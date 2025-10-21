CEDAR PARK BASEBALL BOOSTER CLUB

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CEDAR PARK BASEBALL BOOSTER CLUB

About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction - 2nd Annual Cornhole Tournament

Pick-up location

At the Cornhole Tournament, locally in 78613, or at CPHS Baseball Concession Stand on October 29, 2025 from 6-8 pm

Class of 2026 Presents The Golf Lover's Package! item
Class of 2026 Presents The Golf Lover's Package!
$50

Starting bid

The Golf Lover's Package - Contents:

  • $100 Topgolf Gift Card
  • $30 Academy Gift Card
  • 12 Bridgeston e6 Golf Balls
  • Callaway Weather Spann Left Handed Golf Glove in Size M/L
  • 100 Premium Wooden Tees 3 ¼"
  • Practice Putting Mirror
  • 2 Body Armor Sports Waters
  • 2 IQ Protein Bars
  • 2 Trail Mix Snack Bags

Value $205 but bragging rights are priceless!


Thank you Class of 2026!


**Note: A default contribution to Zeffy (our payment processor) appears below the bid window. To avoid this charge, select “Other” and enter “0.” You must do this each time you bid.

Class of 2027 Presents The Baseball Mama's Game-Day Goodies! item
Class of 2027 Presents The Baseball Mama's Game-Day Goodies!
$50

Starting bid

Handmade basket with lucky peacock feather is overflowing with fun goodies sure to come in handy at the ball park! Includes:

  • 1 knit green and fleece lined blanket to stay warm and comfy in the stands
  • Hand warmers
  • Green framed sunglasses and a portable fan for when the weather heats up
  • A gorgeous baseball necklace and earrings
  • A $50 gift card to Cedar Park boutique, Shop Lavish
  • Plus, the perfect Cedar Park green Yeti Flask to deal with those questionable calls!

Value $300 but bragging rights are priceless!


Thank you Class of 2027!


**Note: A default contribution to Zeffy (our payment processor) appears below the bid window. To avoid this charge, select “Other” and enter “0.” You must do this each time you bid.

Class of 2028 Presents A Lady's Day Out! item
Class of 2028 Presents A Lady's Day Out!
$50

Starting bid

A Lady's Day Out!


  • $50 Gift Card to The Grove
  • $80 Gift Card to The Lift (free lash lift / curl)
  • $179 Gift Card Pure Barre (1 month of unlimited classes)
  • $299 Gift card for Face to Face Avery Ranch (free 75 min Ultimate Medi- Facial, & free Elta MD restore sample tinted sunscreen and travel case)
  • $250 Oak Haven Gift Card (for two 50 minute massages)
  • $35 Timberwolves Beaded purse strap
  • $60-Kendra Scott Clear Game Day Purse with white strap
  • $35-Kendra Scott black and gold purse strap
  • $50-Kendra Scott Game Green and Gold Purse Charms
  • $12- Large Water Hyacinth Storage Basket

Value $1050 (but bragging rights are priceless!)


Thank you Class of 2028!


**Note: A default contribution to Zeffy (our payment processor) appears below the bid window. To avoid this charge, select “Other” and enter “0.” You must do this each time you bid.

Class of 2029 Presents The Perfect Family Movie Night! item
Class of 2029 Presents The Perfect Family Movie Night!
$50

Starting bid

The Perfect Family Movie Night - cozy, high-end basket! It includes:

  • A luxuriously soft Barefoot Dreams throw blanket
  • Gourmet popcorn
  • Classic movie theater candies
  • $50 DoorDash gift card
  • $25 Domino's gift card
  • $25 Fandango gift card
  • $20 Cinemark gift card

Everything you need for dinner, snacks, and a great movie night in or out. Thoughtfully curated for comfort and connection, this basket is the ultimate invitation to unwind and enjoy time together.


Value: $250 but bragging rights are priceless!


Thank you Class of 2029!


**Note: A default contribution to Zeffy (our payment processor) appears below the bid window. To avoid this charge, select “Other” and enter “0.” You must do this each time you bid.

Escape to Paradise! A 5-7 Night Stay in Panama City Beach! item
Escape to Paradise! A 5-7 Night Stay in Panama City Beach! item
Escape to Paradise! A 5-7 Night Stay in Panama City Beach! item
Escape to Paradise! A 5-7 Night Stay in Panama City Beach!
$1,000

Starting bid

Paradise Escape - Indulge in a flexible 5-7 night stay in a 12th floor beachfront condo along the stunning Emerald Coast. Nestled along 30A in Panama City Beach, just a block away from Pier Park, this oceanfront getaway, lovingly named “Sunset Pier” offers the perfect blend of relaxation, convenience, and sunsets to live for!


