Silent Auction - 2026 Force of Nature Ice Show

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Starting bid
Silent Auction Basket 1
Brewers Game Day
Row 4 - Behind Home Plate
4 Tickets - Section 118
Seats 7-10
Gold Parking
Saturday, June 13 @ 6:15 PM CST
Brewers vs Phillies
Two Brewers Hats
Snacks
Value: $900
Starting bid
Sunflower LEGO Set
LEGO Hacks Book
LEGO Space Shuttle 3-in-1 set
LEGO Car Set
LEGO Recreate Game - Animals
LEGO Toucan 3-in-1 set
LEGO Back to the Future Time Machine
Brick Popper Tool
LEGO Hamster Set
Total Value: $185
Starting bid
$25 Chamber certificate
$25 Chocolate Factory Gift Card
Shopping tote
$10 Café Floriana gift card
$20 Homespun gift card
$10 Waves of Grace gift card
$30 Christy Mac's gift card
$15 Savoring Thyme gift card
$25 Wapi gift card
Value: $170
Starting bid
Oscar's Wine Bar tasting certificate
Bottle stoppers
72% Dark Chocolate bar
Josh Cabernet Sauvignon
Stainless wine tumbers
Wine cooler tote
Waiters corkscrew
Carrs Original Table Water Crackers
Value: $160
Starting bid
Dirty Ninja registration x2 (value $70)
Foam Soap
Capri Sun (2)
Water blasters
Tote
Granola bars
Ribbon Ninja game
Beach Towels (2)
Kids sweatbands
Gatorade
Value: $140
Starting bid
Savor the flavor with a Gehring's Meat Market Basket
Includes:
Wearable: Hat
Seasonings and BBQ sauce
Gift certificate for brisket
Gift certificate for pork butt
Value: $150
Starting bid
$25 gift card
Commemorative tackle organizer
Assorted lures and bait
Gummi worms and red fish
Value: $105
Starting bid
Wind Chime (PLM donation)
Solar Pathway Lights (PLM donation)
Garden Items and Decor
Value: $150
Starting bid
An evening of entertainment
Enjoy dinner at Dooley's on Main ($50 gift certificate)
followed by a night of comedy by Mary Mack at The Bend Theater (2 Balcony Tickets)
Show Date: May 15, 2026 - 7:30 PM
Value: $125
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