15th Anniversary Silent Auction Continued

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Achieve a brighter, more confident smile with this professional at-home whitening package.
Includes:
Valued at $372.
Starting bid
Elevate your game day look with this classic and polished set, perfect for cheering on the Aggies in style. Whether you're heading to Kyle Field or watching with friends, this set keeps you looking sharp and spirited.
Includes:
Valued at $203.
Starting bid
Strengthen, tone, and energize with a 12-class pass to Pure Barre, offering a full-body workout experience in a supportive and motivating environment. Valued at $300.
Starting bid
Restore softness and shine with this nourishing haircare duo designed to hydrate, strengthen, and leave your hair feeling refreshed and healthy. Perfect for everyday use or a self-care refresh. Donated by Elia’s Beauty by Nancy Soto.
Includes:
Valued at $100.
Starting bid
Elevate your space with this striking limited edition artwork, offering a unique and meaningful addition to any home or office. This exclusive piece comes with an official Affidavit of Limited Edition, making it a special find for collectors and art lovers alike. Donated by The Arts Center of Brazos Valley.
Includes:
Valued at $168
Starting bid
Invest in your health and well-being with fitness experiences designed to keep you active, energized, and feeling your best.
Includes:
Valued at $220.
Starting bid
Take your workouts to the next level with a unique fitness experience that combines heat and intensity for maximum results.
Includes:
Valued at $99.
Starting bid
Balance great food and an active lifestyle with this combination of dining and fitness, perfect for staying energized and on the go.
Includes:
Valued at $150.
Starting bid
Add a warm and festive touch to your space with this set of red plaid hurricane glasses, perfect for candles or seasonal décor to create a cozy atmosphere in any room.
Includes:
Valued at $60
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