Hosted by

Pta Texas Congress

About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3191 W Pipeline Rd, Euless, TX 76040, USA

Texas Rangers Tickets item
Texas Rangers Tickets
$40

Starting bid

Value $120


Redeem this voucher at any Globe Life Field Box Office for two (2) tickets up to an Outfield Mezzanine value.


Valid for 2026 Monday-Thursday Texas Rangers home games


EXCLUDING DATES:

Apr 27-29, May 25-28, Sep 15-24

EXCLUDED DATES SUBJECT TO CHANGE.


Valid regular season only, subject to availability.

Raising Cane's Basket item
Raising Cane's Basket
$35

Starting bid

Value: $100

Basket Components:
(1) Carry All Cooler
(1) Everyday Cane Plush Puppy
(1) Raising Cane’s Logo Keychain
(1) Short Sleeve Tee
(1) One Love Koozie – Red and White
(2) BOG Free Box Cards (Be Our Guest)
(1) BOG Free Kids Combo Card (Be Our Guest)
(3) BOG Free Lemonade Cards (Be Our Guest)
(2) Raising Cane’s Logo Magnets
(1) Lip Sauce Lip Balm
(2) Click Pens

Lone Star Brahamas Tickets - Family 4-Pack item
Lone Star Brahamas Tickets - Family 4-Pack
$20

Starting bid

Value $110

Enjoy a hockey game at the close by NYTEX Center!


Voucher is good for any (4) four seats at one of the remaining (6) six home games.



Lone Star Brahamas Tickets - Family 6-Pack item
Lone Star Brahamas Tickets - Family 6-Pack
$25

Starting bid

Value $170

Enjoy a hockey game at the close by NYTEX Center!


Voucher is good for any (6) six seats at one of the remaining (6) six home games.



Funko Pop! - Pinky item
Funko Pop! - Pinky
$5

Starting bid

Value $30

Pinky & The Brain: Pinky



Funko Pop! - Dumbo item
Funko Pop! - Dumbo
$5

Starting bid

Value $25

Disney Dumbo - Hot Topic Exclusive



Funko Pop! - Zim & Gir item
Funko Pop! - Zim & Gir
$5

Starting bid

Value $20

Invader Zim: Zim & Gir



Funko Pop! - Donald item
Funko Pop! - Donald
$5

Starting bid

Value $20

Kingdom Hearts: Donald



Funko Pop! - Mickey item
Funko Pop! - Mickey
$5

Starting bid

Value $15

Kingdom Hearts: Mickey


Funko Pop! - Goofy item
Funko Pop! - Goofy
$5

Starting bid

Value $15

Kingdom Hearts: Goofy



Easter Basket item
Easter Basket
$20

Starting bid

Value $70

Includes:

(1) Bunny

(1) Tie Dye Egg Decorating

(1) 24k Eggs Coloring Kit

(1) Mondo Llama Paint Your Own Wooden Flowers

(1) Easter Sticker Play Scene

(1) Butterfly Craft

(1) Pack stackable bunny crayons

(6) Magic Color Scratch Easter Egg Ornaments

(2) Large character eggs (empty)

(1) Celebrate It Easter foam stickers value pack

(1) Basket (is pre-loved)



Therapy Performance Leggings (3 pair Sz M) item
Therapy Performance Leggings (3 pair Sz M)
$20

Starting bid

Value $90

(1) Full length training tights - Blue Speckled

(1) Full length training tights - Black/Grey

(1) Capri training tights - Black


Summer Fun item
Summer Fun
$20

Starting bid

Value $65

Basket Components:

(1) Cooler Bag

(1) Nerf Better Than Balloons (168)

(1) Mega Hand Extendable Flyswatter

(1) "Summer Bucket List" Dry Erase

(1) Can Cozy

(1) Water Bottle Cozy

(2) Sunglasses

(4) Bubble Wands

(2) Leis

(1) Cup

(1) Wikki Stix

(1) Portable Cutlery Set

(1) Mini lip balm and sunscreen combo stick

Various small toys

Spacious Living: Life Coaching with Marlene item
Spacious Living: Life Coaching with Marlene
$25

Starting bid

Value $450


The Igniting Possibility Mini Retreat is a 2-2.5 hour, personalized coaching immersion designed to help you pause, reconnect, and spark new clarity.

After your immersion session, you’ll step into a three-week coaching container for you to process, integrate, and explore what came up during our time together. In the third week, we’ll reconnect for a one-hour reflection session to ground your insights and consider your next steps forward.



Eat Local! #1 item
Eat Local! #1
$15

Starting bid

Value $40

Support our local restaurants!


This package includes:

(1) Amy’s Cafe $15 gift certificate

(1) Bacon’s Bistro $25 gift certificate

Eat Local! #2 item
Eat Local! #2
$15

Starting bid

Value $40

Support our local restaurants!


This package includes:

(1) Amy’s Cafe $15 gift certificate

(1) Bacon’s Bistro $25 gift certificate

PJ Pass for March #1 item
PJ Pass for March #1
$10

Starting bid

Have you ever wished you could wear your PJ pants to school whenever you wanted? Now's your chance! Mr. Lawton has generously put these passes up for auction.


Includes:

  • Approval to wear PJ pants for every school day in March
  • A special pass to be kept with your school ID


PJ Pass for March #2 item
PJ Pass for March #2
$10

Starting bid

Have you ever wished you could wear your PJ pants to school whenever you wanted? Now's your chance! Mr. Lawton has generously put these passes up for auction.


Includes:

  • Approval to wear PJ pants for every school day in March
  • A special pass to be kept with your school ID


PJ Pass for March #3 item
PJ Pass for March #3
$10

Starting bid

Have you ever wished you could wear your PJ pants to school whenever you wanted? Now's your chance! Mr. Lawton has generously put these passes up for auction.


