Silent Auction

Venture into the shadowed realms of imagination with this hauntingly curated collection. Within this basket lies a Kindle e-reader, your portal to countless dark and spectral tales. Among the treasures are the macabre musings of Edgar Allan Poe, the chilling artistry of Peter Straub, and the wickedly witty darkness spun by Mary Janice Davidson. To fortify your spirit for these journeys into the unknown, sip on a brew of spooky artisan coffee, served in a graveyard-chic coffee mug crafted for nights when the veil is thin. Perfect for the seeker of spectral stories and midnight wanderers alike, this basket promises hours of shivering delight and shadowed wonder.
Venture into the shadowed realms of imagination with this hauntingly curated collection. Within this basket lies a Kindle e-reader, your portal to countless dark and spectral tales. Among the treasures are the macabre musings of Edgar Allan Poe, the chilling artistry of Peter Straub, and the wickedly witty darkness spun by Mary Janice Davidson. To fortify your spirit for these journeys into the unknown, sip on a brew of spooky artisan coffee, served in a graveyard-chic coffee mug crafted for nights when the veil is thin. Perfect for the seeker of spectral stories and midnight wanderers alike, this basket promises hours of shivering delight and shadowed wonder.
The Ultimate Pride Ex-trav-a-GAHN-ZAH Basket
$40
Starting bid
Darling, it’s time to SHINE with this all-out, rainbow-packed Pride extravaganza! This basket is a glitter bomb of fabulousness, bursting with everything you need to slay your Pride celebration. Start by diving into In Transit, an absolute literary masterpiece that’ll have you captivated from page one. Then, explore the bold and beautiful history of our community with the Queer History graphic novel – it’s colorful, powerful, and packed with all the fierce knowledge you need. Sip your morning brew in style with a Pride mug that screams “I’m here, I’m queer, get used to it,” and pair it with a cup of Pride coffee that’ll leave you caffeinated and ready to conquer the world. Wave your Pride flag like the queen you are and keep your treasures safe on a Rainbow ceramic tray—so chic, it could be on the runway. Indulge in a little self-care with the playful Gay Bar soap (because even soap deserves to be fabulous), and get your glitter on with Gay Icon flash cards to test your knowledge of the legends who made us shine. Whether you're raising a toast to our past, our present, or our future, this basket will have you living your best, boldest, and most fabulous life. ✨🌈
Darling, it’s time to SHINE with this all-out, rainbow-packed Pride extravaganza! This basket is a glitter bomb of fabulousness, bursting with everything you need to slay your Pride celebration. Start by diving into In Transit, an absolute literary masterpiece that’ll have you captivated from page one. Then, explore the bold and beautiful history of our community with the Queer History graphic novel – it’s colorful, powerful, and packed with all the fierce knowledge you need. Sip your morning brew in style with a Pride mug that screams “I’m here, I’m queer, get used to it,” and pair it with a cup of Pride coffee that’ll leave you caffeinated and ready to conquer the world. Wave your Pride flag like the queen you are and keep your treasures safe on a Rainbow ceramic tray—so chic, it could be on the runway. Indulge in a little self-care with the playful Gay Bar soap (because even soap deserves to be fabulous), and get your glitter on with Gay Icon flash cards to test your knowledge of the legends who made us shine. Whether you're raising a toast to our past, our present, or our future, this basket will have you living your best, boldest, and most fabulous life. ✨🌈
Pawsitively Paw-some Dog Basket
$20
Starting bid
Unleash the fun with this tail-wagging, paw-some basket that's packed with everything your furry friend needs for the ultimate adventure! Start with a stylish large dog collar—because your pup deserves to look fabulous, of course. Then, it’s time for some high-energy play with a fetch toy that’s perfect for hours of fun in the yard or at the park. After a good run, your dog can take a well-deserved break with a shiny dog bowl and its perfectly matched dog bowl mat—no spills here, just pure style. Add in some tasty treats for the ultimate reward, and for the bookworm pup (or the owner who likes to read to their dog), enjoy the The (Mis)Adventures of Dasher book, a light-hearted tail (see what we did there?) of canine hilarity. Whether it's playtime or cuddle time, this basket will have your pup living their best life!
