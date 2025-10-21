Silent Auction - 2nd Annual Cornhole Tournament

Handmade basket with lucky peacock feather is overflowing with fun goodies sure to come in handy at the ball park! Includes:

1 knit green and fleece lined blanket to stay warm and comfy in the stands

Hand warmers

Green framed sunglasses and a portable fan for when the weather heats up

A gorgeous baseball necklace and earrings

A $50 gift card to Cedar Park boutique, Shop Lavish

Plus, the perfect Cedar Park green Yeti Flask to deal with those questionable calls!

Value $300 but bragging rights are priceless!





Thank you Class of 2027!





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