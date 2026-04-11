Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Retail $50
Basket consists of: soft plush towel,
cozy socks, Body wash & lotion, loufah brush, wine cup/wine, bath seltzers and a candle.
Starting bid
retail $100
Assortment of board and card games
Starting bid
Retail value: $50
Cat themed socks, makeup bag, adult plush blanket and a decorative plate
Starting bid
Ratail Value: $150
Salt lick BBQ sauce
Deep River Honey BBQ Chips
Not My First Rodeo Coffee Mug
Beef Jerky, Suede Fringe Kimono, Western Cactus Pillow, Rodeo sign, Western Cowboy Blanket, Dinner for 2 at Spring Creek BBQ
Starting bid
RetailL $75
Mini cooler bag with adult beverages
Starting bid
Retail $65
Azalea Plant with plant food
Starting bid
Retail $65
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