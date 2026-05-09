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Immigrants Assistance Center Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction 2026 (copy)

Pick-up location

96 Rockdale Ave, New Bedford, MA 02740, USA

Copper Beech Oyster Farm Private Tour & 2 dozen Osyters
$25

Starting bid

Oyster cultivator, Bob Field, will share all he knows about oyster farming on a private tour (up to 4 people) of his Copper Beech Oyster Farm (date and time tbd).

Field will give the history of how he founded his oyster farm and explain the processes involved.

Please wear water-resistant shoes/boots and be prepared to walk about a quarter mile.


Copper Beech Oyster Farm Private Tour & 2 dozen Osyters (Copy)
$25

Starting bid

Oyster cultivator, Bob Field, will share all he knows about oyster farming on a private tour (up to 4 people) of his Copper Beech Oyster Farm (date and time tbd).

Field will give the history of how he founded his oyster farm and explain the processes involved.

Please wear water-resistant shoes/boots and be prepared to walk about a quarter mile.


Mallory Portrait plus Hotel-Value $2500
$250

Starting bid

Sunset Sail
$500

Starting bid

Set Sail in Padanaram Harbor for up to 4 people, includes wine and cheese platter.

Donated by Peter & Helena Hughes

Joseph Abboud Men's Suit
$400

Starting bid

Tailor made Joseph Abboud suit by Gentlemen's Warehouse

One Year Full Tuition - Portuguese -Pre-K, KG or Grade 1
$75

Starting bid

The Gift of Language - at Discovery Language Academy in New Bedford, MA.

One year tuition Portuguese school for Pre-K, KG or Grade 1.

Generously donated by Dr. Leslie Vicente, Discovery Language Academy.

Weekend at Breton Woods NH
$300

Starting bid

Servedwell Dining Experience for up to 12
$500

Starting bid

Bottle Wine Castel D’Alba
$50

Starting bid

Gucci bangle watch
$200

Starting bid

LIT- 1 month group training
$25

Starting bid

Lobster & scallops
$200

Starting bid

Avalon Glo facial
$50

Starting bid

test
$1

Starting bid

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