Unleash the fun with this tail-wagging, paw-some basket that's packed with everything your furry friend needs for the ultimate adventure! Start with a stylish large dog collar—because your pup deserves to look fabulous, of course. Then, it’s time for some high-energy play with a fetch toy that’s perfect for hours of fun in the yard or at the park. After a good run, your dog can take a well-deserved break with a shiny dog bowl and its perfectly matched dog bowl mat—no spills here, just pure style. Add in some tasty treats for the ultimate reward, and for the bookworm pup (or the owner who likes to read to their dog), enjoy the The (Mis)Adventures of Dasher book, a light-hearted tail (see what we did there?) of canine hilarity. Whether it's playtime or cuddle time, this basket will have your pup living their best life!
Buttercream Basket: The Crown Jewel of our fundraiser
$50
Starting bid
Darling, it’s time to sip, sparkle, and serve with the ultimate Drag Queen Buttercream Basket—a fabulous, one-of-a-kind experience that’s nothing short of legendary! As the star of our fundraiser, this basket is dripping in glamour, decadence, and pure fabulousness. Start with a signed bottle of Buttercream wine—this Chardonnay isn’t just a drink; it’s a moment, a statement, a celebration of all things drag. Sip it in style with two totally blinged-out wine glasses, because, honey, you’re not just drinking wine, you’re drinking it with flair and finesse! But wait, there’s more—this basket also includes a signed 8x10 glossy of Buttercream herself, a true icon, an eternal queen, ready to grace your wall and inspire you every single day. Whether you’re toasting to love, life, or that next fabulous performance, this basket is the ultimate way to embrace your inner diva and slay the night. Don’t miss out—because, just like Buttercream, this is pure magic in a bottle!
Darling, it’s time to sip, sparkle, and serve with the ultimate Drag Queen Buttercream Basket—a fabulous, one-of-a-kind experience that’s nothing short of legendary! As the star of our fundraiser, this basket is dripping in glamour, decadence, and pure fabulousness. Start with a signed bottle of Buttercream wine—this Chardonnay isn’t just a drink; it’s a moment, a statement, a celebration of all things drag. Sip it in style with two totally blinged-out wine glasses, because, honey, you’re not just drinking wine, you’re drinking it with flair and finesse! But wait, there’s more—this basket also includes a signed 8x10 glossy of Buttercream herself, a true icon, an eternal queen, ready to grace your wall and inspire you every single day. Whether you’re toasting to love, life, or that next fabulous performance, this basket is the ultimate way to embrace your inner diva and slay the night. Don’t miss out—because, just like Buttercream, this is pure magic in a bottle!
The Elegant Sips Wine Basket
$50
Starting bid
Raise a glass to life’s finer moments with this perfectly curated Wine Basket—the ultimate way to indulge in a little luxury. Enjoy a glass of Kudos Pinot Noir, a rich and smooth red that’ll have you toasting to good times, or savor the delicate and crisp notes of Fabregues Rosé, perfect for those warm, sun-kissed afternoons. For another elegant twist, the Caliveda Pinot Noir is a must-try, with its deep flavors that offer a truly refined experience. And to complete the set, this basket includes two stemless wine glasses, designed for easy sipping and effortless elegance. Whether you’re hosting an intimate gathering or enjoying a quiet evening at home, this basket brings the perfect blend of sophistication and style to every sip.
Raise a glass to life’s finer moments with this perfectly curated Wine Basket—the ultimate way to indulge in a little luxury. Enjoy a glass of Kudos Pinot Noir, a rich and smooth red that’ll have you toasting to good times, or savor the delicate and crisp notes of Fabregues Rosé, perfect for those warm, sun-kissed afternoons. For another elegant twist, the Caliveda Pinot Noir is a must-try, with its deep flavors that offer a truly refined experience. And to complete the set, this basket includes two stemless wine glasses, designed for easy sipping and effortless elegance. Whether you’re hosting an intimate gathering or enjoying a quiet evening at home, this basket brings the perfect blend of sophistication and style to every sip.
The Cabernet Connoisseur's Wine Basket
$50
Starting bid
For the true lover of bold, rich reds, this Cabernet-focused Wine Basket is a treasure trove of exceptional flavors. Begin your tasting experience with the bold, complex Thievery Cabernet, offering deep, intriguing notes that will captivate your senses. Next, indulge in the Eccentric Cabernet, a beautifully layered wine that’s as unique as it is delightful. Finally, savor the classic elegance of Paso Robles Cabernet, a perfect expression of the renowned region, with full-bodied richness that lingers long after the last sip. To elevate your wine experience, this basket also includes two etched stainless steel wine glasses, sleek, modern, and perfect for maintaining your drink at the ideal temperature. Whether you’re hosting an intimate gathering or enjoying a moment of indulgence, this basket brings a touch of sophistication to every occasion.
