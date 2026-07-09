BALLET FOLKLORICO DE LA RAZA INC.
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BALLET FOLKLORICO DE LA RAZA INC.

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BALLET FOLKLORICO DE LA RAZA INC.

About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction

Limoncello Gift Basket item
Limoncello Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

YMCA - Family Membership 1 year item
YMCA - Family Membership 1 year
$50

Starting bid

Contents:

Tumble, glasses, fidget toys, T-shirts, frisbee,

$450.00 value

JAFRA Bee Pollen Facial Kit item
JAFRA Bee Pollen Facial Kit
$50

Starting bid

Cleanser, Royal Gel, Age Protection sunscreen, Facial Milk Balm, Royal Gel Facial Cream, Anti-Oxidant face oil, 2 fluid ounces of JAFRA Perfume, Primer, Royal Gel Eye Capsules.

Apache Zero Cost Voucher $300. value item
Apache Zero Cost Voucher $300. value
$50

Starting bid

Goof for one electrical panel inspection and tune up. With Apache Electric

Jamal Murray #27 Limited Edition Bobble Head item
Jamal Murray #27 Limited Edition Bobble Head
$30

Starting bid

$75.00 Value New is box. Denver Nuggets #27

Celebrate America's 250th bday in style item
Celebrate America's 250th bday in style
$65

Starting bid

Enjoy this 4th of July bundle! This bundle includes: a bottle of 1800 Margarita Mix, 4th of July decorations, and themed snacks. Value: $180

PINK -A -Licious Driank Basket item
PINK -A -Licious Driank Basket
$40

Starting bid

For all the ladies and those who love a good pink island punch! This bundle includes a 1.75L bottle of Bacardi Island Punch with a pink lemonade Buzz Ballz Biggies, wrapping it up with the sweetness of two cherry-flavored cotton candy.

Dave and Busters Family Evening Out
$70

Starting bid

Bring on the fun with the Dave & Buster's gift basket! This includes a $50 gift card along with D&B merch.

Value $290

3Hundred Bundle item
3Hundred Bundle
$5

Starting bid

Value: $60

Michael Kors Purse item
Michael Kors Purse
$10

Starting bid

Value: $40

Biker's Den Bundle item
Biker's Den Bundle
$15

Starting bid

Value: $50

Xcel Energy Merch item
Xcel Energy Merch
$5

Starting bid

Value: $30

Beer Pinata Basket item
Beer Pinata Basket
$5

Starting bid

Value: $35

Get Full Throttle Coffee Co. Merch item
Get Full Throttle Coffee Co. Merch
$30

Starting bid

Value: $150

Nike Women's Size 8 Sneakers item
Nike Women's Size 8 Sneakers
$10

Starting bid

Value: $70

Beaded Cactus and Candles item
Beaded Cactus and Candles
$5

Starting bid

Value: $60

Harley Davidson 3XL Long Sleeve Sweatshirt item
Harley Davidson 3XL Long Sleeve Sweatshirt
$5

Starting bid

Value: $45

Broncos Poncho and Wine Basket item
Broncos Poncho and Wine Basket
$10

Starting bid

Value: $80

Self Care Basket Bundle item
Self Care Basket Bundle
$5

Starting bid

Value: $45

Margarita Mix Basket item
Margarita Mix Basket
$50

Starting bid

Value: $150

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!