Details:

  • Accommodations: 3 bedrooms (2 king, 1 queen), plus queen sleeper sofa
  • Bathrooms: 2 bathrooms with dual vanities
  • Maximum Guests: 8

Highlights: Recently renovated and professionally decorated


Amenities: two ocean front pools, gym, tiki bar, onsite bistro and store


Special perks: Mar-Oct chair/umbrella service


Location: Calypso Resort, 15817 Front Beach Road, unit 1-1204


Availability & Booking

Booking Deadline: Must be booked by 12/31/2025 for a stay in 2026


Available Dates: Jan, Mar, Apr, May, Aug, Sept, Oct, Nov, Dec


Exclusions: Spring Break & Holiday Weeks


THIS ITEM CAN BE DELIVERED ELECTRONICALLY FOR ANYONE WHO IS NOT LOCAL.


Value $3500+


**Note: A default contribution to Zeffy (our payment processor) appears below the bid window. To avoid this charge, select “Other” and enter “0.” You must do this each time you bid.

Yeti Backpack Soft Cooler item
Yeti Backpack Soft Cooler
$75

Starting bid

Features:

  • Magshield access
  • Kangaroo pocket on exterior
  • Coldcell Insulation
  • Ergonomic, padded straps.
  • Fits 20 cans or 12 lbs. of ice and is wine bottle compatible.
  • Exterior: 17"W x 8"D x 16"H

Value: $275


**Note: A default contribution to Zeffy (our payment processor) appears below the bid window. To avoid this charge, select “Other” and enter “0.” You must do this each time you bid.

Voss, Voss, and more Voss! item
Voss, Voss, and more Voss!
$30

Starting bid

A full collection of Voss products - Still & Sparkling. This has it all!


Value $100


**Note: A default contribution to Zeffy (our payment processor) appears below the bid window. To avoid this charge, select “Other” and enter “0.” You must do this each time you bid.

Haley Grant Photography Family Package item
Haley Grant Photography Family Package item
Haley Grant Photography Family Package item
Haley Grant Photography Family Package
$150

Starting bid

Family Photography Package

  • Pre-Session Welcome & Planning Guide
  • Up to one-hour family photography session at an outdoor Cedar Park location
  • Variety of groupings: whole family, children together, and solo portraits
  • 30 or more high-resolution edited digital images
  • Private online gallery to download your photos
  • Print Release for unlimited personal printing and sharing
  • 5x7 softcover album

Terms/Conditions - Immediate family only. Must sign Client Contract upon booking, which specifies delivery timelines and other policies. Sessions take place during the week at sunset in Cedar Park.


Non-transferable and not redeemable for cash. The certificate expires May 25, 2026.


Scheduling is subject to photographer availability; please reach out early to book!


Value: $895


**Note: A default contribution to Zeffy (our payment processor) appears below the bid window. To avoid this charge, select “Other” and enter “0.” You must do this each time you bid.

Elijah Craig & Accessories item
Elijah Craig & Accessories
$10

Starting bid

This is a bourbon lover's delight! Includes:

  • Elijah Craig Bourbon
  • Rye Mixing Glass
  • Insulated Tumbler
  • Socks
  • A cocktail recipe book
  • And more!

Must be 21+ to bid and to pickup, IDs will be checked at the time of pickup.


Donated by: Heaven Hill Distillery


Value: $85


**Note: A default contribution to Zeffy (our payment processor) appears below the bid window. To avoid this charge, select “Other” and enter “0.” You must do this each time you bid.

Private Cage Rental Package item
Private Cage Rental Package item
Private Cage Rental Package
$150

Starting bid

Get ready for tryouts with this unique opportunity! Enjoy three 2 hour time block rentals for batting/pitching facility, Must schedule by texting 512-966-0972.


Location 10921 Crystal Falls Parkway, Unit F303, Leander, 78641


Value $750


**Note: A default contribution to Zeffy (our payment processor) appears below the bid window. To avoid this charge, select “Other” and enter “0.” You must do this each time you bid.

2026 Rawlings Clout AI 33In Drop 3 item
2026 Rawlings Clout AI 33In Drop 3
$35

Starting bid

The Rawlings 2026 Clout Ai BBCOR bat blends cutting-edge performance with a striking new yellow design that brings loud style to elite-level play.


Built with aerospace-grade Red Alloy+, this one-piece bat delivers premium durability and explosive pop, all while using ultra-thin walls to maximize trampoline.


At the core is Rawlings’ Generative Ai Technology – an advanced barrel design system that fine-tunes performance across the entire hitting surface, optimizing results from end to end. With a tuned mid-load swing weight, this bat delivers the ideal combination of speed and power.