For the true lover of bold, rich reds, this Cabernet-focused Wine Basket is a treasure trove of exceptional flavors. Begin your tasting experience with the bold, complex Thievery Cabernet, offering deep, intriguing notes that will captivate your senses. Next, indulge in the Eccentric Cabernet, a beautifully layered wine that’s as unique as it is delightful. Finally, savor the classic elegance of Paso Robles Cabernet, a perfect expression of the renowned region, with full-bodied richness that lingers long after the last sip. To elevate your wine experience, this basket also includes two etched stainless steel wine glasses, sleek, modern, and perfect for maintaining your drink at the ideal temperature. Whether you’re hosting an intimate gathering or enjoying a moment of indulgence, this basket brings a touch of sophistication to every occasion.
Triva Mafia Custom Game: Ultimate Challenge for Your Event
$125
Starting bid
Get ready to unleash the ultimate trivia showdown with Trivia Mafia's Custom Trivia Game—a guaranteed hit for any event! Valued at $250, this package gives you everything you need to host an unforgettable 60-minute or 90-minute trivia experience tailored specifically to your group’s vibe. Trivia Mafia will deliver a Q&A document, a slideshow with questions and answers in perfect sequential order (if your venue’s tech setup allows), and even printable answer sheets—so you can focus on the fun, not the details!
But that’s not all—this auction package also includes personalized language for invites and promotions, so your guests will be buzzing with excitement from the moment they get the invite. Once you provide your event’s date and duration (at least two weeks in advance), Trivia Mafia will work with you to craft the perfect content, considering your group’s age, interests, and quirks. You’ll even get a scheduling link for your chosen host(s) to set up their training, ensuring the best trivia experience for your event.
Whether you're hosting a corporate event, a fundraiser, or a casual gathering with friends, this custom trivia game is guaranteed to bring laughter, competition, and a whole lot of fun!
Get ready to unleash the ultimate trivia showdown with Trivia Mafia's Custom Trivia Game—a guaranteed hit for any event! Valued at $250, this package gives you everything you need to host an unforgettable 60-minute or 90-minute trivia experience tailored specifically to your group’s vibe. Trivia Mafia will deliver a Q&A document, a slideshow with questions and answers in perfect sequential order (if your venue’s tech setup allows), and even printable answer sheets—so you can focus on the fun, not the details!
But that’s not all—this auction package also includes personalized language for invites and promotions, so your guests will be buzzing with excitement from the moment they get the invite. Once you provide your event’s date and duration (at least two weeks in advance), Trivia Mafia will work with you to craft the perfect content, considering your group’s age, interests, and quirks. You’ll even get a scheduling link for your chosen host(s) to set up their training, ensuring the best trivia experience for your event.
Whether you're hosting a corporate event, a fundraiser, or a casual gathering with friends, this custom trivia game is guaranteed to bring laughter, competition, and a whole lot of fun!
Thoughtful Reads and Relaxation Basket #1
$20
Starting bid
Discover a collection of meaningful stories and moments of self-reflection with this carefully curated basket. Start with If You See Me by Pepe Willie, a deeply personal and evocative exploration that will resonate with anyone who has ever experienced the Minneapolis Sound. Then, dive into In Transit: Being Non-Binary in a World of Dichotomies by Dex A Anderson, a poignant and insightful book that challenges societal expectations and invites readers to embrace a fluid understanding of gender. To keep you cozy and inspired as you read, this basket also includes a Hastings mug, perfect for enjoying your favorite tea, coffee, or hot cocoa while you reflect on the powerful words within these pages. Whether you're gifting it to someone special or treating yourself, this basket offers both inspiration and comfort for the soul.
Discover a collection of meaningful stories and moments of self-reflection with this carefully curated basket. Start with If You See Me by Pepe Willie, a deeply personal and evocative exploration that will resonate with anyone who has ever experienced the Minneapolis Sound. Then, dive into In Transit: Being Non-Binary in a World of Dichotomies by Dex A Anderson, a poignant and insightful book that challenges societal expectations and invites readers to embrace a fluid understanding of gender. To keep you cozy and inspired as you read, this basket also includes a Hastings mug, perfect for enjoying your favorite tea, coffee, or hot cocoa while you reflect on the powerful words within these pages. Whether you're gifting it to someone special or treating yourself, this basket offers both inspiration and comfort for the soul.
