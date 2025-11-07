Hosted by

WHC Renegades Black

About this event

Silent Auction

Pampered Chef basket item
Pampered Chef basket
$100

Starting bid

Basket includes a cast iron dutch oven, stoneware muffin pan, pie crust decorator, garlic parmesan dipping oil, jelly, spice, oven mitt, round cake pan set, microfiber washcloth, half sheet pan with rack

Baseball Basket item
Baseball Basket item
Baseball Basket
$100

Starting bid

This basket includes a Boog Powell autographed photo, four tickets to the Frederick Keys, $50 in gift cards to Top Gun, an Orioles bobble head, baseball books, baseball blanket, baseball koozie, and a baseball necklace. Valued at over $350!

Football basket - Hometown Heroes item
Football basket - Hometown Heroes item
Football basket - Hometown Heroes
$80

Starting bid

This basket includes several items from the Baltimore Blast including: flag, mini soccer ball, 2 cups, a shirt, a drawstring bag, socks, and a towel. This basket also includes items from the Baltimore Ravens including: a mini helmet, koozie, book, and stickers. In addition (I know what you're thinking...and there's more?) this basket also has a football and two kids books about football!

Girly-pop basket item
Girly-pop basket
$80

Starting bid

This basket is a perfect for your favorite girl! Includes candles, makeup, Linganore Winery Charcuterie board and tasting, a wine chiller, Color Street Nails, Manor Hill Tavern gift card, and Art by Michelle print. Valued at $300!

Guys basket item
Guys basket
$80

Starting bid

This is the perfect gift for your favorite guy! Basket includes a Free Oil Change from Jiffy Lube, a bottle of Bourbon, a bottle of Gin, a bottle of Gucci cologne, $50 gift card to HOCO brew hive, and popcorn from EC Pops.

Kids basket item
Kids basket
$30

Starting bid

This is a perfect girl basket for your kiddo! Includes arts and crafts, beanie babies, and games!

The 'Just what she always wanted' basket item
The 'Just what she always wanted' basket
$50

Starting bid

This is the perfect gift for the favorite lady in your life! This basket includes Color Street lotion and nail supplies, candles, a Thirty One bag, Candies perfume, Victoria Secret lotion and body spray, a Smart Mug Warmer with mug, and a comfy pair of socks!

Golf basket item
Golf basket
$100

Starting bid

This basket includes 4 rounds of golf plus cart at Timber's at Troy and multiple golf balls!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!