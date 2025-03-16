Silent Auction

Leah DeAbreu, a Bronx native, seamlessly blends a career in dance, entrepreneurship, and healthcare. She trained for 12 years at Lola Louis CAPAS, excelling in piano, drama, dance, and voice, later performing in off-Broadway shows and the film *Boomerang*. A Dance graduate of Talent Unlimited High School, she began teaching dance as a teen, participating in programs like Ailey Camp and NYSSSA, while earning NAACP ACT-SO medals in Dance, Drama, Poetry, and Entrepreneurship. Professionally, she performed with La Rocque Bey and at BAM’s DanceAfrica, and founded L De Dance School in Paterson, NJ, where she has mentored dancers for over 12 years. Beyond the arts, Leah is a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) with a decade of experience and actively serves her community through the NAACP and National Council of Negro Women, embodying dedication to both creative and civic impact.
Associate Producer Credits
$2,500
Starting bid
🌟 Your Name in Lights – Forever! 🌟
Bid now to claim the **exclusive title of Associate Producer** for *The Children’s Legacy: Act 2*—a once-in-a-lifetime chance to immortalize your support for the arts and secure a permanent place in Bronx history.
Why Bid?
✅ Legacy Status: Your name will shine in the playbill, on our website, and in all promotional materials as a key champion of Lola’s final act.
✅ VIP Access: Enjoy front-row seats (2) to opening night, a backstage tour, and a private meet-and-greet with the directors and cast.
✅ Bragging Rights: Tell the world you helped launch a Bronx cultural landmark—perfect for resumes, social media, and cocktail parties!
✅ Impact Multiplier: Every dollar funds scholarships, secures our studio, and empowers the next generation of artists.
This Isn’t Just a Credit—It’s a Legacy.
Lola’s play has inspired thousands since its 1990 debut. Now, *you* can join that legacy. Imagine your name forever tied to the story that gave Bronx kids their first standing ovation… and their first taste of what’s possible.
Bid Now → Don’t miss your curtain call!
Akwaaba Bed & Breakfast Getaway - Luxury Room 204
$2,500
Starting bid
Akwaaba at The Mansion at Noble Lane, Poconos, PA
No expense was spared when the wealthy Strongman and Miller families built their farm estate in the Poconos of Pennsylvania beginning in 1903. Ornate iron gates open to invite you down a long path lined with imposing Norwood Maples. At the top of the hill sits the 25,000-square-foot mansion, pretty in pristine white. With 14 unique guestrooms and three vacation house rentals, The Mansion at Noble Lane is intimate enough for personalized service, and everything you need for your mountain vacation is right on premises.
Room 204 is located on the second floor of the Mansion. This spacious room with an inside hall entry features a bedroom to the right, furnished with a King-sized bed, desk, armoire, large flat-panel TV and in-room refrigerator, and an on-suite bath to the left featuring an oval soaking tub with rain shower.
Includes a $200 spa allowance, a tea luncheon for two, and a three-course dinner for two.
Akwaaba Bed & Breakfast Getaway - GLASS HOUSE
$5,000
Starting bid
Akwaaba at The Mansion at Noble Lane, Poconos, PA
Freshly erected from the ground up to the vaulted ceiling, this open and airy, two-bedroom home is sun-drenched and oozing with contemporary panache.
✔ Two bedrooms (1 with king-size bed, 1 with 2 queen-size beds)
✔ Open living room/dining room/fully-equipped kitchen
✔ Large bathroom with tub and shower
✔ Full washer and dryer
✔ Front porch with rockers
✔ Back deck with dining table for six and bistro seating
✔ Shared patio with barbeque grill
✔ Landscaped grounds with tree swings, fire pits and a meditation/prayer pod
✔ Private parking
✔ Maximum sleeping capacity: 6
Includes a $200 spa allowance, a tea luncheon for two, and a three-course dinner for two.
Walk on Roles 🚶♂️
$75
Starting bid
We need bodies for crowd scenes, park scene and protest scenes. You may or may not get a line or 2. 😃
Executive Producer Credits
$10,000
Starting bid
