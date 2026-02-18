Silent Auction

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Jellystone Park Family Adventure item
Jellystone Park Family Adventure
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a family getaway with this Jellystone Park basket featuring Yogi Bear goodies, a $500 gift certificate, a Blackstone flattop grill with accessories and a 6-person tent: everything you need for campfires, wagon rides, and family fun.  Thank you, Gasser Family!

Spring has Sprung! item
Spring has Sprung!
$50

Starting bid

Start the season with (4) Timbavati Zoo season passes, then enjoy backyard fun with this french blue Bogg Bag filled with springtime favorites: sidewalk chalk, bubbles, paddle boards, a mini inflatable pool, plus a Bee House and Birdfy Smart bird feeder to bring even more nature to your backyard. Thank you, Timbavati Zoo.

Golf Around Town item
Golf Around Town
$50

Starting bid

Tee it up at some of the Wisconsin Dells’ best courses with this package featuring a foursome at Trappers Turn Golf Club, Wild Rock Golf Club, Cold Water Canyon Golf Course, Christmas Mountain and Spring Brook Golf Course. Thank you to these fine establishments.

Backyard Movie Night Under the Stars item
Backyard Movie Night Under the Stars
$50

Starting bid

Create the ultimate summer evening with this backyard entertainment package! Enjoy movies on a projector with a 24ft inflatable screen, stay cozy with a portable tabletop heater, and relax in a hammock for unforgettable nights this summer under the stars.

Kids Backyard Dream House item
Kids Backyard Dream House item
Kids Backyard Dream House item
Kids Backyard Dream House
$70

Starting bid

Turn your backyard into a magical playground with the charming Sweetwater cedar playhouse—complete with a play sink, kitchen, cooktop, working doorbell, and play phone for endless imaginative fun. Paired with a stylish Banwood toddler trike and a classic white bounce house, this ultimate outdoor bundle delivers nonstop adventure, laughter, and unforgettable memories for your kids.

AmFam Golf Tournament - Club Strick Passes item
AmFam Golf Tournament - Club Strick Passes
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy (4) hospitality tickets on Sunday, June 7 at the American Family Championship, a stop on the PGA Tour's Champions Tour. Your tickets are for Club Strick located on the 16th Green at TPC Wisconsin. Access includes food, full bar, TVs, Wi-Fi, private restrooms, two parking passes, and a pin flag signed by WI's own, Steve Stricker.

The Ultimate Dells Summer Pack item
The Ultimate Dells Summer Pack
$50

Starting bid

Make a splash this summer with (4) passes to top Wisconsin Dells attractions: Kalahari Indoor Waterpark, Aquavia Lumina, Take Flight, and Tom Foolery's Adventure Park. Water slides, zip lines, glowing canyon adventures, and non-stop fun await! Thank you to these fine establishments.

Wine and Wishes item
Wine and Wishes
$50

Starting bid

Savor a bottle of Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon with a glass decanter and wine essentials, paired with a white sapphire necklace, ring and earring set in sterling silver—three stones symbolizing the past, present, and future. A perfect blend of celebration and timeless style. Thank you, Morning Star Wanikcoing and Kay Jewelers.

Brewers Tickets item
Brewers Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable night at the ballpark with (4) tickets in section 109, row 1 to see the Brewers take on the Yankees on May 8th at 6:40 PM at American Family Field. Grab your friends, soak in the electric atmosphere, and watch two iconic teams face off in what promises to be an exciting matchup.

Picnic Date Night item
Picnic Date Night
$50

Starting bid

Set the scene for a romantic evening with a Solo Wave fire pit, roll-top picnic backpack cooler, throw blanket, bluetooth radio, and Chef’n S’mores Roaster. Enjoy wine in a Yeti cooler bucket and $100 to 1-800-Flowers for a beautiful bouquet.

Signed Josh Jacobs Packer Helmet item
Signed Josh Jacobs Packer Helmet
$100

Starting bid

Own a piece of Packers history with this Josh Jacobs autographed replica helmet, officially authenticated. A must-have for any Green Bay fan, this stunning collectible is perfect for displaying in your home, office, or ultimate fan cave.

Strong & Styled Wellness Package item
Strong & Styled Wellness Package
$50

Starting bid

Get toned up for summer with a 90-day membership from Wayne's Gym. Then boost your workout and recovery with this wellness bundle featuring a $200 Lululemon gift card, weighted vest, vibration plate, and Pilates starter Pack with bands, discs, and a mat. Plus, a Bella Goose gift pack and $50 gift card to keep you energized—perfect for home or gym training. Thank you, Bella Goose.

Classic Game Night Collection + Wine item
Classic Game Night Collection + Wine item
Classic Game Night Collection + Wine
$50

Starting bid

Gather friends and family for an evening of timeless entertainment with this beautifully crafted marble chess Set, designed with elevated style and premium materials as well as this modern Monopoly Game. Paired with a classic wooden dominoes Set, these elegant games with a bottle of Caymus wine create the perfect centerpiece for memorable game nights filled with friendly competition and lasting conversation.

Pizza Night Made Easy item
Pizza Night Made Easy item
Pizza Night Made Easy
$50

Starting bid

Bring the pizzeria to your backyard with a high-performance pizza grill and stand in black, valued at over $700, perfect for crafting crispy, homemade gourmet pies. When you want a night off, enjoy a $100 Uber Eats gift card for effortless delivery. This package is the ultimate mix of fun, flavor, and convenience for family and friends.

Cold Plunge Wellness Package item
Cold Plunge Wellness Package item
Cold Plunge Wellness Package
$100

Starting bid

Transform your home into a personal wellness retreat with a full-body steamer sauna tent to relax muscles and detoxify, paired with a 226-gallon inflatable cold plunge tub to invigorate, reduce inflammation, and boost recovery. Complete the experience with a $200 Spa Kalahari gift card for luxurious treatments, making this package perfect for stress relief, fitness recovery, and total relaxation.

Ultimate Homemade Ice Cream Bar item
Ultimate Homemade Ice Cream Bar
$50

Starting bid

Bring the ice cream shop home with the Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1, making ice cream, gelato, sorbet, milkshakes, and more right in your kitchen. Complete your creations with a full ice cream topping bar for the ultimate sweet treat night with family and friends.

Pappy Van Winkle 12-Year item
Pappy Van Winkle 12-Year
$100

Starting bid

Sip on one of the most coveted bourbons in the world with a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 12 Year—a rare find known for its smooth, rich character and legendary status among collectors. Thank you Travis and Megan Nelson.

Supper Club Showdown item
Supper Club Showdown
$200

Starting bid

Step into a true Wisconsin tradition with the Supper Club Showdown. Use $300 gift cards to each supper club and experience some of the Dells’ most iconic spots, including Del-Bar, Field’s at the Wilderness, Double Cut, Daylene’s Supper Club, and Chop House. Whether you’re craving classic supper club charm or an elevated steakhouse night out, this package lets you taste, compare, and crown your favorite.

Bread Lovers Bundle item
Bread Lovers Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Bring the art of homemade bread to life with this Bread Lovers Bundle—perfect for beginners and seasoned bakers alike. Featuring a Cuisinart automatic bread maker, sourdough starter jar with lid, banneton basket, rolling bin, and comprehensive bread book. This package has everything you need to knead, proof, and bake your way to warm, fresh loaves right at home.

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