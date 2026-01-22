Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Value $120
Redeem this voucher at any Globe Life Field Box Office for two (2) tickets up to an Outfield Mezzanine value.
Valid for 2026 Monday-Thursday Texas Rangers home games
EXCLUDING DATES:
Apr 27-29, May 25-28, Sep 15-24
EXCLUDED DATES SUBJECT TO CHANGE.
Valid regular season only, subject to availability.
Starting bid
Value: $100
Basket Components:
(1) Carry All Cooler
(1) Everyday Cane Plush Puppy
(1) Raising Cane’s Logo Keychain
(1) Short Sleeve Tee
(1) One Love Koozie – Red and White
(2) BOG Free Box Cards (Be Our Guest)
(1) BOG Free Kids Combo Card (Be Our Guest)
(3) BOG Free Lemonade Cards (Be Our Guest)
(2) Raising Cane’s Logo Magnets
(1) Lip Sauce Lip Balm
(2) Click Pens
Starting bid
Value $110
Enjoy a hockey game at the close by NYTEX Center!
Voucher is good for any (4) four seats at one of the remaining (6) six home games.
Starting bid
Value $170
Enjoy a hockey game at the close by NYTEX Center!
Voucher is good for any (6) six seats at one of the remaining (6) six home games.
Starting bid
Value $30
Pinky & The Brain: Pinky
Starting bid
Value $25
Disney Dumbo - Hot Topic Exclusive
Starting bid
Value $20
Invader Zim: Zim & Gir
Starting bid
Value $20
Kingdom Hearts: Donald
Starting bid
Value $15
Kingdom Hearts: Mickey
Starting bid
Value $15
Kingdom Hearts: Goofy
Starting bid
Value $70
Includes:
(1) Bunny
(1) Tie Dye Egg Decorating
(1) 24k Eggs Coloring Kit
(1) Mondo Llama Paint Your Own Wooden Flowers
(1) Easter Sticker Play Scene
(1) Butterfly Craft
(1) Pack stackable bunny crayons
(6) Magic Color Scratch Easter Egg Ornaments
(2) Large character eggs (empty)
(1) Celebrate It Easter foam stickers value pack
(1) Basket (is pre-loved)
Starting bid
Value $90
(1) Full length training tights - Blue Speckled
(1) Full length training tights - Black/Grey
(1) Capri training tights - Black
Starting bid
Value $65
Basket Components:
(1) Cooler Bag
(1) Nerf Better Than Balloons (168)
(1) Mega Hand Extendable Flyswatter
(1) "Summer Bucket List" Dry Erase
(1) Can Cozy
(1) Water Bottle Cozy
(2) Sunglasses
(4) Bubble Wands
(2) Leis
(1) Cup
(1) Wikki Stix
(1) Portable Cutlery Set
(1) Mini lip balm and sunscreen combo stick
Various small toys
Starting bid
Value $450
The Igniting Possibility Mini Retreat is a 2-2.5 hour, personalized coaching immersion designed to help you pause, reconnect, and spark new clarity.
After your immersion session, you’ll step into a three-week coaching container for you to process, integrate, and explore what came up during our time together. In the third week, we’ll reconnect for a one-hour reflection session to ground your insights and consider your next steps forward.
Starting bid
Value $40
Support our local restaurants!
This package includes:
(1) Amy’s Cafe $15 gift certificate
(1) Bacon’s Bistro $25 gift certificate
Starting bid
Value $40
Support our local restaurants!
This package includes:
(1) Amy’s Cafe $15 gift certificate
(1) Bacon’s Bistro $25 gift certificate
Starting bid
Have you ever wished you could wear your PJ pants to school whenever you wanted? Now's your chance! Mr. Lawton has generously put these passes up for auction.
Includes:
Starting bid
Have you ever wished you could wear your PJ pants to school whenever you wanted? Now's your chance! Mr. Lawton has generously put these passes up for auction.
Includes:
Starting bid
Have you ever wished you could wear your PJ pants to school whenever you wanted? Now's your chance! Mr. Lawton has generously put these passes up for auction.
Includes:
Starting bid
Have you ever wished you could wear your PJ pants to school whenever you wanted? Now's your chance! Mr. Lawton has generously put these passes up for auction.
Includes:
Starting bid
Have you ever wished you could wear your PJ pants to school whenever you wanted? Now's your chance! Mr. Lawton has generously put these passes up for auction.
Includes:
Starting bid
Have you ever wished you could wear your PJ pants to school whenever you wanted? Now's your chance! Mr. Lawton has generously put these passes up for auction.
Includes:
Starting bid
Have you ever wished you could wear your PJ pants to school whenever you wanted? Now's your chance! Mr. Lawton has generously put these passes up for auction.
Includes:
Starting bid
Have you ever wished you could wear your PJ pants to school whenever you wanted? Now's your chance! Mr. Lawton has generously put these passes up for auction.
Includes:
Starting bid
Have you ever wished you could wear your PJ pants to school whenever you wanted? Now's your chance! Mr. Lawton has generously put these passes up for auction.
Includes:
Starting bid
Have you ever wished you could wear your PJ pants to school whenever you wanted? Now's your chance! Mr. Lawton has generously put these passes up for auction.
Includes:
Starting bid
Value $45
Whether you're a seasoned meditator or a curious beginner, this personalized, guided session promises to elevate your meditation practice and help you find a deeper connection with yourself.
You’ll receive words, sounds, and stillness chosen to soothe your nervous system, bring clarity to your mind, and reconnect you to your inner steadiness.
This is your space to pause. To breathe.
To come home to yourself.
Starting bid
Value $45
Whether you're a seasoned meditator or a curious beginner, this personalized, guided session promises to elevate your meditation practice and help you find a deeper connection with yourself.
You’ll receive words, sounds, and stillness chosen to soothe your nervous system, bring clarity to your mind, and reconnect you to your inner steadiness.
This is your space to pause. To breathe.
To come home to yourself.
Starting bid
Value $65
You'll show your CJH support with this variety Spartan Spirit shirt pack!
Includes:
(1) Pink 2XL
(1) White XL
(2) Grey (choice of sizes S, M, XL, 2X, 3X)
Starting bid
Value $50
Looking for a cute date night idea? Your hunt is over! Let’s Roam scavenger hunts are the perfect way to create lasting memories with your partner in crime. It doesn’t matter if it’s your first date or your 50th, a date night scavenger hunt is always a great time.
Whether you’re looking to impress a new beau or just spice things up with your significant other, you can’t go wrong with a date night scavenger hunt. With the option to pause the hunt, you can even pop into fun bars along the way to really crank up the fun!
Give a gift that is sweeter than chocolate! Give a gift of memorable date experience with your significant other.
Once you redeem your gift voucher, you can choose how and where to explore.
Starting bid
Value $120
Let’s Roam activities were made for fun-lovers and thrill-seekers like you. Once you redeem your gift voucher, you can choose how and where to
explore:
*Journey through the city on a scavenger hunt tour
*Adventure inside on an in-home scavenger hunt
*Get wild on a zoo hunt
*Explore your local haunts on a ghost hunt
All of our adventures are digitally guided through the top-rated Let’s Roam app. Start your hunt
anytime!
Starting bid
Value $120
Let’s Roam activities were made for fun-lovers and thrill-seekers like you. Once you redeem your gift voucher, you can choose how and where to
explore:
*Journey through the city on a scavenger hunt tour
*Adventure inside on an in-home scavenger hunt
*Get wild on a zoo hunt
*Explore your local haunts on a ghost hunt
All of our adventures are digitally guided through the top-rated Let’s Roam app. Start your hunt
anytime!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!