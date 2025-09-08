Silent Auction | 2025 Birdies for a Cause

This incredible two-day foursome package at Pinehurst Resort promises a life time experience at "The Home of American Golf."





Pinehurst has thrice hosted the US Open Championship and was named the first-ever U.S. Open Anchor Site, chosen to host the 2024, 2029, 2035, 2041 and 2047 championships. Travel + Leisure Magazine has named Pinehurst "the Best Golf Resort In America" on three separate occasions.





Play on some of the finest golf courses in the world and write your own chapter in Pinehurst's continued saga.