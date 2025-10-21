Silent Auction - 2nd Annual Cornhole Tournament

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About this event
At the Cornhole Tournament, locally in 78613, or at CPHS Baseball Concession Stand on October 29, 2025 from 6-8 pm
Starting bid
The Golf Lover's Package - Contents:
Value $205 but bragging rights are priceless!
Thank you Class of 2026!
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Starting bid
Handmade basket with lucky peacock feather is overflowing with fun goodies sure to come in handy at the ball park! Includes:
Value $300 but bragging rights are priceless!
Thank you Class of 2027!
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Starting bid
A Lady's Day Out!
Value $1050 (but bragging rights are priceless!)
Thank you Class of 2028!
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Starting bid
The Perfect Family Movie Night - cozy, high-end basket! It includes:
Everything you need for dinner, snacks, and a great movie night in or out. Thoughtfully curated for comfort and connection, this basket is the ultimate invitation to unwind and enjoy time together.
Value: $250 but bragging rights are priceless!
Thank you Class of 2029!
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Starting bid
Paradise Escape - Indulge in a flexible 5-7 night stay in a 12th floor beachfront condo along the stunning Emerald Coast. Nestled along 30A in Panama City Beach, just a block away from Pier Park, this oceanfront getaway, lovingly named “Sunset Pier” offers the perfect blend of relaxation, convenience, and sunsets to live for!
Details:
Highlights: Recently renovated and professionally decorated
Amenities: two ocean front pools, gym, tiki bar, onsite bistro and store
Special perks: Mar-Oct chair/umbrella service
Location: Calypso Resort, 15817 Front Beach Road, unit 1-1204
Availability & Booking
Booking Deadline: Must be booked by 12/31/2025 for a stay in 2026
Available Dates: Jan, Mar, Apr, May, Aug, Sept, Oct, Nov, Dec
Exclusions: Spring Break & Holiday Weeks
THIS ITEM CAN BE DELIVERED ELECTRONICALLY FOR ANYONE WHO IS NOT LOCAL.
Value $3500+
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Starting bid
Features:
Value: $275
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Starting bid
A full collection of Voss products - Still & Sparkling. This has it all!
Value $100
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Starting bid
Family Photography Package
Terms/Conditions - Immediate family only. Must sign Client Contract upon booking, which specifies delivery timelines and other policies. Sessions take place during the week at sunset in Cedar Park.
Non-transferable and not redeemable for cash. The certificate expires May 25, 2026.
Scheduling is subject to photographer availability; please reach out early to book!
Value: $895
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Starting bid
This is a bourbon lover's delight! Includes:
Must be 21+ to bid and to pickup, IDs will be checked at the time of pickup.
Donated by: Heaven Hill Distillery
Value: $85
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Starting bid
Get ready for tryouts with this unique opportunity! Enjoy three 2 hour time block rentals for batting/pitching facility, Must schedule by texting 512-966-0972.
Location 10921 Crystal Falls Parkway, Unit F303, Leander, 78641
Value $750
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Starting bid
The Rawlings 2026 Clout Ai BBCOR bat blends cutting-edge performance with a striking new yellow design that brings loud style to elite-level play.
Built with aerospace-grade Red Alloy+, this one-piece bat delivers premium durability and explosive pop, all while using ultra-thin walls to maximize trampoline.
At the core is Rawlings’ Generative Ai Technology – an advanced barrel design system that fine-tunes performance across the entire hitting surface, optimizing results from end to end. With a tuned mid-load swing weight, this bat delivers the ideal combination of speed and power.
The 2026 Clout Ai is engineered for hitters who want tech-backed performance and a standout look at the plate.
Donated by D-Bat Cedar Park.
Value $349
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Starting bid
The latest innovation in gaming design from Herman Miller and Logitech G. Vantum is a performance chair made specifically for gamers. Backed by extensive research and design expertise, every component of this chair has been optimized for gaming performance.
Features include:
It's everything gamers need to stream, compete, and play.
Value: $930
Thank you to MillerKnoll!
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Starting bid
Thrill Seekers - this one is for you! This is a three hour adventure for four people for the 5-Line Zipline Tour featuring the top 3 Longest and Fastest Ziplines in Texas, including the Double Barrel Shotgun, LTZA's longest and fastest line!
Value: $540
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Starting bid
Ultimate Fan Package includes:
Value $200
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Starting bid
This package will have the whole family in CPHS baseball gear for game days!
Value $160
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Starting bid
This is for 4, 1 hour lessons at the D-Bat Cedar Park location. These can be scheduled with any instructor at any time available.
Winner's name and contact details will be shared with D-Bat so they can note it in their system.
Value $380
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Starting bid
This is for 5 Personal Training Sessions with Alec at the D-Bat Cedar Park location. These can be scheduled at any time available.
Winner's name and contact details will be shared with D-Bat so they can note it in their system.
Value $425
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Starting bid
Fun in the Sun Package includes:
Value $85
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Starting bid
This custom made cake pop arrangement is just the treat your family needs after winning the Cornhole Tournament today!
This item is freshly made and must be picked up in person at 1pm on Saturday October 25th.
Value $80
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Starting bid
1 Hour Massage, expires 1/30/2026. Loation: ChiroFit Wellness Center - 901 Cypress Creek Rd., Ste. #200, Cedar Park
Value $100
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Starting bid
Package Includes:
For new patients only.
Value $260
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Starting bid
Package Includes:
For new patients only.
Value $260
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Starting bid
This gift card can not be combined with other gift cards.
Value $25
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Starting bid
This gift card can not be combined with other gift cards.
Value $25
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Starting bid
This gift card can not be combined with other gift cards.
Value $25
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Starting bid
This gift card can not be combined with other gift cards.
Value $25
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Starting bid
Dough It Up is Cedar Park's newest Italian Restaurant!
Value $50
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Starting bid
$30 Gift Card for Sushi Fever.
Value $30
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Starting bid
Mouton's Gift Card for $50
Value $50
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Starting bid
Dick's Sporting Goods Gift Card $25
Value $25
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Starting bid
Dick's Sporting Goods Gift Card $50
Value $50
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Starting bid
Dick's Sporting Goods Gift Card $100
Value $100
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Starting bid
Mama Betty's Gift Certificate $50
Value $50
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Starting bid
Redeem the certificate at Dell Diamond ticket window and receive four (4) reserved seat tickets. Valid for Sunday-Thursday regular season Round Rock Express games.
Subject to availability. No cash value. No Phone Reservations. Excludes Independence Day Celebration.
Value $72
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