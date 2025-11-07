Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Basket includes a cast iron dutch oven, stoneware muffin pan, pie crust decorator, garlic parmesan dipping oil, jelly, spice, oven mitt, round cake pan set, microfiber washcloth, half sheet pan with rack
Starting bid
This basket includes a Boog Powell autographed photo, four tickets to the Frederick Keys, $50 in gift cards to Top Gun, an Orioles bobble head, baseball books, baseball blanket, baseball koozie, and a baseball necklace. Valued at over $350!
Starting bid
This basket includes several items from the Baltimore Blast including: flag, mini soccer ball, 2 cups, a shirt, a drawstring bag, socks, and a towel. This basket also includes items from the Baltimore Ravens including: a mini helmet, koozie, book, and stickers. In addition (I know what you're thinking...and there's more?) this basket also has a football and two kids books about football!
Starting bid
This basket is a perfect for your favorite girl! Includes candles, makeup, Linganore Winery Charcuterie board and tasting, a wine chiller, Color Street Nails, Manor Hill Tavern gift card, and Art by Michelle print. Valued at $300!
Starting bid
This is the perfect gift for your favorite guy! Basket includes a Free Oil Change from Jiffy Lube, a bottle of Bourbon, a bottle of Gin, a bottle of Gucci cologne, $50 gift card to HOCO brew hive, and popcorn from EC Pops.
Starting bid
This is a perfect girl basket for your kiddo! Includes arts and crafts, beanie babies, and games!
Starting bid
This is the perfect gift for the favorite lady in your life! This basket includes Color Street lotion and nail supplies, candles, a Thirty One bag, Candies perfume, Victoria Secret lotion and body spray, a Smart Mug Warmer with mug, and a comfy pair of socks!
Starting bid
This basket includes 4 rounds of golf plus cart at Timber's at Troy and multiple golf balls!
