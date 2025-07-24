Silent Auction 2025 Hearts of Gold Gala

Hosted by
Glow with confidence with this pampering package featuring one professional airbrush tan (There She Glows), a stylish hot pink zipper pouch (The Hat Chic), and a chic bracelet (Razzie Dazzie) — the perfect trio for a radiant look. Treat yourself or gift it to someone special for a touch of glam and glow.
Enjoy a luxurious two-night stay at the award-winning Beaufort Hotel, where coastal charm meets upscale comfort. Nestled on the banks of Taylor’s Creek, this waterfront retreat offers stunning views, exceptional dining, and easy access to the Crystal Coast’s top attractions.
This stylish gift box from Headbands of Hope features a glitter headband, a classic black headband, and a sleek black claw clip—perfect for adding a touch of sparkle and sophistication to any look. Paired with an original floral canvas painted by Roey Ebert, this beautiful and meaningful gift also supports a cause, as Headbands of Hope donates headbands to children with illnesses with every purchase.
Cheer on the ECU Pirates with four football tickets from the ECU Athletic Ticket Office—perfect for a thrilling game day experience with family or friends. Feel the excitement of college football in a lively atmosphere filled with school spirit.
Indulge in a luxurious 1-hour facial at Wisteria Spa, designed to rejuvenate your skin and restore your natural glow. This pampering experience also includes a stylish gift bag filled with premium cosmetics to continue your self-care at home.
Enjoy effortless beach days with the Shibumi Shade in Classic Purple & Gold, complete with Wind Assist for easy setup and all-day comfort and 2 ECU chairs. Paired with stylish Pampered Chef tumblers, this package offers the perfect blend of shade, function, and refreshment for your next coastal getaway.
Host an unforgettable Kid's Birthday Party at the charming Small White Barn on Stokes Family Farm, complete with a cozy Movie Night experience. This delightful package includes snacks like popcorn, chips, cookies, and candy, along with a serving bowl, popcorn cups, hot chocolate with a mug, napkins, fuzzy socks, and a soft throw blanket—everything needed for a fun and festive celebration.
Bring your garden dreams to life with a $50 gift card to Plant & See, plus a branded T-shirt to show your plant-loving pride. Whether you're a seasoned gardener or just starting out, this package offers inspiration and style.
Capture life’s special moments with a photo session of your choice from Erin Barham Photography, known for her timeless and heartfelt imagery.
Enjoy the ultimate outdoor experience with this complete set featuring a smokeless firepit, four camping chairs, a s’mores kit with skewers and fire logs, plus juice boxes and popcorn for cozy gatherings. Perfect for family nights or camping trips, this package combines comfort and fun around the fire. Donated by the Riley's Army Staff and Board of Directors, supporting a great cause.
Enjoy a relaxing day with four tickets to City Scape Winery in Pelzer, SC, where you can savor award-winning wines in a charming vineyard setting. Perfect for a fun outing with friends or a special celebration.
Enhance your home with a beautiful blend of handcrafted décor from Rustic Charm by Martha and an original watercolor painting by Annie Cullen Fine Art. This thoughtfully paired set adds charm, color, and artistic flair to any space.
Enjoy 2 tickets for a 1.5-hour cruise along the scenic Beaufort waterfront, taking in the gentle evening breezes and a breathtaking North Carolina sunset. This unforgettable experience includes complimentary beverages, making it the perfect way to unwind and soak in the coastal charm.
Two tickets to set sail on a 6-hour adventure aboard a luxurious 45-foot catamaran, exploring two stunning locations along the Crystal Coast. This unforgettable experience includes a delicious dinner catered by Beaufort Grocery Co., combining coastal beauty with exceptional cuisine.
The Triplex Combo is Plexus’ most popular wellness bundle, expertly designed to reset, refresh, and support your gut health. Featuring Slim to balance blood sugar and curb cravings, Bio Cleanse for gentle detox and regularity, and ProBio 5 to restore digestive balance and immunity, this trio lays the foundation for improved energy, reduced bloating, and overall wellness.
Enjoy a pampering experience with a $50 gift certificate to The Corner Spa in Farmville, offering a variety of relaxing and rejuvenating spa services. Perfect for treating yourself or a loved one to a moment of self-care and serenity.
Elevate your entertaining with a handcrafted cutting board paired with a curated selection of treats from Trader Joe’s, thoughtfully assembled by Boards and Bubbles. Perfect for hosting, gifting, or indulging in a gourmet experience at home.
Delight in a soothing collection of honey and wellness goodies from Jack & Juice, designed to nourish your body and elevate your daily routine. This package offers natural sweetness and holistic care for a healthier lifestyle.
Savor delicious flavors with a gift certificate to Chico’s Mexican Restaurant, paired with exclusive Pirate Radio swag and more—perfect for enjoying great food while showing off local style. This package offers a tasty experience combined with fun, fashionable accessories.
This package includes a state-of-the-art smokeless grill and a gift certificate for two green fees with a golf cart rental at Cypress Landing Golf Course. Perfect for golf enthusiasts and outdoor entertainers, it combines quality grilling with a memorable day on the links.
Enhance your living space with a stylish lamp and cozy ottoman from Bostic Sugg Furniture, combining functionality and comfort with elegant design. Perfect for adding warmth and a touch of sophistication to any room.
Receive a $300 gift certificate to Via Med, where a comprehensive range of medical and wellness services are designed to support your health and well-being. Enhance your self-care routine with expert treatments and personalized care, complemented by beautiful butterfly-themed items.
