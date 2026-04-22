Hosted by

Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network

About this event

15th Anniversary Silent Auction Continued

Pick-up location

2500 S College Ave, Bryan, TX 77801, USA

#4 Southern Smiles: Teeth Whitening Package item
#4 Southern Smiles: Teeth Whitening Package
$185

Starting bid

Achieve a brighter, more confident smile with this professional at-home whitening package.

Includes:

  • Custom set of bleach trays
  • Whitening syringes
  • T-shirt, coffee mug, and pens

Valued at $372.

#6 Onward Reserve: Mens Aggie Game Day Essentials item
#6 Onward Reserve: Mens Aggie Game Day Essentials item
#6 Onward Reserve: Mens Aggie Game Day Essentials
$110

Starting bid

Elevate your game day look with this classic and polished set, perfect for cheering on the Aggies in style. Whether you're heading to Kyle Field or watching with friends, this set keeps you looking sharp and spirited.

Includes:

  • Triple Stripe Reveille Polo (size L)
  • Natural Spray Cologne

Valued at $203.

#11 Pure Barre: 12 Class Pass item
#11 Pure Barre: 12 Class Pass
$150

Starting bid

Strengthen, tone, and energize with a 12-class pass to Pure Barre, offering a full-body workout experience in a supportive and motivating environment. Valued at $300.

#12 Hydration & Shine Haircare Set item
#12 Hydration & Shine Haircare Set item
#12 Hydration & Shine Haircare Set
$55

Starting bid

Restore softness and shine with this nourishing haircare duo designed to hydrate, strengthen, and leave your hair feeling refreshed and healthy. Perfect for everyday use or a self-care refresh. Donated by Elia’s Beauty by Nancy Soto.

Includes:

  • HydraSplash replenishing leave-in
  • Hydrating shampoo

Valued at $100.

#14 Limited Edition Print:Solitary Travelers by Loren Adams item
#14 Limited Edition Print:Solitary Travelers by Loren Adams
$80

Starting bid

Elevate your space with this striking limited edition artwork, offering a unique and meaningful addition to any home or office. This exclusive piece comes with an official Affidavit of Limited Edition, making it a special find for collectors and art lovers alike. Donated by The Arts Center of Brazos Valley.

Includes:

  • Solitary Travelers limited edition print by Loren Adams
  • Affidavit of Limited Edition

Valued at $168

#16 Total Body Wellness Package item
#16 Total Body Wellness Package item
#16 Total Body Wellness Package
$110

Starting bid

Invest in your health and well-being with fitness experiences designed to keep you active, energized, and feeling your best.

Includes:

  • Yoga Pod 5-class pass
  • Piranha Fitness 2-week trial

Valued at $220.

#19 HOTWORX 1-Month Pass item
#19 HOTWORX 1-Month Pass
$50

Starting bid

Take your workouts to the next level with a unique fitness experience that combines heat and intensity for maximum results.

Includes:

  • One-month HOTWORX membership

Valued at $99.

#20 Fuel & Fitness Package item
#20 Fuel & Fitness Package item
#20 Fuel & Fitness Package
$75

Starting bid

Balance great food and an active lifestyle with this combination of dining and fitness, perfect for staying energized and on the go.

Includes:

  • (5) $10 Rudy’s BBQ vouchers
  • Row House class pass

Valued at $150.

#28 Cozy Holiday Glass Set item
#28 Cozy Holiday Glass Set
$30

Starting bid

Add a warm and festive touch to your space with this set of red plaid hurricane glasses, perfect for candles or seasonal décor to create a cozy atmosphere in any room.

Includes:

  • Set of 3 red plaid hurricane glasses

Valued at $60

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