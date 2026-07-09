Silent Auction

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Starting bid
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Contents:
Tumble, glasses, fidget toys, T-shirts, frisbee,
$450.00 value
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Cleanser, Royal Gel, Age Protection sunscreen, Facial Milk Balm, Royal Gel Facial Cream, Anti-Oxidant face oil, 2 fluid ounces of JAFRA Perfume, Primer, Royal Gel Eye Capsules.
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Goof for one electrical panel inspection and tune up. With Apache Electric
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$75.00 Value New is box. Denver Nuggets #27
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Enjoy this 4th of July bundle! This bundle includes: a bottle of 1800 Margarita Mix, 4th of July decorations, and themed snacks. Value: $180
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For all the ladies and those who love a good pink island punch! This bundle includes a 1.75L bottle of Bacardi Island Punch with a pink lemonade Buzz Ballz Biggies, wrapping it up with the sweetness of two cherry-flavored cotton candy.
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Bring on the fun with the Dave & Buster's gift basket! This includes a $50 gift card along with D&B merch.
Value $290
Starting bid
Value: $60
Starting bid
Value: $40
Starting bid
Value: $50
Starting bid
Value: $30
Starting bid
Value: $35
Starting bid
Value: $150
Starting bid
Value: $70
Starting bid
Value: $60
Starting bid
Value: $45
Starting bid
Value: $80
Starting bid
Value: $45
Starting bid
Value: $150
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