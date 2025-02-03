RHEC 25th Anniversary Silent Auction

Hosted by
18 inch - Sterling Silver and Moissanite Necklace
Donated by Frantz Diamonds
Valued at $200
Chocolate Tasting for Eight
Donated by: chocolatepaper
Value: $175
Indulge in a decadent chocolate tasting for up to eight guests, hosted at the winner’s home, office, or in chocolatepaper’s private tasting room.
This immersive experience features a curated selection of artisan chocolates and can be paired with your own wines for a truly personalized evening of flavor exploration.
As a sweet bonus, the winner will also receive a 9-piece truffle box to take home and savor.
Perfect for a celebration, small team gathering, or a luxurious night in—this is a treat that’s sure to delight!
Signature Facial, Hyaluronic Hydrator, and Coconut Milk Cleanser samples Donated by Belle Sante Cosmetic Day Spa
Valued at $125
8 Inch - Lola Ball Bracelet with Smith Mountain Lake Charm in Gold
Donated by Jo & Co Jewelers
Valued at $325
Pia Rossini, Jasmin Coat, Size Medium (8 - 10)
Pearl Embellished Burgundy Faux Fur Coat
Valued at $150
7 Inch - DY Madison Chain Bracelet
Donated by Fink's Jewelers
Sterling Silver with Lobster Clasp
Valued at $225
Comes with care instructions, cleaning cloth, and DY pouch
11" by 14" Oil on Canvas
Donated by Cathy and Brad Greenberg
Leah Thompson Originals
Valued at $100
Mud Pie Tote, Corkcicle Canteen, Towel Set, Buckhead Betties Makeup Bags, and Decorative Sign
Donated by Two & A Half Sisters
Valued at $110
1.5" Gold and Pave Hoop Earrings
Donated by Lusso
Valued at $98
Gigi New York "Chloe" top handle bag in woven leather
Adjustable crossbody strap, 23"L
Can be worn as a top handle or crossbody bag and comes with dust bag.
Open top with magnetic closure
Donated by Punch Boutique
Valued at $365
Set of John Richard Decorative Pillows (2) in Modern Zebra Print
20" by 20"
Donated by Reid's Fine Furnishings
Valued at $750
Sondra Roberts Red Croc Embossed Handbag and $100 Gift Card
Donated by Mike Robinson Ladies Fine Clothing
Website: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063619493511
Valued at $289
Winter Sea by Gina Louthian-Stanley (16" by 16")
Oil and Wax Painting
Valued at $425
$100 Gift Card & Handmade Handbag
Donated by Ponnie's Boutique
Website: https://ponnies-gifts.edan.io/
Valued at $129
"Sea" Donated by Scott Kitts (13" by 13")
Oil Pastel and Watercolor
Professionally framed and matted
Valued at $100
The Library at Candlefish Candle (Eucalyptus, Sea Salt, and Amber) , $100 Gift Certificate, and Pink Wristlet by Joy Susan
Donated by The Bird Cage Boutique
Webiste: https://www.thebirdcageboutiques.com/
Valued at $150
Four Upper Level Tickets to a Salem Red Sox game at the Salem Memorial Ballpark during the 2025 season.
Salem Red Sox Tote Bag, Picture Frame, Tumbler, Cap, and assorted player cards. One Nazzan Zanetelo and Juan Chacon Poster.
