Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Get VIP treatment, do morning announcements, sit in the principals chair & maybe even give out a couple, ““no homework” passes. Date to be determined by SDE staff.
Starting bid
This certificate entitles the bearer to enjoy their lunch period with Officer Mike.
Lunch provided by PTA. Date to be determined by SDE staff.
Starting bid
This certificate entitles the bearer & 4 friends to enjoy a lunch time pizza party with Misshelly! Date to be determined by SDE staff
Starting bid
a $75 Gift Certificate to use at Simply Roses
Starting bid
is certificate entitles the bearer to pick all the songs for their recess break!
(school approved songs only)
date to be determined by SDE staff
Starting bid
Sponsored by: PTA Dough Bros
Email pta4sde@gmail,com to redeem
Starting bid
This certificate entitles the bearer to skip the lunch line for an entire school week!
LIKE A BOSS! Date to be determined by SDE staff
Starting bid
This certificate entitles the bearer one morning of being a library assistant!
This includes stamping books, sorting shelves, and recommending good books to others! Date to be determined by SDE staff
Starting bid
This certificate is valid for one totally sprinkley class donut party! Date to be determined by SDE staff
Starting bid
$30 Gift Certificate to use at Gabriella Plants
Starting bid
4 Museum Admission, 4 IMAX passes, 4 popcorn passes, and $5 of MODS Money. he Museum of Discovery and Science is a museum focused on science located in Fort Lauderdale
AND
$20 Gift Certificate for RA Sushi Bar and Restaurant
Starting bid
3 day / 2 night stay at the Bahama House located in Daytona Beach
Starting bid
Kennedy Space Center admission for 4
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate for Tijuana Flats
AND
2 free races at k1 speed
Starting bid
$20 Gift Certificate for Olive Garden
AND
4 Complimentary passes for mini golf @ Pirates Island
Starting bid
Dinner for two at 4Rivers
AND
$75 Back alley Lanes Arcade Card
Starting bid
4 Admissions "Wildlife Tour"
Starting bid
1 Sports Registration
Starting bid
3 Hour Pavilion Rental
Starting bid
KAY Milestones Diamond Teardrop Necklace 1/5
This dazzling diamond necklace symbolizes the moments and milestones that strengthen your love through every step in your story.
Sterling silver
A bezel-set round-cut diamond, artfully set to enhance size and sparkle,
shimmers at the base of the pendant
Graduating round-cut diamonds line the open teardrop frame
Total diamond weight is 1/5 carat
16- to 18-inch adjustable cable chain with lobster clasp
From the Milestones® Collection
Starting bid
2 Night/3 Day - Orlando @ Seaworld Hotel - Double Tree by Hilton
2 Admission Tickets to Crayola Experience
2 All Access Passes to Wonderworks
Starting bid
FL Bioluminescence Kayaking Tour for Two with BK Adventure
Starting bid
that’s one manicure each month from December 2025 through December 2026, gel polish included! (A $600 value!)
Starting bid
Lifetime Oil Changes
Starting bid
Comet Coffee Gift Card ($25), T-shirt, Coozie, and Glass Cup
Starting bid
Sticker, Cereamic Tea Mug, 2 Tea Infuser, 2 Packs of Loose Leaf Tea, Free Audio Book Membership, Little Pieces of Me Book
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card, Hot Sauce, Coozie, T-shirt, Sticker
Starting bid
Game Passes and small prizes
2 Free Large pizzas
Starting bid
Donated by Chitwood himself!
Starting bid
Donated by Chitwood himself!
Starting bid
60 Minute Massage, $10 Venus Spa, Hair Towel, Eye Mask, Candle, Hand Lotion
Starting bid
$100 Winola Beef Mark Gift Card, Seasoning, Apron, Spatula
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
$60 Gift Card
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!