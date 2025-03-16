Silent Auction

🌟 Your Name in Lights – Forever! 🌟 Bid now to claim the **exclusive title of Associate Producer** for *The Children’s Legacy: Act 2*—a once-in-a-lifetime chance to immortalize your support for the arts and secure a permanent place in Bronx history. Why Bid? ✅ Legacy Status: Your name will shine in the playbill, on our website, and in all promotional materials as a key champion of Lola’s final act. ✅ VIP Access: Enjoy front-row seats (2) to opening night, a backstage tour, and a private meet-and-greet with the directors and cast. ✅ Bragging Rights: Tell the world you helped launch a Bronx cultural landmark—perfect for resumes, social media, and cocktail parties! ✅ Impact Multiplier: Every dollar funds scholarships, secures our studio, and empowers the next generation of artists. This Isn’t Just a Credit—It’s a Legacy. Lola’s play has inspired thousands since its 1990 debut. Now, *you* can join that legacy. Imagine your name forever tied to the story that gave Bronx kids their first standing ovation… and their first taste of what’s possible. Bid Now → Don’t miss your curtain call!

🌟 Your Name in Lights – Forever! 🌟 Bid now to claim the **exclusive title of Associate Producer** for *The Children’s Legacy: Act 2*—a once-in-a-lifetime chance to immortalize your support for the arts and secure a permanent place in Bronx history. Why Bid? ✅ Legacy Status: Your name will shine in the playbill, on our website, and in all promotional materials as a key champion of Lola’s final act. ✅ VIP Access: Enjoy front-row seats (2) to opening night, a backstage tour, and a private meet-and-greet with the directors and cast. ✅ Bragging Rights: Tell the world you helped launch a Bronx cultural landmark—perfect for resumes, social media, and cocktail parties! ✅ Impact Multiplier: Every dollar funds scholarships, secures our studio, and empowers the next generation of artists. This Isn’t Just a Credit—It’s a Legacy. Lola’s play has inspired thousands since its 1990 debut. Now, *you* can join that legacy. Imagine your name forever tied to the story that gave Bronx kids their first standing ovation… and their first taste of what’s possible. Bid Now → Don’t miss your curtain call!

More details...