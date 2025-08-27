Sales closed

Bid for Hope Silent Auction

KC Chiefs Gift Basket item
KC Chiefs Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Value $450

Cat Lover's Basket item
Cat Lover's Basket
$15

Starting bid

Value $65

Lamberts & Clay Cooper item
Lamberts & Clay Cooper
$30

Starting bid

$40 Lamberts gift card

2 tickets to Clay Cooper

$150 Value

Meek basket & PD Plan book item
Meek basket & PD Plan book
$20

Starting bid

Meek basket with $50 gift card

PD plan Autographed book

Value $110

Village Meeple & LaRoux Bistro item
Village Meeple & LaRoux Bistro
$40

Starting bid

Village Meople punch cards

LaRoux Bistro 4 - $25 gift cards

Value $200

Grand Country, Duttons & Haygoods item
Grand Country, Duttons & Haygoods
$40

Starting bid

Grand Country - 2 tickets

Haygoods - 2 tickets

Duttons - 2 tickets

Value $270

PGO Yoga, Bohdi Tree, and PD Plan item
PGO Yoga, Bohdi Tree, and PD Plan
$30

Starting bid

PGO 1 month Yoga

Bodhi Tree 1 hour massage

PD plan Autographed book

Value $180

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!