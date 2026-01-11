Hosted by

Give Love For Life

About this event

Sales closed

Farrell Strong Silent Auction

Well Rooted Red Light Basket item
Well Rooted Red Light Basket
$300

Starting bid

Lumebox red light therapy, mug and teas, soap, wax melt, Treehouse Cafe admission

Well Rooted Wellness Basket item
Well Rooted Wellness Basket
$75

Starting bid

Immune Boost IV, Halo Salt Therapy Session, Tri-Boost Injection

Bull Valley Country Club item
Bull Valley Country Club
$100

Starting bid

One year social membership

Montarra Wine Basket item
Montarra Wine Basket
$100

Starting bid

Wine box, glasses, decanter, decanter stand, wine funnel, 3 bottles of wine- Caymus, Prisoner, Love Block

Montarra Love is in the Air Basket item
Montarra Love is in the Air Basket
$150

Starting bid

Four course tasting menu paired with wine or spirits, candle, Love decor

Sun Cruiser Paddle board item
Sun Cruiser Paddle board
$100

Starting bid

inflatable paddle board

Packers Frame item
Packers Frame
$100

Starting bid

framed evolution of the logo

D5 Membership Basket item
D5 Membership Basket
$150

Starting bid

One year Gold Membership- No range fees, 4 guest passes, hat, hoodie, tumbler

Hive IV Basket item
Hive IV Basket
$400

Starting bid

One year IV membership- monthly benefits are- 1 Hydration Honey Infusion, 1 B12 injection, 1 Biotin Injection, soap, tshirt

Hive Aesthetics Bundle item
Hive Aesthetics Bundle
$100

Starting bid

Skin Pen Microneedling with PRP, hoodie

Clasen's Whiskey and Cigar Basket item
Clasen's Whiskey and Cigar Basket
$100

Starting bid

bottle of Johnny Walker 18, bottle of Macallan 12, cigars, cigar cutter, bar set, and $25 Clasen's Tavern GC

Doug Plank Autographed Football item
Doug Plank Autographed Football
$75

Starting bid

Doug Plank autographed football donated by former NFL player, Tim Tyrell. No COA

Brian Urlacher Autographed and Framed Jersey item
Brian Urlacher Autographed and Framed Jersey
$200

Starting bid

Brian Urlacher signed and framed jersey. Donated by a former NFL player, Tim Tyrell. No COA

Woodstock Country Club of Bull Valley item
Woodstock Country Club of Bull Valley
$200

Starting bid

18 holes, Foursome and Cart

Gran Patron Tequila item
Gran Patron Tequila
$200

Starting bid

Wooden case and bottle of Gran Patron tequila

Acceleration Sports Proformance Basket item
Acceleration Sports Proformance Basket
$200

Starting bid

One week of training for one person and up to 5 friends. Donated by former NFL player JR Niklos. Winner and friends will be trained by JR himself.

Blackstone Golf Club item
Blackstone Golf Club
$100

Starting bid

Foursome of golf with cart for 18 holes

Pete Crow Armstrong Signed Jersey item
Pete Crow Armstrong Signed Jersey
$400

Starting bid

Pete Crow-Armstrong signed custom white pinstripe Chicago Cubs with hologram/QR code of authenticity

Ryne Sandberg Signed Custom Jersey item
Ryne Sandberg Signed Custom Jersey
$450

Starting bid

Ryne Sandberg signed Chicago Cubs custom BLUE jersey with embroidered career stats, 'HOF' inscription and hologram/QR code of authenticity.

Seiya Suzuki Signed MLB Ball item
Seiya Suzuki Signed MLB Ball
$225

Starting bid

Seiya Suzuki signed MLB baseball in display case with nameplate and hologram/QR code of authenticity.

Kerry Wood Signed Official Wrigley Seatback item
Kerry Wood Signed Official Wrigley Seatback
$400

Starting bid

Kerry Wood signed official Wrigley Field Seatback with custom #34 complete with May 6, 1998 game inscription with 20 strikeouts, 9 inning box score and 1998 NL ROY inscription. Limited numbered edition of 34! With hologram and QR codes of authenticity.

Anthony Rizzo signed World Series Baseball item
Anthony Rizzo signed World Series Baseball
$300

Starting bid

Anthony Rizzo signed Rawlings 2016 World Series Official baseball in display case with nameplate and hologram/QR code of authenticity

Pat Hughes Signed and Framed World Series Photo item
Pat Hughes Signed and Framed World Series Photo
$450

Starting bid

Pat Hughes, Chicago Cubs Announcer, signed and framed 16x20 World Series 'Celebration' photo with HOF2023 inscription and complete written out 'last call' of the 2016 Cubs World Series Championship. Complete with certificate of authenticity and Cubs WS logo.

