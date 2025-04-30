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Chorale NouvEAU
Silent Auction
CVTC Culinary Program
$50
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Captain Coop's Trading Company
$75
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Down To Earth
$60
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Eau Claire Golf & Country Club
$425
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Hello Adorn
$125
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Nocito Cleaning
$120
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Pablo Center at the Confluence
$1,500
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Pet Food Plus & Paws and Claws
$45
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River Bend Winery
$65
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Scheels
$25
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Silver Spring Foods
$100
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Terravee Naturals
$40
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The French Press
$65
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The Yoga Room
$60
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