative endeavors for much of her life, and continues to have a multidisciplinary approach to her current artwork. She works with encaustic, photography, painting and mixed media. You can read more about the artist here - https://tiffanycrowder.com/ All proceeds donated to the River Arts District Hurricane Recovery Fund. Read about it here - https://www.riverartsdistrict.com/ Estimated shipping (if applicable): $20
5 Leaves - Tiffany Crowder
$115

Starting bid

"5 Leaves", Tiffany Crowder 6"x12", encaustic and oil stick on cradled wood panel Estimated value: $215 Tiffany Crowder was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest and currently lives in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. Tiffany has pursued artistic and creative endeavors for much of her life, and continues to have a multidisciplinary approach to her current artwork. She works with encaustic, photography, painting and mixed media. You can read more about the artist here - https://tiffanycrowder.com/ All proceeds donated to the River Arts District Hurricane Recovery Fund. Read about it here - https://www.riverartsdistrict.com/ Estimated shipping (if applicable): $30
Boulder Star - Kristen Ross
$750

Starting bid

"Boulder Star", Kristen Ross 18"x24", acrylic on panel Estimated value: $2,500 "Boulder Star" was created by Kristen Ross, an artist based in Boulder, CO. This piece was commissioned by the Boulder Chamber of Commerce as the official art for the 2024 Boulder Star card. It features the Boulder Star, which lights up on Flagstaff Mountain each holiday season, framed by the flatirons and Long's Peak. You can read more about the artist here - https://kristenrossart.com/ All proceeds donated to the River Arts District Hurricane Recovery Fund. Read about it here - https://www.riverartsdistrict.com/ Estimated shipping (if applicable): $50
Ignite - Jessica Fraser
$250

Starting bid

"Ignite", Jessica Fraser aka Baby Jess 12"x16", acrylic on canvas Estimated value: $850 Baby Jess is an artist living and working in Denver, CO. She works to create a universe of magical paintings composed of dream worlds that are filled with undiscovered landscapes, surreal moons and whimsical flora and fauna. You can read more about the artist here - https://babyjessart.com/ All proceeds donated to the River Arts District Hurricane Recovery Fund. Read about it here - https://www.riverartsdistrict.com/ Estimated shipping (if applicable): $30
Cherry Blossoms - Jessica Fraser
$50

Starting bid

"Cherry Blossoms", Jessica Fraser aka Baby Jess 6"x6", acrylic on canvas Estimated value: $160 Baby Jess is an artist living and working in Denver, CO. She works to create a universe of magical paintings composed of dream worlds that are filled with undiscovered landscapes, surreal moons and whimsical flora and fauna. All proceeds donated to the River Arts District Hurricane Recovery Fund. Read about it here - https://www.riverartsdistrict.com/ You can read more about the artist here - https://babyjessart.com/ Estimated shipping (if applicable): $15
Crescent II - Lara Mann item
Crescent II - Lara Mann
$90

Starting bid

"Crescent II", Lara Mann 8"x10", mixed media (framed) Estimated value: $300 Lara is a mixed media artist living in Longmont and working in Boulder, CO. In her practice she calms her anxious mind by creating mixed media artworks that focus on repetition. You can read more about the artist here - https://lara-mann.com/ All proceeds donated to the River Arts District Hurricane Recovery Fund. Read about it here - https://www.riverartsdistrict.com/ Estimated shipping (if applicable) - $30
Mourning Magnolias - Cindy Burkhart item
Mourning Magnolias - Cindy Burkhart
$40

Starting bid

"Mourning Magnolias", Cindy Burkhart 12"x12", acrylic on canvas Estimated value: $125 Cindy is an artist and educator living in Fort Collins, CO. "I try to embrace chaos and humor in my work while also exploring questions that might help make some kind of sense of this world. Creating community through artmaking is one of my primary reasons for being. Dogs and mountains are two others. You can read more about the artist here - https://www.cindyburkh.art/ All proceeds donated to the River Arts District Hurricane Recovery Fund. Read about it here - https://www.riverartsdistrict.com/ Estimated shipping (if applicable) - $20
Mug Duo 1 - Joseph Miranda
$20

Starting bid

Mug Duo 1 - Joseph Miranda One 4" mug and one 3" mug Estimated value: $62 Joseph is a potter living in Fort Collins, Co. His goal as a crafts-person is to create living objects that gain a sense of belonging in your homes, hands, and minds as they pass from him to you. You can read more about the artist here - https://www.josephmirandapottery.com/ All proceeds donated to the River Arts District Hurricane Recovery Fund. Read about it here - https://www.riverartsdistrict.com/ Estimated shipping (if applicable): $20
Mug Duo 2 - Joseph Miranda
$20