Includes:

  • Approval to wear PJ pants for every school day in March
  • A special pass to be kept with your school ID


PJ Pass for March #4 item
PJ Pass for March #4
$10

Starting bid

Have you ever wished you could wear your PJ pants to school whenever you wanted? Now's your chance! Mr. Lawton has generously put these passes up for auction.


Includes:

  • Approval to wear PJ pants for every school day in March
  • A special pass to be kept with your school ID


PJ Pass for March #5 item
PJ Pass for March #5
$10

Starting bid

Have you ever wished you could wear your PJ pants to school whenever you wanted? Now's your chance! Mr. Lawton has generously put these passes up for auction.


Includes:

  • Approval to wear PJ pants for every school day in March
  • A special pass to be kept with your school ID


PJ Pass for March #6 item
PJ Pass for March #6
$10

Starting bid

Have you ever wished you could wear your PJ pants to school whenever you wanted? Now's your chance! Mr. Lawton has generously put these passes up for auction.


Includes:

  • Approval to wear PJ pants for every school day in March
  • A special pass to be kept with your school ID


PJ Pass for March #7 item
PJ Pass for March #7
$10

Starting bid

Have you ever wished you could wear your PJ pants to school whenever you wanted? Now's your chance! Mr. Lawton has generously put these passes up for auction.


Includes:

  • Approval to wear PJ pants for every school day in March
  • A special pass to be kept with your school ID


PJ Pass for March #8 item
PJ Pass for March #8
$10

Starting bid

Have you ever wished you could wear your PJ pants to school whenever you wanted? Now's your chance! Mr. Lawton has generously put these passes up for auction.


Includes:

  • Approval to wear PJ pants for every school day in March
  • A special pass to be kept with your school ID


PJ Pass for March #9 item
PJ Pass for March #9
$10

Starting bid

Have you ever wished you could wear your PJ pants to school whenever you wanted? Now's your chance! Mr. Lawton has generously put these passes up for auction.


Includes:

  • Approval to wear PJ pants for every school day in March
  • A special pass to be kept with your school ID


PJ Pass for March #10 item
PJ Pass for March #10
$10

Starting bid

Have you ever wished you could wear your PJ pants to school whenever you wanted? Now's your chance! Mr. Lawton has generously put these passes up for auction.


Includes:

  • Approval to wear PJ pants for every school day in March
  • A special pass to be kept with your school ID


Mindful Meditation - 30 Mins #1 item
Mindful Meditation - 30 Mins #1
$15

Starting bid

Value $45

Whether you're a seasoned meditator or a curious beginner, this personalized, guided session promises to elevate your meditation practice and help you find a deeper connection with yourself.


You’ll receive words, sounds, and stillness chosen to soothe your nervous system, bring clarity to your mind, and reconnect you to your inner steadiness.


This is your space to pause. To breathe.

To come home to yourself.

Mindful Meditation - 30 Mins #2 item
Mindful Meditation - 30 Mins #2
$15

Starting bid

Value $45

Whether you're a seasoned meditator or a curious beginner, this personalized, guided session promises to elevate your meditation practice and help you find a deeper connection with yourself.


You’ll receive words, sounds, and stillness chosen to soothe your nervous system, bring clarity to your mind, and reconnect you to your inner steadiness.


This is your space to pause. To breathe.

To come home to yourself.

Spartan Spirit Shirt Pack item
Spartan Spirit Shirt Pack
$20

Starting bid

Value $65

You'll show your CJH support with this variety Spartan Spirit shirt pack!


Includes:

(1) Pink 2XL

(1) White XL

(2) Grey (choice of sizes S, M, XL, 2X, 3X)


Date Night - Scavenger Hunt item
Date Night - Scavenger Hunt
$10

Starting bid

Value $50

Plan a dynamic date with a romantic scavenger hunt!

Looking for a cute date night idea? Your hunt is over! Let’s Roam scavenger hunts are the perfect way to create lasting memories with your partner in crime. It doesn’t matter if it’s your first date or your 50th, a date night scavenger hunt is always a great time.

Whether you’re looking to impress a new beau or just spice things up with your significant other, you can’t go wrong with a date night scavenger hunt. With the option to pause the hunt, you can even pop into fun bars along the way to really crank up the fun!

Give a gift that is sweeter than chocolate! Give a gift of memorable date experience with your significant other.

  • Go on any scavenger hunt, bar crawl, or ghost tour.

Once you redeem your gift voucher, you can choose how and where to explore.

Family Scavenger Hunt #1 item
Family Scavenger Hunt #1
$15

Starting bid

Value $120


Let’s Roam activities were made for fun-lovers and thrill-seekers like you. Once you redeem your gift voucher, you can choose how and where to

explore:


*Journey through the city on a scavenger hunt tour

*Adventure inside on an in-home scavenger hunt

*Get wild on a zoo hunt

*Explore your local haunts on a ghost hunt


All of our adventures are digitally guided through the top-rated Let’s Roam app. Start your hunt

anytime!

Family Scavenger Hunt #2 item
Family Scavenger Hunt #2
$15

Starting bid

Value $120


Let’s Roam activities were made for fun-lovers and thrill-seekers like you. Once you redeem your gift voucher, you can choose how and where to

explore:


*Journey through the city on a scavenger hunt tour

*Adventure inside on an in-home scavenger hunt

*Get wild on a zoo hunt

*Explore your local haunts on a ghost hunt


All of our adventures are digitally guided through the top-rated Let’s Roam app. Start your hunt

anytime!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!