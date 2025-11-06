Silent Auction

Kim G-Diamond Earrings
$250

Elegant diamond studs that add timeless sparkle to any occasion. A perfect gift - or a well-deserved treat for yourself.

Amy Wilkins-Michelle Jellybean Watch
$150

A chic Michelle Jellybean watch that blends playful design with timeless luxury. Perfect for the woman who values both fashion and function.

Raul. R- Ray-Ban Meta Glasses
$300

Smart style meets innovation with these Ray-Ban Meta Glasses. Experience cutting-edge technology wrapped in the iconic Ray-Ban silhouette.

Raul Ramirez-Massage Basket
$325

Enjoy the ultimate relaxation with one year of mobile massage services, brought directly to your home. Thos basket is paired with spa-inspired items to help create a soothing retreat.

Lynda Starnes-Park Hill Portrait Gift Certificate
$500

Capture timeless memories with a fine portrait session from Park Hill Fine Portraits. This certificate is beautifully packaged with keepsake items to honor life’s most special moments.

Kasey B- Weekend BBQ Basket
$100

Fire up the fun with this Grill & Tools Weekend BBQ Set, perfect for any backyard chef, Includes all the essentials plus flavorful sauces and spices to take your cookouts to the next level.

Vanessa L. Evening Relaxation Basket
$100

Raise a glass with this Whiskey Lovers Basket, featuring premium whiskey and stylish barware. Complete with a gift card from Le Madeleine, it’s an indulgence worth bidding on.

Vanessa L-Dallas Maverick Tickets Basket
$225

Experience the thrill of the game with exclusive Dallas Mavericks tickets. accompanied with  a gift card from Cabelas.Enjoy prime seats, electric energy, and unforgettable moments on the court.

Catherine Angell-British Emporium Basket
$60

A delightful British Emporium experience filled with authentic favorites and gourmet treasures. A charming taste of Britain, right here at home.

Kit Lyles-Lego Gift Basket
$200

Skip the crowded restaurnts and create your own perfect night in. Build the LEGO Flower bouquet together, sip a glass of wine, and enjoy chocolates and gourmet goodies-all in one basket of romance and creativity. Includes jewelry as well.

Baccarat PAPILLON choker Necklace
$1
Baccarat LOUXOR Bracelet
$1
-Lassie Valera Jewelry Basket-
$75

Includes: Talbots Multistrand Beaded Necklace with Gold Accents, Loft Adjustable Hoop Earrings, and Loft Silver Hoop Earrings.

Catherine Angell-Baking Dish Basket
$100

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!