The 2026 Clout Ai is engineered for hitters who want tech-backed performance and a standout look at the plate.


Donated by D-Bat Cedar Park.


Value $349


**Note: A default contribution to Zeffy (our payment processor) appears below the bid window. To avoid this charge, select “Other” and enter “0.” You must do this each time you bid.

Vantum Gaming Chair item
Vantum Gaming Chair
$275

Starting bid

The latest innovation in gaming design from Herman Miller and Logitech G. Vantum is a performance chair made specifically for gamers. Backed by extensive research and design expertise, every component of this chair has been optimized for gaming performance.


Features include:

  • A tall back
  • Headrest
  • Superior ergonomic support
  • Precise adjustability

It's everything gamers need to stream, compete, and play.


Value: $930


Thank you to MillerKnoll!


**Note: A default contribution to Zeffy (our payment processor) appears below the bid window. To avoid this charge, select “Other” and enter “0.” You must do this each time you bid.

Lake Travis Zipline Adventure for 4! item
Lake Travis Zipline Adventure for 4! item
Lake Travis Zipline Adventure for 4! item
Lake Travis Zipline Adventure for 4!
$100

Starting bid

Thrill Seekers - this one is for you! This is a three hour adventure for four people for the 5-Line Zipline Tour featuring the top 3 Longest and Fastest Ziplines in Texasincluding the Double Barrel Shotgun, LTZA's longest and fastest line!


Value: $540


**Note: A default contribution to Zeffy (our payment processor) appears below the bid window. To avoid this charge, select “Other” and enter “0.” You must do this each time you bid.

Ultimate Fan Pack - CPHS Merch! item
Ultimate Fan Pack - CPHS Merch!
$75

Starting bid

Ultimate Fan Package includes:

  • CPHS Baseball Blanket (Yes THAT blanket that is sold out!)
  • Baseball Crewneck Sweatshirt (L)
  • Fear the Peacock T-shirt (XL)
  • The latest Green CPHS Yeti Water Bottle
  • Black Rope Hat

Value $200


**Note: A default contribution to Zeffy (our payment processor) appears below the bid window. To avoid this charge, select “Other” and enter “0.” You must do this each time you bid.

CPHS Baseball Spirit Pack! item
CPHS Baseball Spirit Pack!
$50

Starting bid

This package will have the whole family in CPHS baseball gear for game days!

  • 4 CPHS baseball T-shirts (1 XL, 2 L, and 1M)
  • 1- Green CPHS Yeti
  • 1- Gray CPHS hat

Value $160


**Note: A default contribution to Zeffy (our payment processor) appears below the bid window. To avoid this charge, select “Other” and enter “0.” You must do this each time you bid.

D-Bat: 4 Pack of 1 Hour Lessons item
D-Bat: 4 Pack of 1 Hour Lessons
$25

Starting bid

This is for 4, 1 hour lessons at the D-Bat Cedar Park location. These can be scheduled with any instructor at any time available.


Winner's name and contact details will be shared with D-Bat so they can note it in their system.


Value $380


**Note: A default contribution to Zeffy (our payment processor) appears below the bid window. To avoid this charge, select “Other” and enter “0.” You must do this each time you bid.

D-Bat: 5 Pack of Personal Training Sessions item
D-Bat: 5 Pack of Personal Training Sessions
$25

Starting bid

This is for 5 Personal Training Sessions with Alec at the D-Bat Cedar Park location. These can be scheduled at any time available.


Winner's name and contact details will be shared with D-Bat so they can note it in their system.


Value $425


**Note: A default contribution to Zeffy (our payment processor) appears below the bid window. To avoid this charge, select “Other” and enter “0.” You must do this each time you bid.

It's Pool Time! item
It's Pool Time!
$25

Starting bid

Fun in the Sun Package includes:

  • Spa cup party float
  • 2 towels with El Arroyo logo
  • Funny El Arroyo blow up pool float all courtesy of PoolWerx!

Value $85


**Note: A default contribution to Zeffy (our payment processor) appears below the bid window. To avoid this charge, select “Other” and enter “0.” You must do this each time you bid.

Amie D's Cake Pop Arrangement! item
Amie D's Cake Pop Arrangement!
$25

Starting bid

This custom made cake pop arrangement is just the treat your family needs after winning the Cornhole Tournament today!


This item is freshly made and must be picked up in person at 1pm on Saturday October 25th.


Value $80


**Note: A default contribution to Zeffy (our payment processor) appears below the bid window. To avoid this charge, select “Other” and enter “0.” You must do this each time you bid.

