RHEC 25th Anniversary Silent Auction

Item 1 - Sterling Silver and Moissanite Necklace (18 inch) item
Item 1 - Sterling Silver and Moissanite Necklace (18 inch)
$50

Starting bid

18 inch - Sterling Silver and Moissanite Necklace

Donated by Frantz Diamonds

Valued at $200

Item 2 - Chocolate Tasting Experience for Eight item
Item 2 - Chocolate Tasting Experience for Eight
$70

Starting bid

Chocolate Tasting for Eight

Donated by: chocolatepaper

Value: $175


Indulge in a decadent chocolate tasting for up to eight guests, hosted at the winner’s home, office, or in chocolatepaper’s private tasting room.


This immersive experience features a curated selection of artisan chocolates and can be paired with your own wines for a truly personalized evening of flavor exploration.


As a sweet bonus, the winner will also receive a 9-piece truffle box to take home and savor.


Perfect for a celebration, small team gathering, or a luxurious night in—this is a treat that’s sure to delight!

Item 3 - Belle Sante Cosmetic Day Spa item
Item 3 - Belle Sante Cosmetic Day Spa
$40

Starting bid

Signature Facial, Hyaluronic Hydrator, and Coconut Milk Cleanser samples Donated by Belle Sante Cosmetic Day Spa

Valued at $125

Item 4 - Lola Ball Bracelet with Smith Mountain Lake Charm item
Item 4 - Lola Ball Bracelet with Smith Mountain Lake Charm
$50

Starting bid

8 Inch - Lola Ball Bracelet with Smith Mountain Lake Charm in Gold

Donated by Jo & Co Jewelers

Valued at $325

Item 5 - Pia Rossini, Jasmin Faux Fur Coat item
Item 5 - Pia Rossini, Jasmin Faux Fur Coat
$25

Starting bid

Pia Rossini, Jasmin Coat, Size Medium (8 - 10)

Pearl Embellished Burgundy Faux Fur Coat

Valued at $150

Item 6 - David Yurman Madison Chain Bracelet - 7 Inch item
Item 6 - David Yurman Madison Chain Bracelet - 7 Inch
$80

Starting bid

7 Inch - DY Madison Chain Bracelet

Donated by Fink's Jewelers

Sterling Silver with Lobster Clasp

Valued at $225

Comes with care instructions, cleaning cloth, and DY pouch

Item 7 - "Ballerina" by Leah Thompson Originals item
Item 7 - "Ballerina" by Leah Thompson Originals
$40

Starting bid

11" by 14" Oil on Canvas

Donated by Cathy and Brad Greenberg

Leah Thompson Originals

Valued at $100


Item 8 - Two & A Half Sisters item
Item 8 - Two & A Half Sisters
$35

Starting bid

Mud Pie Tote, Corkcicle Canteen, Towel Set, Buckhead Betties Makeup Bags, and Decorative Sign

Donated by Two & A Half Sisters

Valued at $110

Item 9 - Gold & Pave Hoop Earrings item
Item 9 - Gold & Pave Hoop Earrings
$30

Starting bid

1.5" Gold and Pave Hoop Earrings

Donated by Lusso

Valued at $98

Item 10 - GiGi New York - "Chloe" Mini Shopper Handbag item
Item 10 - GiGi New York - "Chloe" Mini Shopper Handbag
$40

Starting bid

Gigi New York "Chloe" top handle bag in woven leather 

Adjustable crossbody strap, 23"L

Can be worn as a top handle or crossbody bag and comes with dust bag.

Open top with magnetic closure 

Donated by Punch Boutique

Valued at $365

Item 11 - John Richard Decorative Pillows - 20" by 20" item
Item 11 - John Richard Decorative Pillows - 20" by 20"
$40

Starting bid

Set of John Richard Decorative Pillows (2) in Modern Zebra Print

20" by 20"

Donated by Reid's Fine Furnishings

Valued at $750

Item 12 - Sondra Roberts Red Croc Handbag & Gift Card item
Item 12 - Sondra Roberts Red Croc Handbag & Gift Card
$100

Starting bid

Sondra Roberts Red Croc Embossed Handbag and $100 Gift Card

Donated by Mike Robinson Ladies Fine Clothing

Website: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063619493511

Valued at $289

Item 13 - "Winter Sea" by Gina Louthian-Stanley (16" by 16") item
Item 13 - "Winter Sea" by Gina Louthian-Stanley (16" by 16")
$50

Starting bid

Winter Sea by Gina Louthian-Stanley (16" by 16")

Oil and Wax Painting

Valued at $425


Item 14 - Gift Card & Handmade Handbag from Ponnie's item
Item 14 - Gift Card & Handmade Handbag from Ponnie's
$50

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card & Handmade Handbag

Donated by Ponnie's Boutique

Website: https://ponnies-gifts.edan.io/

Valued at $129


Item 15 - "Sea" by Scott Kitts (13" by 13") item
Item 15 - "Sea" by Scott Kitts (13" by 13")
$30