Laub Construction Tool Basket item
Laub Construction Tool Basket
$200

Starting bid

2 screwdriver sets, screwdriver bit set, 5 drill bit sets, case, bin, crowbar, tape measure, construction pencils

DJ Moore Signed Football item
DJ Moore Signed Football
$200

Starting bid

DJ Moore signed Chicago Bears white panel logo football with hologram/QR code of authenticity

Jordan Love Signed Jersey item
Jordan Love Signed Jersey
$350

Starting bid

Jordan Love signed Green Bay Packers green jersey with hologram and QR code of authenticity

Jim McMahon Signed Photo with Walter Payton item
Jim McMahon Signed Photo with Walter Payton
$275

Starting bid

Jim McMahon signed and framed 16x20 photo with Walter Payton complete with hologram/QR code of

authenticity.

Notre Dame Frame item
Notre Dame Frame
$150

Starting bid

Notre Dame framed 3D wood stadium 8 x 32 banner.

Mike Singletary Signed Pylon item
Mike Singletary Signed Pylon
$175

Starting bid

Mike Singletary signed orange endzone pylon with 'HOF 98' inscription and certificate of authenticity.

Connor Bedard Signed Jersey item
Connor Bedard Signed Jersey
$900

Starting bid

Connor Bedard signed WHITE Chicago Blackhawks Adidas jersey with jersey strap, hologram and certificate of authenticity.

Michael Jordan Frame item
Michael Jordan Frame
$200

Starting bid

Michael Jordan framed collage featuring quote, historic list of 'Air Jordans' and actual piece of Bulls Stadium Floor.

Chevy Chase Signed CaddyShack Flag item
Chevy Chase Signed CaddyShack Flag
$375

Starting bid

Chevy Chase signed and framed Bushwood/CaddyShack golf flag with nameplate and certificate of authenticity.

Development of the Golf Ball Frame item
Development of the Golf Ball Frame
$200

Starting bid

Development of the Golf Ball depicting the evolution of the golf ball in a 10 ball shadowbox display complete with Masters golf ball

Mike Tyson Signed Frame item
Mike Tyson Signed Frame
$300

Starting bid

Mike Tyson signed and framed Nintendo 'Punch Out' 8x10photo with Nintendo Controller and certificate of authenticity

Tony Kukoc Signed Jersey item
Tony Kukoc Signed Jersey
$200

Starting bid

Tony Kukoc signed official jersey wit Certificate of Authenticity from the Chicago Bulls

Basketball Signed By 25/26 Chicago Bulls item
Basketball Signed By 25/26 Chicago Bulls
$400

Starting bid

Official Chicago Bulls basketball signed by the full 2025-2026 team with certificate of authenticity from the Chicago Bulls

Vigeo Care Center and Aesthetics item
Vigeo Care Center and Aesthetics
$150

Starting bid

Vigeo Care Center and Aesthetics in Algonquin - 25 units of Botox

Taylor Swift Signed Frame item
Taylor Swift Signed Frame
$500

Starting bid

Taylor Swift collage featuring signed 'The Tortured Poets Department' CD insert on bottom, framed with "The Life of a Showgirl" CD and Cover on top, ERAs photo display in the middle, guitar pick and 'TAYLOR' cut mat in aqua. Complete with certificate of authenticity and ERAS/TTPD/TLSGnameplate.

Portable Blackstone item
Portable Blackstone
$75

Starting bid

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 item
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2
$50

Starting bid

Farm Package item
Farm Package
$50

Starting bid

$50 GC to Toms Farm, admission for 4 to Richardson‘s Farm, weekend admission with apples for 4 to All Seasons.

Restaurant Package item
Restaurant Package
$200

Starting bid

$50 Lou Malnatis, $40 Marengo Cafe, $50 Dino‘s Restaurant, $250 Cafe 20, $25 Stone Bakers Pizza, $100 Smash’d Food Truck, $40 Mings Garden

Lady Luck Basket item
Lady Luck Basket
$300

Starting bid

$80 in scratch offs, $100 in grand Victoria casino chips, $200 in Grand Victoria cash out vouchers, high heel wine bottle holder, wine, wine glasses and dice.

Marengo Ridge Golf Club item
Marengo Ridge Golf Club
$100

Starting bid

foursome with cart

Sun Systems Landscape and Nursery
$200

Starting bid

$500 credit towards landscaper, hardscape or nursery project

Tri- Continental Wine basket item
Tri- Continental Wine basket
$100

Starting bid

5 bottles of wine - Chilean, Portuguese and Australian

Around the World Wine Basket item
Around the World Wine Basket
$100

Starting bid

5 bottles of wine- Chilean, Portuguese, France, Napa and Italy

French Wine Basket item
French Wine Basket
$100

Starting bid

5 bottles of French Wine

Patio Lounger item
Patio Lounger
$100

Starting bid

Patio Joy daybed grey

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!