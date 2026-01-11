Farrell Strong Silent Auction

Hosted by
Lumebox red light therapy, mug and teas, soap, wax melt, Treehouse Cafe admission
Immune Boost IV, Halo Salt Therapy Session, Tri-Boost Injection
One year social membership
Wine box, glasses, decanter, decanter stand, wine funnel, 3 bottles of wine- Caymus, Prisoner, Love Block
Four course tasting menu paired with wine or spirits, candle, Love decor
inflatable paddle board
framed evolution of the logo
One year Gold Membership- No range fees, 4 guest passes, hat, hoodie, tumbler
One year IV membership- monthly benefits are- 1 Hydration Honey Infusion, 1 B12 injection, 1 Biotin Injection, soap, tshirt
Skin Pen Microneedling with PRP, hoodie
bottle of Johnny Walker 18, bottle of Macallan 12, cigars, cigar cutter, bar set, and $25 Clasen's Tavern GC
Doug Plank autographed football donated by former NFL player, Tim Tyrell. No COA
Brian Urlacher signed and framed jersey. Donated by a former NFL player, Tim Tyrell. No COA
18 holes, Foursome and Cart
Wooden case and bottle of Gran Patron tequila
One week of training for one person and up to 5 friends. Donated by former NFL player JR Niklos. Winner and friends will be trained by JR himself.
Foursome of golf with cart for 18 holes
Pete Crow-Armstrong signed custom white pinstripe Chicago Cubs with hologram/QR code of authenticity
Ryne Sandberg signed Chicago Cubs custom BLUE jersey with embroidered career stats, 'HOF' inscription and hologram/QR code of authenticity.
Seiya Suzuki signed MLB baseball in display case with nameplate and hologram/QR code of authenticity.
Kerry Wood signed official Wrigley Field Seatback with custom #34 complete with May 6, 1998 game inscription with 20 strikeouts, 9 inning box score and 1998 NL ROY inscription. Limited numbered edition of 34! With hologram and QR codes of authenticity.
Anthony Rizzo signed Rawlings 2016 World Series Official baseball in display case with nameplate and hologram/QR code of authenticity
Pat Hughes, Chicago Cubs Announcer, signed and framed 16x20 World Series 'Celebration' photo with HOF2023 inscription and complete written out 'last call' of the 2016 Cubs World Series Championship. Complete with certificate of authenticity and Cubs WS logo.
2 screwdriver sets, screwdriver bit set, 5 drill bit sets, case, bin, crowbar, tape measure, construction pencils
DJ Moore signed Chicago Bears white panel logo football with hologram/QR code of authenticity
Jordan Love signed Green Bay Packers green jersey with hologram and QR code of authenticity
Jim McMahon signed and framed 16x20 photo with Walter Payton complete with hologram/QR code of authenticity.
authenticity.
Notre Dame framed 3D wood stadium 8 x 32 banner.
Mike Singletary signed orange endzone pylon with 'HOF 98' inscription and certificate of authenticity.
Connor Bedard signed WHITE Chicago Blackhawks Adidas jersey with jersey strap, hologram and certificate of authenticity.
Michael Jordan framed collage featuring quote, historic list of 'Air Jordans' and actual piece of Bulls Stadium Floor.
Chevy Chase signed and framed Bushwood/CaddyShack golf flag with nameplate and certificate of authenticity.
Development of the Golf Ball depicting the evolution of the golf ball in a 10 ball shadowbox display complete with Masters golf ball
Mike Tyson signed and framed Nintendo 'Punch Out' 8x10photo with Nintendo Controller and certificate of authenticity
Tony Kukoc signed official jersey wit Certificate of Authenticity from the Chicago Bulls
Official Chicago Bulls basketball signed by the full 2025-2026 team with certificate of authenticity from the Chicago Bulls
Vigeo Care Center and Aesthetics in Algonquin - 25 units of Botox
Taylor Swift collage featuring signed 'The Tortured Poets Department' CD insert on bottom, framed with "The Life of a Showgirl" CD and Cover on top, ERAs photo display in the middle, guitar pick and 'TAYLOR' cut mat in aqua. Complete with certificate of authenticity and ERAS/TTPD/TLSGnameplate.
$50 GC to Toms Farm, admission for 4 to Richardson‘s Farm, weekend admission with apples for 4 to All Seasons.
$50 Lou Malnatis, $40 Marengo Cafe, $50 Dino‘s Restaurant, $250 Cafe 20, $25 Stone Bakers Pizza, $100 Smash’d Food Truck, $40 Mings Garden
$80 in scratch offs, $100 in grand Victoria casino chips, $200 in Grand Victoria cash out vouchers, high heel wine bottle holder, wine, wine glasses and dice.
foursome with cart
$500 credit towards landscaper, hardscape or nursery project
5 bottles of wine - Chilean, Portuguese and Australian
5 bottles of wine- Chilean, Portuguese, France, Napa and Italy
5 bottles of French Wine
Patio Joy daybed grey
