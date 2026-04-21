Hosted by

Kettle Moraine Figure Skating Club Inc
Sales closed

Silent Auction - 2026 Force of Nature Ice Show

Pick-up location

2330 S Main St, West Bend, WI 53095, USA

Brewer's Game Day - Silent Auction Basket 1 item
Brewer's Game Day - Silent Auction Basket 1
$200

Starting bid

Silent Auction Basket 1

Brewers Game Day

Row 4 - Behind Home Plate

4 Tickets - Section 118

Seats 7-10

Gold Parking

Saturday, June 13 @ 6:15 PM CST

Brewers vs Phillies

Two Brewers Hats

Snacks


Value: $900


LEGO - Silent Auction Basket 2 item
LEGO - Silent Auction Basket 2
$75

Starting bid

Sunflower LEGO Set

LEGO Hacks Book

LEGO Space Shuttle 3-in-1 set

LEGO Car Set

LEGO Recreate Game - Animals

LEGO Toucan 3-in-1 set

LEGO Back to the Future Time Machine

Brick Popper Tool

LEGO Hamster Set


Total Value: $185


West Bend Shopping Spree - Silent Auction Basket 3 item
West Bend Shopping Spree - Silent Auction Basket 3
$68

Starting bid

$25 Chamber certificate

$25 Chocolate Factory Gift Card

Shopping tote

$10 Café Floriana gift card

$20 Homespun gift card

$10 Waves of Grace gift card

$30 Christy Mac's gift card

$15 Savoring Thyme gift card

$25 Wapi gift card


Value: $170

Sip and Savor Wine Experience - Silent Auction Basket 4 item
Sip and Savor Wine Experience - Silent Auction Basket 4
$63

Starting bid

Oscar's Wine Bar tasting certificate

Bottle stoppers

72% Dark Chocolate bar

Josh Cabernet Sauvignon

Stainless wine tumbers

Wine cooler tote

Waiters corkscrew

Carrs Original Table Water Crackers


Value: $160

Dirty Ninja Fun Run - Silent Auction Basket 5 item
Dirty Ninja Fun Run - Silent Auction Basket 5
$55

Starting bid

Dirty Ninja registration x2 (value $70)

Foam Soap

Capri Sun (2)

Water blasters

Tote

Granola bars

Ribbon Ninja game

Beach Towels (2)

Kids sweatbands

Gatorade


Value: $140

Gehring's Meat Market Smoker Box - Silent Auction Basket 6 item
Gehring's Meat Market Smoker Box - Silent Auction Basket 6
$60

Starting bid

Savor the flavor with a Gehring's Meat Market Basket

Includes:

Wearable: Hat

Seasonings and BBQ sauce

Gift certificate for brisket

Gift certificate for pork butt


Value: $150

Fishing Box - Silent Auction Basket 7 item
Fishing Box - Silent Auction Basket 7
$42

Starting bid

$25 gift card

Commemorative tackle organizer

Assorted lures and bait

Gummi worms and red fish


Value: $105


Gardening Basket - Silent Auction Basket 8 item
Gardening Basket - Silent Auction Basket 8
$60

Starting bid

Wind Chime (PLM donation)

Solar Pathway Lights (PLM donation)

Garden Items and Decor


Value: $150

An Evening of Entertainment - Silent Auction Basket 9 item
An Evening of Entertainment - Silent Auction Basket 9
$50

Starting bid

An evening of entertainment

Enjoy dinner at Dooley's on Main ($50 gift certificate)

followed by a night of comedy by Mary Mack at The Bend Theater (2 Balcony Tickets)

Show Date: May 15, 2026 - 7:30 PM


Value: $125

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