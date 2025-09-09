Live2Serve Silent Auction 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Compustar remote start system from Speed of Sound Audio Experts in Somersworth, NH. Includes installation.
Valued at $499
Starting bid
Upgrade your living room reclining comfort with this beautiful reclining chair. This will quickly become your favorite furniture to add style & comfort to your home or office.
This chair must be picked up by the winner directly at Ross Furniture. Delivery is not included.
Valued at $2,200
Starting bid
Must be legally able to purchase a firearm. If you live out of New Hampshire, you must have your gun shipped to a FFL licensed store in your state. Some restrictions apply to certain guns.
Starting bid
Must be legally able to purchase a firearm. If you live out of New Hampshire, you must have your gun shipped to a FFL licensed store in your state. Some restrictions apply to certain guns.
Starting bid
Get your vehicle ready for winter with a full detailing service from Auto Images!
Valued at $449
Starting bid
Enjoy a day shooting with Brice Snyder at White Birch Armory.
Valued at $450
Starting bid
Enjoy a 2 hour private suite room rental for up to 20 people at Tour Golf & Grill in Portsmouth, NH. This suite also includes a golf simulator for the party.
*Dinner and drink costs not included
Valued at $550
Starting bid
$200 gift card to the 110 Grill.
Starting bid
Golfing for up to 4 people at the Cochecho Country Club. Including carts!
Valued at over $400
Located at: 145 Gulf Road Dover NH 603-742-8580
Starting bid
Enjoy a dinner and show date/night out at the Jimmy Jazz & Blues club. This certificate is good for up to 2 people.
Value at $300
Starting bid
Need updated photos taken? New head shots, senior pics, maternity photo - the options are endless.
Valued at $350
Starting bid
$250 Gift Card to Hobo Steve Tattoo in Portsmouth, NH.
Donated by Tatto Artist Steven Clark 603-436-0805
Starting bid
A in home appointment including hair and makeup by Christina Kirby 603-919-0930. This will include luxury skin care prep, with a high end makeup application and a long lasting hair style.
Expires October 2026, and location must be under 40 miles from Rochester, New Hampshire.
Valued at $350
Starting bid
Johnsons gift basket including: marinaded steak tips, chicken breast, chicken wings, and prime black angus strip.
Valued at $213
Starting bid
Don't miss out on this 1 night stay for 2 people at the stunning York Harbor Inn.
Valued at $300
Starting bid
Enjoy a 1 night stay at the Portsmouth Quality Inn to include breakfast. Plus a Barrio $75 gift card!
Valued at $260
Starting bid
Attention Golfers!! 18 holes of golf for 4 people at both courses - Rochester Country Club and Nippo Lake Golf Course.
Value at $510
Starting bid
Made with love by Bonnie Harrison - Handmade 100% cotton.
Can be gently washed and dried, no bleach
Valued at $150
Starting bid
Made with love by Bonnie Harrison - Handmade 100% cotton.
Can be gently washed and dried, no bleach
Valued at $150
Starting bid
A rejuvenating facial utilizing advanced microchanneling technology that boost collagen, decreases fine lines, healing scars and promoting overall skin health. Treatment is safe on all skin types, including sensative skin, but is not recommended if taking an immunosuppressant.
Valued at $450
Gift certificate must be used prior to Jan. 2026. Contact Chao Bella LLC at 607-731-1207 to schedule.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!