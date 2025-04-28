Silent Auction

Darling, it’s time to SHINE with this all-out, rainbow-packed Pride extravaganza! This basket is a glitter bomb of fabulousness, bursting with everything you need to slay your Pride celebration. Start by diving into In Transit, an absolute literary masterpiece that’ll have you captivated from page one. Then, explore the bold and beautiful history of our community with the Queer History graphic novel – it’s colorful, powerful, and packed with all the fierce knowledge you need. Sip your morning brew in style with a Pride mug that screams “I’m here, I’m queer, get used to it,” and pair it with a cup of Pride coffee that’ll leave you caffeinated and ready to conquer the world. Wave your Pride flag like the queen you are and keep your treasures safe on a Rainbow ceramic tray—so chic, it could be on the runway. Indulge in a little self-care with the playful Gay Bar soap (because even soap deserves to be fabulous), and get your glitter on with Gay Icon flash cards to test your knowledge of the legends who made us shine. Whether you're raising a toast to our past, our present, or our future, this basket will have you living your best, boldest, and most fabulous life. ✨🌈

Darling, it’s time to SHINE with this all-out, rainbow-packed Pride extravaganza! This basket is a glitter bomb of fabulousness, bursting with everything you need to slay your Pride celebration. Start by diving into In Transit, an absolute literary masterpiece that’ll have you captivated from page one. Then, explore the bold and beautiful history of our community with the Queer History graphic novel – it’s colorful, powerful, and packed with all the fierce knowledge you need. Sip your morning brew in style with a Pride mug that screams “I’m here, I’m queer, get used to it,” and pair it with a cup of Pride coffee that’ll leave you caffeinated and ready to conquer the world. Wave your Pride flag like the queen you are and keep your treasures safe on a Rainbow ceramic tray—so chic, it could be on the runway. Indulge in a little self-care with the playful Gay Bar soap (because even soap deserves to be fabulous), and get your glitter on with Gay Icon flash cards to test your knowledge of the legends who made us shine. Whether you're raising a toast to our past, our present, or our future, this basket will have you living your best, boldest, and most fabulous life. ✨🌈

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