Starting bid

"Sea" Donated by Scott Kitts (13" by 13")

Oil Pastel and Watercolor

Professionally framed and matted

Valued at $100


Item 16 - The Bird Cage Boutique Basket item
Item 16 - The Bird Cage Boutique Basket
$50

Starting bid

The Library at Candlefish Candle (Eucalyptus, Sea Salt, and Amber) , $100 Gift Certificate, and Pink Wristlet by Joy Susan

Donated by The Bird Cage Boutique

Webiste: https://www.thebirdcageboutiques.com/

Valued at $150

Item 17 - Salem Red Sox Premium Package item
Item 17 - Salem Red Sox Premium Package
$60

Starting bid

Four Upper Level Tickets to a Salem Red Sox game at the Salem Memorial Ballpark during the 2025 season.

Salem Red Sox Tote Bag, Picture Frame, Tumbler, Cap, and assorted player cards. One Nazzan Zanetelo and Juan Chacon Poster.

Donated by Salem Red Sox

Valued at $250

Item 18 - JBohnBishop Mercantile Gift Card item
Item 18 - JBohnBishop Mercantile Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$50.00 Gift Card

Website: https://jbohnbishopmercantile.com/

Donated by JBohnBishop Mercantile Boutique


Item 19 - Bonomo's Bundle item
Item 19 - Bonomo's Bundle
$25

Starting bid

10" Cross and Chain Link Neckalce (with 3" extender)

7" Heart Bracelet

Crystal Stud Earrings

Fragrance Free Body Lotion by Natural Inspirations

Pre De Provence Shea Butter Soap

Gold Swan Christmas Ornament

Tropical Leaves Table Decor

Donated by Bonomo's Clothier

Valued at $125



Item 20 - Tail-Wagging Treasures item
Item 20 - Tail-Wagging Treasures
$40

Starting bid

1 Bones & Chews Dog Treat

American Journey Lamb Baked Treat Bag

2 Premium Fleece Blankets with Paw Print Design

American Journey Peanut Butter Baked Treat Bag

American Journey Duck Baked Treat Bag

1 Kong Floppy Knots Dog Toy

1 Kong Sqeakair Balls Pack

1 Lamb Chop Sqeaky Toy

1 Loofa Dog Sqeaky Plush Toy

1 Mammoth Cotton Dog Rope Toy

1 Frisco Collapsible Pet Toy Storage Bin

2 Smokehouse USA Porkey Femur Bone Treats

Donated by Lori Van Curen

Valued at $90

Item 21 - Buff City Soap Basket item
Item 21 - Buff City Soap Basket
$15

Starting bid

3 Mini Laundry Soaps (Narcissist, Fresh Cotton, and Magnolia Scent)

Coconut Mini Body Scrub (1.8 oz)

Oatmeal & Honey Soap Bar

Orange Soap Sleeve

20% off Your Entire Purchase

Donated by Buff City Soap

Valued at $50



Item 22 - Football Player by Leah Thompson Originals item
Item 22 - Football Player by Leah Thompson Originals
$40

Starting bid

11" by 14" Oil on Canvas

Donated by Cathy and Brad Greenberg

Leah Thompson Originals

Valued at $100

Item 23 - Gift Certificate to Montano's Restaurant item
Item 23 - Gift Certificate to Montano's Restaurant
$15

Starting bid

$25.00 Gift Certificate

Donated by Montano's International Restaurant

Website: https://www.montanos.net/


Item 24 - Semi-precious Garnet Teardrop Toggle Necklace item
Item 24 - Semi-precious Garnet Teardrop Toggle Necklace
$40

Starting bid

16" Semi-precious Garnet Teardrop Toggle Necklace

Donated by Michelle Lassley

Designed and created by Lassley's, LLC

Valued at $118



Item 25 - Adventure Essentials from Walkabout Outfitters item
Item 25 - Adventure Essentials from Walkabout Outfitters
$20

Starting bid

Camelbak Water Bottle, $20 Gift Card, Bison Carabiner and Bottle Opener

Donated by Walkabout Outfitters

Valued at $60

Item 26 - Glow Getter Package by The Tox Boutique item
Item 26 - Glow Getter Package by The Tox Boutique
$75

Starting bid

Signature Hydrafacial and $50 Skincare Credit

Revance Aesthetics Tote

Nodpod Weighted Eye Blanket

iHome Ultra Thin Lighted Beauty Mirror

Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase

Glow Candle Co (White Tea, Lavender, Ginger, and Lemon Candle)

Donated by The Tox Boutique

Valued at $473


Item 27 - Tassel and Cat-Eye Necklace item
Item 27 - Tassel and Cat-Eye Necklace
$15

Starting bid

Tassel and Cat-Eye Necklace (17" Chain with 2" Extender)

Donated by The Gift Niche

Valued at $45

Item 28 - Gift Card to Pok-e-Joe's BBQ item
Item 28 - Gift Card to Pok-e-Joe's BBQ
$15

