Silent Auction

Value $50

Plan a dynamic date with a romantic scavenger hunt!

Looking for a cute date night idea? Your hunt is over! Let’s Roam scavenger hunts are the perfect way to create lasting memories with your partner in crime. It doesn’t matter if it’s your first date or your 50th, a date night scavenger hunt is always a great time.

Whether you’re looking to impress a new beau or just spice things up with your significant other, you can’t go wrong with a date night scavenger hunt. With the option to pause the hunt, you can even pop into fun bars along the way to really crank up the fun!

Give a gift that is sweeter than chocolate! Give a gift of memorable date experience with your significant other.

Go on any scavenger hunt, bar crawl, or ghost tour.

Once you redeem your gift voucher, you can choose how and where to explore.