1 Hour Massage at ChiroFit item
1 Hour Massage at ChiroFit item
1 Hour Massage at ChiroFit
$25

Starting bid

1 Hour Massage, expires 1/30/2026. Loation: ChiroFit Wellness Center - 901 Cypress Creek Rd., Ste. #200, Cedar Park


Value $100


**Note: A default contribution to Zeffy (our payment processor) appears below the bid window. To avoid this charge, select “Other” and enter “0.” You must do this each time you bid.

New Patient Package #1 - Lakeline Chiropractic item
New Patient Package #1 - Lakeline Chiropractic item
New Patient Package #1 - Lakeline Chiropractic
$40

Starting bid

Package Includes:

  • Exam
  • X-rays
  • 2 adjustments

For new patients only.


Value $260


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New Patient Package #2 - Lakeline Chiropractic item
New Patient Package #2 - Lakeline Chiropractic item
New Patient Package #2 - Lakeline Chiropractic
$40

Starting bid

Package Includes:

  • Exam
  • X-rays
  • 2 adjustments

For new patients only.


Value $260


**Note: A default contribution to Zeffy (our payment processor) appears below the bid window. To avoid this charge, select “Other” and enter “0.” You must do this each time you bid.

Freda's Gift Certificate - $25 item
Freda's Gift Certificate - $25 item
Freda's Gift Certificate - $25
$5

Starting bid

This gift card can not be combined with other gift cards.


Value $25


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Freda's Gift Certificate - $25 item
Freda's Gift Certificate - $25 item
Freda's Gift Certificate - $25
$5

Starting bid

This gift card can not be combined with other gift cards.


Value $25


**Note: A default contribution to Zeffy (our payment processor) appears below the bid window. To avoid this charge, select “Other” and enter “0.” You must do this each time you bid.

Freda's Gift Certificate - $25 item
Freda's Gift Certificate - $25 item
Freda's Gift Certificate - $25
$5

Starting bid

This gift card can not be combined with other gift cards.


Value $25


**Note: A default contribution to Zeffy (our payment processor) appears below the bid window. To avoid this charge, select “Other” and enter “0.” You must do this each time you bid.

Freda's Gift Certificate - $25 item
Freda's Gift Certificate - $25 item
Freda's Gift Certificate - $25
$5

Starting bid

This gift card can not be combined with other gift cards.


Value $25


**Note: A default contribution to Zeffy (our payment processor) appears below the bid window. To avoid this charge, select “Other” and enter “0.” You must do this each time you bid.

Dough It Up - Gift Certificate $50 item
Dough It Up - Gift Certificate $50 item
Dough It Up - Gift Certificate $50
$10

Starting bid

Dough It Up is Cedar Park's newest Italian Restaurant!


Value $50


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Sushi Fever Gift Card $30 item
Sushi Fever Gift Card $30
$5

Starting bid

$30 Gift Card for Sushi Fever.


Value $30


**Note: A default contribution to Zeffy (our payment processor) appears below the bid window. To avoid this charge, select “Other” and enter “0.” You must do this each time you bid.

Mouton's Gift Card $50 item
Mouton's Gift Card $50 item
Mouton's Gift Card $50
$10

Starting bid

Mouton's Gift Card for $50


Value $50


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Dick's Sporting Goods Gift Card $25 item
Dick's Sporting Goods Gift Card $25 item
Dick's Sporting Goods Gift Card $25
$5

Starting bid

Dick's Sporting Goods Gift Card $25


Value $25


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Dick's Sporting Goods Gift Card $50 item
Dick's Sporting Goods Gift Card $50 item
Dick's Sporting Goods Gift Card $50
$10

Starting bid

Dick's Sporting Goods Gift Card $50


Value $50


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Dick's Sporting Goods Gift Card $100 item
Dick's Sporting Goods Gift Card $100 item
Dick's Sporting Goods Gift Card $100
$25

Starting bid

Dick's Sporting Goods Gift Card $100


Value $100


**Note: A default contribution to Zeffy (our payment processor) appears below the bid window. To avoid this charge, select “Other” and enter “0.” You must do this each time you bid.

Mama Betty's Gift Certificate $50 item
Mama Betty's Gift Certificate $50 item
Mama Betty's Gift Certificate $50
$10

Starting bid

Mama Betty's Gift Certificate $50


Value $50


**Note: A default contribution to Zeffy (our payment processor) appears below the bid window. To avoid this charge, select “Other” and enter “0.” You must do this each time you bid.

Four Pack to a Round Rock Express Game item
Four Pack to a Round Rock Express Game item
Four Pack to a Round Rock Express Game
$10

Starting bid

Redeem the certificate at Dell Diamond ticket window and receive four (4) reserved seat tickets. Valid for Sunday-Thursday regular season Round Rock Express games.


Subject to availability. No cash value. No Phone Reservations. Excludes Independence Day Celebration.


Value $72


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