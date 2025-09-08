Silent Auction | 2025 Birdies for a Cause

Starting bid
This incredible two-day foursome package at Pinehurst Resort promises a life time experience at "The Home of American Golf."
Pinehurst has thrice hosted the US Open Championship and was named the first-ever U.S. Open Anchor Site, chosen to host the 2024, 2029, 2035, 2041 and 2047 championships. Travel + Leisure Magazine has named Pinehurst "the Best Golf Resort In America" on three separate occasions.
Play on some of the finest golf courses in the world and write your own chapter in Pinehurst's continued saga.
Enjoy The Best Steak Anywhere® with $200 to the Capital District’s only Morton’s® The Steakhouse. You'll also experience award-winning luxury with a complimentary stay at Saratoga Casino's Four-Diamond hotel. An impeccable package for those with discerning tastes.
Join Glennpeter Jewelers' CEO Jeff Weiss for an intimate wine-tasting experience for up to 40 people. A $1,700 value, this experience is an exquisite pairing of exceptional wine, jewelry and craftsmanship.
Our championship golf course is the centerpiece of the Mohawk Golf Club. Created by the renowned designer Devereux Emmet in 1904, it is a spectacular 18-hole parkland course.
The course possesses uniquely designed raised greens that have contours permitting devilish pin placements, many of which are protected by strategically placed sand traps. The lush rolling fairways are all framed within the mature foliage of hardwood trees. From beginner to scratch golfer, this course holds the interest of all who play.