Add a vibrant pop of color to any outfit with this stunning orange glass necklace from Anchor Beads, expertly handcrafted for a unique and elegant look. Perfect for everyday wear or special occasions.
Embrace natural elegance with this handcrafted wooden necklace from Anchor Beads, offering a warm and earthy accent to any outfit. Perfect for adding a touch of artisanal charm to your jewelry collection.
Brighten your look with this vibrant multicolor necklace from Anchor Beads, featuring a beautiful blend of hues that complement any style. Handcrafted with care, it’s the perfect statement piece for adding color and personality to your wardrobe.
Enjoy a fun mix of Chick-Fil-A swag, sunglasses, sauces, and more—perfect for fans of great food and stylish accessories. This package brings a little extra flavor and flair to your day.
Capture the serene beauty of Ruba Beach with this exquisite watercolor painting by Sharon Stuart, showcasing delicate brushwork and calming coastal hues. A stunning piece that brings tranquility and artistic elegance to any space.
Discover a charming collection featuring a county scene print, motivational religious items, and more from Allyson Hart Aru Paper Co. This thoughtful assortment inspires faith and appreciation for rustic beauty, perfect for adding meaning and warmth to your home.
Bring a touch of the coast to your home with beautifully hand-painted oyster shells from Lily’s Oysters & Co., each crafted with care and artistic detail. These unique pieces make perfect decorative accents, trinket dishes, or thoughtful seaside-inspired gifts.
Celebrate the spirit of Greenville and ECU with this vibrant watercolor ink collage by artist Jonna Murphy-Rogers, capturing the heart of the community through bold color and layered detail. This one-of-a-kind piece blends artistic expression with local pride, making it a standout addition to any space.
Show your Pirate pride with a signed 2025 ECU Baseball jersey, autographed by the team and donated by Jeff Byrd and the ECU Baseball Team. This collectible piece is a must-have for any fan and a great way to support ECU athletics.
Enjoy a spotless home with professional house cleaning services valued at $120 from Suds in a Bucket. Whether for a fresh start or regular upkeep, this service offers convenience, care, and a sparkling clean space.
Elegant butterfly-themed gift basket combines beautiful decorative items with a $20 lottery ticket, offering both charm and a touch of excitement. Perfect for gifting or personal enjoyment, it brings together thoughtful keepsakes and the chance for a little extra luck.
Great selection of gift cards to popular local restaurants, Club Pilates, coffee shops, retailers, offering a variety of dining and shopping experiences. Perfect for food lovers and savvy shoppers alike, it provides the flexibility to enjoy great meals and unique purchases at your convenience.
Enjoy four passes to Albemarle Plantation’s Sound Golf Links, perfect for a relaxing day on the course. This package also includes a stylish juice set featuring glasses, a pitcher, measuring cups, pineapple tumblers with straws, napkins, a serving tray, a slicer, and a mini-candle for a complete and refreshing experience.
Indulge in the warmth of Southern cooking with the Paula Deen Package, featuring a casserole dish, cookbook, and a 5-piece kitchen set including a spatula, serving spoon, slotted spoon, and measuring spoon. This collection is perfect for adding flavor and function to your kitchen.
Savor the flavors of the season with this beautifully curated gift basket featuring local delights from Davenport Harvest. Packed with artisanal treats and fresh goodies, it’s the perfect way to enjoy the best of local craftsmanship and taste.
Bring the fiesta home with this complete family taco dinner kit, featuring everything you need from seasoning and sauces to rice, beans, and chips for an authentic meal experience. Accompanied by stylish serving essentials like taco holders, glass bowls, snack dishes, and a kitchen towel, this kit combines convenience and celebration for a fun and flavorful gathering.
Start your morning right with this complete pancake breakfast set, featuring premium pancake mix, syrup, and all the essential tools from spatula to griddle. Perfectly paired with measuring cups, spoons, cooking spray, and a serving platter, it makes breakfast both delicious and effortless.
Bake up sweet memories with this delightful baking set, complete with mixing bowls, measuring spoons, cookie sheets, and a cookbook to inspire your next treat. Enhanced by cozy potholders, storage containers, cookie mixes, and thoughtful extras like a candle and car fresheners, it’s the perfect package for baking enthusiasts.
Enjoy effortless cooking and convenient storage with this versatile Instant Pot paired with a set of four glass storage bowls, containers, and serving spoons. Perfect for busy kitchens, this collection simplifies meal preparation and serving with style and ease.
Indulge your senses with this beautifully curated Scentsy basket, featuring a variety of fragrant wax bars, warmers, and accessories to create a cozy and inviting atmosphere. Perfect for enhancing any space, this collection offers soothing scents that transform your home into a relaxing sanctuary.
Delight your taste buds with a gourmet Pirate's Popcorn gift basket, filled with a variety of handcrafted, irresistible popcorn flavors.This delicious package also includes a $15 off coupon—perfect for your next indulgent visit or gift-giving occasion.
Experience the ultimate inshore angling with this custom, one-of-a-kind 7ft Camacho Rodworks Red rod paired with a premium Daiwa spinning reel. This exclusive package also includes an RTIC insulated slim tote and a generous selection of inshore tackle—perfectly suited for targeting any species on the water.
Transform your space with a Comprehensive Design Consultation from Haithcock Home, where style meets function and every detail is thoughtfully considered. Whether you're refreshing a room or reimagining your entire home, this personalized session offers expert guidance tailored to your unique vision.
