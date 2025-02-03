RHEC 25th Anniversary Silent Auction

Chocolate Tasting for Eight

Donated by: chocolatepaper

Value: $175





Indulge in a decadent chocolate tasting for up to eight guests, hosted at the winner’s home, office, or in chocolatepaper’s private tasting room.





This immersive experience features a curated selection of artisan chocolates and can be paired with your own wines for a truly personalized evening of flavor exploration.





As a sweet bonus, the winner will also receive a 9-piece truffle box to take home and savor.





Perfect for a celebration, small team gathering, or a luxurious night in—this is a treat that’s sure to delight!