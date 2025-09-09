Live2Serve Silent Auction 2025

Hosted by

Remote Car Starter
$175

Starting bid

Compustar remote start system from Speed of Sound Audio Experts in Somersworth, NH. Includes installation.


Valued at $499

Ross Furniture Recliner Chair
$450

Starting bid

Upgrade your living room reclining comfort with this beautiful reclining chair. This will quickly become your favorite furniture to add style & comfort to your home or office.


This chair must be picked up by the winner directly at Ross Furniture. Delivery is not included.


Valued at $2,200

Sig Sauer - 50% off
$100

Starting bid

Must be legally able to purchase a firearm. If you live out of New Hampshire, you must have your gun shipped to a FFL licensed store in your state. Some restrictions apply to certain guns.

$100

Starting bid

Must be legally able to purchase a firearm. If you live out of New Hampshire, you must have your gun shipped to a FFL licensed store in your state. Some restrictions apply to certain guns.

Car Detail - Interior/ Exterior
$175

Starting bid

Get your vehicle ready for winter with a full detailing service from Auto Images!


Valued at $449

Shooting with Brice
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a day shooting with Brice Snyder at White Birch Armory.

Valued at $450

Legends Suite for 20 People
$175

Starting bid

Enjoy a 2 hour private suite room rental for up to 20 people at Tour Golf & Grill in Portsmouth, NH. This suite also includes a golf simulator for the party.

*Dinner and drink costs not included


Valued at $550

110 Grill Gift Card
$100

Starting bid

$200 gift card to the 110 Grill.

Golf for 4 People + Carts item
Golf for 4 People + Carts
$225

Starting bid

Golfing for up to 4 people at the Cochecho Country Club. Including carts!

Valued at over $400


Located at: 145 Gulf Road Dover NH 603-742-8580

Jimmy Jazz & Blues Club Dinner & Show for 2
$175

Starting bid

Enjoy a dinner and show date/night out at the Jimmy Jazz & Blues club. This certificate is good for up to 2 people.


Value at $300

Karielle Silk Photography - Mini Session item
Karielle Silk Photography - Mini Session
$150

Starting bid

Need updated photos taken? New head shots, senior pics, maternity photo - the options are endless.


Valued at $350

Hobo Tattoo item
Hobo Tattoo
$150

Starting bid

$250 Gift Card to Hobo Steve Tattoo in Portsmouth, NH.


Donated by Tatto Artist Steven Clark 603-436-0805



Mobile Hair and Makeup Session with a NY Artist
$150

Starting bid

A in home appointment including hair and makeup by Christina Kirby 603-919-0930. This will include luxury skin care prep, with a high end makeup application and a long lasting hair style.


Expires October 2026, and location must be under 40 miles from Rochester, New Hampshire.


Valued at $350

Gift Basket from Johnsons item
Gift Basket from Johnsons
$125

Starting bid

Johnsons gift basket including: marinaded steak tips, chicken breast, chicken wings, and prime black angus strip.


Valued at $213

York Harbor Inn
$175

Starting bid

Don't miss out on this 1 night stay for 2 people at the stunning York Harbor Inn.


Valued at $300

Quality Inn Portsmouth + Barrio Portsmouth
$130

Starting bid

Enjoy a 1 night stay at the Portsmouth Quality Inn to include breakfast. Plus a Barrio $75 gift card!


Valued at $260

Rochester Country Club and Nippo Lake Golf Club
$200

Starting bid

Attention Golfers!! 18 holes of golf for 4 people at both courses - Rochester Country Club and Nippo Lake Golf Course.


Value at $510

Handmade Baby Quilt (2 quilts)
$75

Starting bid

Made with love by Bonnie Harrison - Handmade 100% cotton.


Can be gently washed and dried, no bleach


Valued at $150

$75

Starting bid

Made with love by Bonnie Harrison - Handmade 100% cotton.


Can be gently washed and dried, no bleach


Valued at $150

Procell Microchanneling Facial item
Procell Microchanneling Facial
$180

Starting bid

A rejuvenating facial utilizing advanced microchanneling technology that boost collagen, decreases fine lines, healing scars and promoting overall skin health. Treatment is safe on all skin types, including sensative skin, but is not recommended if taking an immunosuppressant.


Valued at $450


Gift certificate must be used prior to Jan. 2026. Contact Chao Bella LLC at 607-731-1207 to schedule.