Thoughtful Reads and Relaxation Basket #2
$20
Starting bid
Discover a collection of meaningful stories and moments of self-reflection with this carefully curated Miscellaneous Basket. Start with If You See Me by Pepe Willie, a deeply personal and evocative exploration that will resonate with anyone who has ever felt misunderstood or unseen. Then, dive into In Transit: Being Non-Binary in a World of Dichotomies by Dex A Anderson, a poignant and insightful book that challenges societal expectations and invites readers to embrace a fluid understanding of gender. To keep you cozy and inspired as you read, this basket also includes a Hastings mug, perfect for enjoying your favorite tea, coffee, or hot cocoa while you reflect on the powerful words within these pages. Whether you're gifting it to someone special or treating yourself, this basket offers both inspiration and comfort for the soul.
Discover a collection of meaningful stories and moments of self-reflection with this carefully curated Miscellaneous Basket. Start with If You See Me by Pepe Willie, a deeply personal and evocative exploration that will resonate with anyone who has ever felt misunderstood or unseen. Then, dive into In Transit: Being Non-Binary in a World of Dichotomies by Dex A Anderson, a poignant and insightful book that challenges societal expectations and invites readers to embrace a fluid understanding of gender. To keep you cozy and inspired as you read, this basket also includes a Hastings mug, perfect for enjoying your favorite tea, coffee, or hot cocoa while you reflect on the powerful words within these pages. Whether you're gifting it to someone special or treating yourself, this basket offers both inspiration and comfort for the soul.
Locally Crafted Wooden Earrings
$10
Starting bid
Add a touch of natural elegance to your accessory collection with these beautifully crafted, locally made laser-cut wooden earrings.Whether you're dressing up for a night out or adding a bit of flair to your everyday look, these earrings are sure to turn heads and spark conversation.
Add a touch of natural elegance to your accessory collection with these beautifully crafted, locally made laser-cut wooden earrings.Whether you're dressing up for a night out or adding a bit of flair to your everyday look, these earrings are sure to turn heads and spark conversation.
Eco-chic Bicycle Inner Tube earrings
$10
Starting bid
Turn heads and make a statement with these locally crafted black bicycle inner tube earrings—a bold fusion of sustainability and style. Handcrafted by a local artisan, these unique earrings are made from repurposed bicycle inner tubes, giving new life to materials that would otherwise go to waste. Perfect for the eco-conscious fashionista, these earrings are as durable as they are eye-catching, proving that sustainable fashion can be both stylish and environmentally friendly.
Turn heads and make a statement with these locally crafted black bicycle inner tube earrings—a bold fusion of sustainability and style. Handcrafted by a local artisan, these unique earrings are made from repurposed bicycle inner tubes, giving new life to materials that would otherwise go to waste. Perfect for the eco-conscious fashionista, these earrings are as durable as they are eye-catching, proving that sustainable fashion can be both stylish and environmentally friendly.
Locally Made Swarovski Bracelet
$10
Starting bid
Indulge in timeless elegance with this locally artisan-crafted Swarovski crystal bracelet. Designed by a skilled local artisan, each crystal is meticulously set to create a piece that catches the light with every movement. Wear it as a personal statement or gift it to someone who deserves a bit of sparkle in their life—this bracelet is sure to leave a lasting impression.
Indulge in timeless elegance with this locally artisan-crafted Swarovski crystal bracelet. Designed by a skilled local artisan, each crystal is meticulously set to create a piece that catches the light with every movement. Wear it as a personal statement or gift it to someone who deserves a bit of sparkle in their life—this bracelet is sure to leave a lasting impression.
Local Leather Goods
$25
Starting bid
Embrace timeless craftsmanship with this Locally Made Leather Goods Basket, featuring two exquisite pieces that blend functionality with style. Inside, you’ll find a sleek credit card holder, designed to keep your essentials organized with elegance, and a charming coin purse, perfect for holding your spare change in the most sophisticated way. Both pieces are crafted from high-quality leather by a skilled local artisan, ensuring durability and a unique, hand-finished touch that sets them apart.