Donated by Salem Red Sox
Valued at $250
$50.00 Gift Card
Website: https://jbohnbishopmercantile.com/
Donated by JBohnBishop Mercantile Boutique
1 Bones & Chews Dog Treat
American Journey Lamb Baked Treat Bag
2 Premium Fleece Blankets with Paw Print Design
American Journey Peanut Butter Baked Treat Bag
American Journey Duck Baked Treat Bag
1 Kong Floppy Knots Dog Toy
1 Kong Sqeakair Balls Pack
1 Lamb Chop Sqeaky Toy
1 Loofa Dog Sqeaky Plush Toy
1 Mammoth Cotton Dog Rope Toy
1 Frisco Collapsible Pet Toy Storage Bin
2 Smokehouse USA Porkey Femur Bone Treats
Donated by Lori Van Curen
Valued at $90
3 Mini Laundry Soaps (Narcissist, Fresh Cotton, and Magnolia Scent)
Coconut Mini Body Scrub (1.8 oz)
Oatmeal & Honey Soap Bar
Orange Soap Sleeve
20% off Your Entire Purchase
Donated by Buff City Soap
Valued at $50
11" by 14" Oil on Canvas
Donated by Cathy and Brad Greenberg
Leah Thompson Originals
Valued at $100
$25.00 Gift Certificate
Donated by Montano's International Restaurant
Website: https://www.montanos.net/
16" Semi-precious Garnet Teardrop Toggle Necklace
Donated by Michelle Lassley
Designed and created by Lassley's, LLC
Valued at $118
Camelbak Water Bottle, $20 Gift Card, Bison Carabiner and Bottle Opener
Donated by Walkabout Outfitters
Valued at $60
Signature Hydrafacial and $50 Skincare Credit
Revance Aesthetics Tote
Nodpod Weighted Eye Blanket
iHome Ultra Thin Lighted Beauty Mirror
Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase
Glow Candle Co (White Tea, Lavender, Ginger, and Lemon Candle)
Donated by The Tox Boutique
Valued at $473
Tassel and Cat-Eye Necklace (17" Chain with 2" Extender)
Donated by The Gift Niche
Valued at $45
11" by 14" Oil on Canvas
Donated by Cathy and Brad Greenberg
Leah Thompson Originals
Valued at $100
$40.00 Gift Certificate
Donated by Yarid's in Piccadilly Square
Website: https://yarids.com/?srsltid=AfmBOorPIRL_BMt2bcaU5S4NXblz8NNGd3J7VCEBVYbl3kaeLBJDkHAl
One Night Stay for Two with Breakfast in the Regency Room
Valid: 08/23/2025 - 08/23/2026
Call for Reservations: (540) 985-5900
Website: https://www.hotelroanoke.com/
Donated by The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
Valued at $322
1-Hour Consultation with Randall Neely, Interior Designer
Donated by Joran's Interior Design
Website: https://jorans.net/
Valued at $175
One Night Stay in a Classic King Room for Two
Donated by The Liberty Trust
Website: https://www.libertytrusthotel.com/
Book now: [email protected]
Valued at $350
$75.00 Gift Card
Donated by Seasons & Occasions Cafe And Catering
Website: https://www.seasonsandoccasions.net/
Minties Dental Treat Bag for Cats (Chicken Flavored)
1 Premium Fleece Pet Blanket with Paws Design
Country Kitchen Chicken Puree Cat Treats
Catit Creamy Lickable Cat Treat
Frisco Sea Creatures Variety Pack Cat Toy with Catnip
Meow Mix White Meat Chicken Chewy Cat Treats
Meow Mix Soft Salmon Cat Treats
1 Frisco Squirrel Plush Cat Toy with Refillable Catnip
Frisco Natural Catnip
Frisco Step-In Cat Scratcher Toy with Catnip
1 SmartyKat Skitter Slices Plush Cat Toy with Catnip
1 Square Collapsible Pet Toy Storage Bin
Donated by Lori Van Curen
Valued at $85
$25.00 gift card to Down Home Creamery
Serving delicious Homestead Creamery Ice Cream with local flavor favorites.
Eligible at Valley View or Vinton location
Round of Golf for 4 at Hunting Hills Country Club (Cart Fees Included)
Valued at $260
Website: https://huntinghillscc.com/
$50.00 gift card to Firehouse Skate 'N Play
Website: https://www.firehouseskate.com/
Enjoy everything from roller skating to laser tag!
24 Imported Cigars
Donated by: Milan Tobacconists
Value: $255
