Chorale NouvEAU

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Chorale NouvEAU

Silent Auction

CVTC Culinary Program
$50
Captain Coop's Trading Company
$75
Down To Earth
$60
Eau Claire Golf & Country Club
$425
Hello Adorn
$125
Nocito Cleaning
$120
Pablo Center at the Confluence
$1,500
Pet Food Plus & Paws and Claws
$45
River Bend Winery
$65
Scheels
$25
Silver Spring Foods
$100
Terravee Naturals
$40
The French Press
$65
The Yoga Room
$60

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