Embrace timeless craftsmanship with this Locally Made Leather Goods Basket, featuring two exquisite pieces that blend functionality with style. Inside, you’ll find a sleek credit card holder, designed to keep your essentials organized with elegance, and a charming coin purse, perfect for holding your spare change in the most sophisticated way. Both pieces are crafted from high-quality leather by a skilled local artisan, ensuring durability and a unique, hand-finished touch that sets them apart.
Quick Fix, Big Feels Basket #1
$35
Starting bid
🌈 30-Minute Massage – Quick Fix, Big Feels
Need a reset but short on time? This 30-minute massage is your express ticket to relaxation. Whether you're shaking off stress or just want someone to literally work the knots out of your week, Caring Hands Massage has got you. Treat yourself – you deserve a moment of peace, darling.
🌈 30-Minute Massage – Quick Fix, Big Feels
Need a reset but short on time? This 30-minute massage is your express ticket to relaxation. Whether you're shaking off stress or just want someone to literally work the knots out of your week, Caring Hands Massage has got you. Treat yourself – you deserve a moment of peace, darling.
Quick Fix, Big Feels #2
$35
Starting bid
🌈 30-Minute Massage – Quick Fix, Big Feels
Need a reset but short on time? This 30-minute massage is your express ticket to relaxation. Whether you're shaking off stress or just want someone to literally work the knots out of your week, Caring Hands Massage has got you. Treat yourself – you deserve a moment of peace, darling.
🌈 30-Minute Massage – Quick Fix, Big Feels
Need a reset but short on time? This 30-minute massage is your express ticket to relaxation. Whether you're shaking off stress or just want someone to literally work the knots out of your week, Caring Hands Massage has got you. Treat yourself – you deserve a moment of peace, darling.
Deep, Delicious and Different
$60
Starting bid
🌈 60-Minute Barefoot Massage – Deep, Delicious, and Different
Step into something a little more extra. This 60-minute barefoot massage delivers deep, flowing pressure using the therapist’s feet (yes, it’s as amazing as it sounds). It’s grounding, it’s relaxing, and it goes deep in all the right ways. Perfect for those who like their massages bold and unforgettable – just like you.
🌈 60-Minute Barefoot Massage – Deep, Delicious, and Different
Step into something a little more extra. This 60-minute barefoot massage delivers deep, flowing pressure using the therapist’s feet (yes, it’s as amazing as it sounds). It’s grounding, it’s relaxing, and it goes deep in all the right ways. Perfect for those who like their massages bold and unforgettable – just like you.
Energy Aligned, Vibes Divine
$60
Starting bid
🌈 60-Minute Marma Body Treatment – Energy Aligned, Vibes Divine
Feeling out of sync? Recharge your inner fabulous with this 60-minute Marma body treatment, rooted in ancient Ayurvedic wisdom. Think of it as energy work meets massage, where powerful pressure points (marma points) help release blockages and bring balance back to your body and soul. It’s self-care with spiritual sparkle.
🌈 60-Minute Marma Body Treatment – Energy Aligned, Vibes Divine
Feeling out of sync? Recharge your inner fabulous with this 60-minute Marma body treatment, rooted in ancient Ayurvedic wisdom. Think of it as energy work meets massage, where powerful pressure points (marma points) help release blockages and bring balance back to your body and soul. It’s self-care with spiritual sparkle.
My Current Obsessions Pride Gift Box
$65
Starting bid
Celebrate Pride in style with this stunning curated box from My Current Obsessions! Bursting with color, scent, and spirit, this collection is the perfect mix of joy and self-expression. Inside you’ll find:
🌈 A radiant amethyst heart to inspire peace and protection
🧼 A bar of handcrafted Pride Soap—bold, beautiful, and full of love
🎉 A fun and festive Pride pin to wear your colors with pride
🕯️ Three luxurious candles—Bloom No. 7, Jasmine Grove, and Moon Shadow—to set the mood and soothe the soul
🔑 A stylish key chain to keep a little flair with you everywhere
☀️ A sparkling sun catcher that fills any space with rainbows
💳 And a My Current Obsessions gift card to treat yourself even more!
Whether you’re gifting it, keeping it, or sharing it with someone special, this box is a true celebration of identity, beauty, and community.
Let your Pride shine—place your bid and take home the magic!
