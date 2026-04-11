Hosted by

shelter pets advocacy network

About this event

Silent Auction

Home Spa Basket item
Home Spa Basket
$10

Starting bid

Retail $50

Basket consists of: soft plush towel,

cozy socks, Body wash & lotion, loufah brush, wine cup/wine, bath seltzers and a candle.

Family Game Night item
Family Game Night
$25

Starting bid

retail $100

Assortment of board and card games

I love cats! item
I love cats!
$10

Starting bid

Retail value: $50

Cat themed socks, makeup bag, adult plush blanket and a decorative plate

Rodeo Theme basket item
Rodeo Theme basket
$25

Starting bid

Ratail Value: $150


Salt lick BBQ sauce

Deep River Honey BBQ Chips

Not My First Rodeo Coffee Mug

Beef Jerky, Suede Fringe Kimono, Western Cactus Pillow, Rodeo sign, Western Cowboy Blanket, Dinner for 2 at Spring Creek BBQ

Mini Cooler with Beverages
$25

Starting bid

RetailL $75

Mini cooler bag with adult beverages

Azalea Plant item
Azalea Plant
$25

Starting bid

Retail $65


Azalea Plant with plant food

Kendra Scott Earrings item
Kendra Scott Earrings
$20

Starting bid

Retail $65

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!