Silent Auction

Elegant diamond studs that add timeless sparkle to any occasion. A perfect gift - or a well-deserved treat for yourself.
A chic Michelle Jellybean watch that blends playful design with timeless luxury. Perfect for the woman who values both fashion and function.
Smart style meets innovation with these Ray-Ban Meta Glasses. Experience cutting-edge technology wrapped in the iconic Ray-Ban silhouette.
Enjoy the ultimate relaxation with one year of mobile massage services, brought directly to your home. Thos basket is paired with spa-inspired items to help create a soothing retreat.
Capture timeless memories with a fine portrait session from Park Hill Fine Portraits. This certificate is beautifully packaged with keepsake items to honor life’s most special moments.
Fire up the fun with this Grill & Tools Weekend BBQ Set, perfect for any backyard chef, Includes all the essentials plus flavorful sauces and spices to take your cookouts to the next level.
Raise a glass with this Whiskey Lovers Basket, featuring premium whiskey and stylish barware. Complete with a gift card from Le Madeleine, it’s an indulgence worth bidding on.
Experience the thrill of the game with exclusive Dallas Mavericks tickets. accompanied with a gift card from Cabelas.Enjoy prime seats, electric energy, and unforgettable moments on the court.
A delightful British Emporium experience filled with authentic favorites and gourmet treasures. A charming taste of Britain, right here at home.
Skip the crowded restaurnts and create your own perfect night in. Build the LEGO Flower bouquet together, sip a glass of wine, and enjoy chocolates and gourmet goodies-all in one basket of romance and creativity. Includes jewelry as well.
Includes: Talbots Multistrand Beaded Necklace with Gold Accents, Loft Adjustable Hoop Earrings, and Loft Silver Hoop Earrings.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!