Starting bid

Mug Duo 2 - Joseph Miranda One 4" mug and one 3" mug Estimated value: $62 Joseph is a potter living in Fort Collins, Co. His goal as a crafts-person is to create living objects that gain a sense of belonging in your homes, hands, and minds as they pass from him to you. You can read more about the artist here - https://www.josephmirandapottery.com/ All proceeds donated to the River Arts District Hurricane Recovery Fund. Read about it here - https://www.riverartsdistrict.com/ Estimated shipping (if applicable): $20
Crested Butte Cabin - Jeanne Sanford
$150

Starting bid

"Crested Butte Cabin" - Jeanne Sanford 20"x24" framed, watercolor on paper Estimated value: $500 Jeanne is a watercolor artist based in Fort Collins, CO. After moving to Colorado from Chicago for college, she fell in love with the mountains and with watercolor painting. Since then she blends the two, painting trails and foliage from some of her favorite hikes. All proceeds donated to the River Arts District Hurricane Recovery Fund. Read about it here - https://www.riverartsdistrict.com/ Estimated shipping (if applicable): $40
Hand Woven Hat - Mélina Be
$40

Starting bid

Hand Woven Merino Wool Hat - Mélina Be One Size, merino wool Estimated value: $125 Artist Mélina Bernhardt has been exploring creative possibilities in textile for nearly two decades. Weaving, felting, knitting, sewing, jewelry making, leatherwork and basket making are integral parts of her creative expression. She especially thrives when finding new ways to combine these art forms to create one of a kind accessories, wearable art and home decor. You can read more about the artist here - https://www.melinabe.com/ All proceeds donated to the River Arts District Hurricane Recovery Fund. Read about it here - https://www.riverartsdistrict.com/ Estimated shipping (if applicable): $10
Identity Incineration - Mike McPuff item
Identity Incineration - Mike McPuff
$120

Starting bid

"Identity Incineration" - Mike McPuff 16"x20", acrylic on canvas Estimated value: $400 Mike McPuff is a muralist, tattoo artist and illustrator living and working in Fort Collins, CO. He is known for his surreal, colorful style. You can read more about the artist here - https://mcpuff.bigcartel.com/ All proceeds donated to the River Arts District Hurricane Recovery Fund. Read about it here - https://www.riverartsdistrict.com/ Estimated shipping (if applicable): $20
Morning Nap - Noelle Miller
$200

Starting bid

"Morning Nap" - Noelle Miller 18"x24", Acrylic and pastel on canvas Estimated value: $775 Noelle Miller is a mixed media artist living and working in Northern Colorado. After graduating from CSU she moved to Asheville, North Carolina to begin her career as a working artist. Now back in Colorado, she bridges the chapters of her life through an accumulated language of colors and marks learned during these times. You can read more about the artist here - https://www.noellemillerart.com/ All proceeds donated to the River Arts District Hurricane Recovery Fund. Read about it here - https://www.riverartsdistrict.com/ Estimated shipping (if applicable): $30
Shades of Blue - Mya Sears item
Shades of Blue - Mya Sears
$15

Starting bid

"Shades of Blue" - Mya Sears 8"x10" - acrylic on canvas Estimated value: $50 Mya is a ceramic artist, painter and atmospheric scientist from the great cornfields of Nebraska. She has lived in Oklahoma, Hawai'i, North Carolina and Colorado, creating art across every state she has lived. All proceeds donated to the River Arts District Hurricane Recovery Fund. Read about it here - https://www.riverartsdistrict.com/ Estimated shipping (if applicable): $10
Dr. Loris, Print - Eric Hansen
$20

Starting bid

"Dr. Loris" - Eric Hansen 16"x20" Giclee print Estimated value: $100 Eric is an artist living in Fort Collins, CO. He creates imaginative paintings often depicting animals. All proceeds donated to the River Arts District Hurricane Recovery Fund. Read about it here - https://www.riverartsdistrict.com/ Estimated shipping (if applicable): $10
Space Llama Cowboy, Print - Eric Hansen
$20

Starting bid

"Space Llama Cowboy" - Eric Hansen 16"x20" Giclee print Estimated value: $100 Eric is an artist living in Fort Collins, CO. He creates imaginative paintings often depicting animals. All proceeds donated to the River Arts District Hurricane Recovery Fund. Read about it here - https://www.riverartsdistrict.com/ Estimated shipping (if applicable): $10