Starting bid

$25.00 Gift Card

Donated by Pok-e-Joe's BBQ

Website: https://www.pok-e-joes.com/

Item 29 - Soccer Player by Leah Thompson Originals item
Item 29 - Soccer Player by Leah Thompson Originals
$40

Starting bid

11" by 14" Oil on Canvas

Donated by Cathy and Brad Greenberg

Leah Thompson Originals

Valued at $100

Item 30 - Gift Certificate to Yarid's in Piccadilly Square item
Item 30 - Gift Certificate to Yarid's in Piccadilly Square
$20

Starting bid

$40.00 Gift Certificate

Donated by Yarid's in Piccadilly Square

Website: https://yarids.com/?srsltid=AfmBOorPIRL_BMt2bcaU5S4NXblz8NNGd3J7VCEBVYbl3kaeLBJDkHAl

Item 31 - Suite Serenity at The Hotel Roanoke item
Item 31 - Suite Serenity at The Hotel Roanoke
$130

Starting bid

One Night Stay for Two with Breakfast in the Regency Room

Valid: 08/23/2025 - 08/23/2026

Call for Reservations: (540) 985-5900

Website: https://www.hotelroanoke.com/

Donated by The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

Valued at $322

Item 32 - 1-Hour Consultation with Joran's Interior Design item
Item 32 - 1-Hour Consultation with Joran's Interior Design
$35

Starting bid

1-Hour Consultation with Randall Neely, Interior Designer

Donated by Joran's Interior Design

Website: https://jorans.net/

Valued at $175

Item 33 - Staycation at The Liberty Trust item
Item 33 - Staycation at The Liberty Trust
$140

Starting bid

One Night Stay in a Classic King Room for Two

Donated by The Liberty Trust

Website: https://www.libertytrusthotel.com/

Book now: [email protected]

Valued at $350

Item 34 - Gift Card to Seasons & Occasions Cafe And Catering item
Item 34 - Gift Card to Seasons & Occasions Cafe And Catering
$35

Starting bid

$75.00 Gift Card

Donated by Seasons & Occasions Cafe And Catering

Website: https://www.seasonsandoccasions.net/


Item 35 - The Cat’s Meow item
Item 35 - The Cat’s Meow
$40

Starting bid

Minties Dental Treat Bag for Cats (Chicken Flavored)

1 Premium Fleece Pet Blanket with Paws Design

Country Kitchen Chicken Puree Cat Treats

Catit Creamy Lickable Cat Treat

Frisco Sea Creatures Variety Pack Cat Toy with Catnip

Meow Mix White Meat Chicken Chewy Cat Treats

Meow Mix Soft Salmon Cat Treats

1 Frisco Squirrel Plush Cat Toy with Refillable Catnip

Frisco Natural Catnip

Frisco Step-In Cat Scratcher Toy with Catnip

1 SmartyKat Skitter Slices Plush Cat Toy with Catnip

1 Square Collapsible Pet Toy Storage Bin

Donated by Lori Van Curen

Valued at $85


Item 36 - Down Home Creamery Gift Card item
Item 36 - Down Home Creamery Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$25.00 gift card to Down Home Creamery

Serving delicious Homestead Creamery Ice Cream with local flavor favorites.

Eligible at Valley View or Vinton location

Website: https://venture4mgmt.wixsite.com/downhome

Item 37 - Round of Golf for 4 at Hunting Hills Country Club item
Item 37 - Round of Golf for 4 at Hunting Hills Country Club
$60

Starting bid

Round of Golf for 4 at Hunting Hills Country Club (Cart Fees Included)

Valued at $260

Website: https://huntinghillscc.com/

Item 38 - Firehouse Skate 'N Play item
Item 38 - Firehouse Skate 'N Play
$25

Starting bid

$50.00 gift card to Firehouse Skate 'N Play

Website: https://www.firehouseskate.com/

Enjoy everything from roller skating to laser tag!

Item 39 - Sidecar Gift Card item
Item 39 - Sidecar Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$50.00 gift card to Sidecar

Website: https://www.sidecarva.com/

Item 40 - Jaybird Tavern Gift Card item
Item 40 - Jaybird Tavern Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$50.00 gift card to Jaybird Tavern

Website: https://jaybirdtavern.com/

Item 41 - Martin's Downtown Gift Card item
Item 41 - Martin's Downtown Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$50.00 gift card to Martin's Downtown

Website: https://www.martinsdowntown.com/

Item 42 - BILLY'S Roanoke Gift Card item
Item 42 - BILLY'S Roanoke Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$50.00 gift card to Billy's

Website: https://billysroanoke.com/

Item 43 - Milan Tobacconists - 24 Imported Cigars item
Item 43 - Milan Tobacconists - 24 Imported Cigars
$80

Starting bid

24 Imported Cigars

Donated by: Milan Tobacconists

Value: $255

Item 44 - Fortunato Gift Card item
Item 44 - Fortunato Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Fortunato

Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria

$100.00 Gift Card

Website: https://www.fortunatoroanoke.com/