Celebrate Pride in style with this stunning curated box from My Current Obsessions! Bursting with color, scent, and spirit, this collection is the perfect mix of joy and self-expression. Inside you’ll find:
🌈 A radiant amethyst heart to inspire peace and protection
🧼 A bar of handcrafted Pride Soap—bold, beautiful, and full of love
🎉 A fun and festive Pride pin to wear your colors with pride
🕯️ Three luxurious candles—Bloom No. 7, Jasmine Grove, and Moon Shadow—to set the mood and soothe the soul
🔑 A stylish key chain to keep a little flair with you everywhere
☀️ A sparkling sun catcher that fills any space with rainbows
💳 And a My Current Obsessions gift card to treat yourself even more!
Whether you’re gifting it, keeping it, or sharing it with someone special, this box is a true celebration of identity, beauty, and community.
Let your Pride shine—place your bid and take home the magic!
Pair of tickets to First Ave
$10
Starting bid
A pair of tickets to the main room at First Ave. Ticket can either be given at the end of event or emailed to winner.
A pair of tickets to the main room at First Ave. Ticket can either be given at the end of event or emailed to winner.
$25.00 Davanni's
$10
Starting bid
$25 gift card Davanni's valid at any location.
$25 gift card Davanni's valid at any location.
4 pack admission to MN Zoo
$30
Starting bid
Enjoy a 4 pack to Minnesota Zoo. Valid any time.
Enjoy a 4 pack to Minnesota Zoo. Valid any time.
2 $10.00
$2
Starting bid
2 $10.00 gift cards good for American Legion in Hastings.
2 $10.00 gift cards good for American Legion in Hastings.
Fierce, Funny, and Fabulous Fiction Pack!
$25
Starting bid
Fierce, Funny, and Fabulous Fiction Pack!
Get ready to laugh, swoon, and turn pages faster than a RuPaul runway strut! This dazzling bundle includes 3 signed books from New York Times bestselling author MaryJanice Davidson, known for her sassy supernatural rom-coms and badass heroines. But wait—there’s more sparkle! You’ll also snag a signed tote bag (perfect for showing off at Pride or your next book club) and a fabulous button that screams personality. It’s snarky, it’s sexy, it’s sensational—just like you. 💅📚
Fierce, Funny, and Fabulous Fiction Pack!
Get ready to laugh, swoon, and turn pages faster than a RuPaul runway strut! This dazzling bundle includes 3 signed books from New York Times bestselling author MaryJanice Davidson, known for her sassy supernatural rom-coms and badass heroines. But wait—there’s more sparkle! You’ll also snag a signed tote bag (perfect for showing off at Pride or your next book club) and a fabulous button that screams personality. It’s snarky, it’s sexy, it’s sensational—just like you. 💅📚
Bold Books, Big Feels – The CM Alongi Bundle!
$25
Starting bid
Bold Books, Big Feels – The CM Alongi Bundle!
Looking for a read that punches through the mundane with queer magic and emotional power? This item features 2 signed books from Minnesota Book Award nominee CM Alongi, whose speculative fiction delivers thrills and chills with unapologetic flair. You’ll also get a Pride-powered button that says "Yes, I read queer sci-fi and I look good doing it." Whether you’re a longtime fan or a new reader, this bundle brings the drama—and the depth. 🚀✨
Bold Books, Big Feels – The CM Alongi Bundle!
Looking for a read that punches through the mundane with queer magic and emotional power? This item features 2 signed books from Minnesota Book Award nominee CM Alongi, whose speculative fiction delivers thrills and chills with unapologetic flair. You’ll also get a Pride-powered button that says "Yes, I read queer sci-fi and I look good doing it." Whether you’re a longtime fan or a new reader, this bundle brings the drama—and the depth. 🚀✨
Stay and Play Package
$100
Starting bid
Stay at the hotel while a enjoying a night of fun. This package includes a one night stay in a standard room. A $50 Free slot Play, $10 blackjack match play and $5.00 off bingo admission pack.
Stay at the hotel while a enjoying a night of fun. This package includes a one night stay in a standard room. A $50 Free slot Play, $10 blackjack match play and $5.00 off bingo admission pack.
Chula vista get away
$300
Starting bid
Vacation Villa Studio stay with 4 water park passes, $25 gift card to their restaurant and 4 pack zip line passes valued at $710. Passes will be mailed certificated mail to winner within 14 days of payment process.
Vacation Villa Studio stay with 4 water park passes, $25 gift card to their restaurant and 4 pack zip line passes valued at $710. Passes will be mailed certificated mail to winner within 14 days of payment process.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!