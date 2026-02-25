Barns At Blue Mountain
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Barns At Blue Mountain

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Helping Houston Silent Auction 1

Pick-up location

4138 Bluff City Hwy, Bluff City, TN 37618, USA

Guided Flyfishing Trip with Corey Murphy item
Guided Flyfishing Trip with Corey Murphy
$200

Starting bid

1/2 day guided flyfishing Trip with Corey Murphy of High Country Guide Service. $450 Value


https://www.flyfishthehighcountry.com/#gref

Echo 9ft 4inch 11wt Musky Rod with a Lamson Guru 4.0 item
Echo 9ft 4inch 11wt Musky Rod with a Lamson Guru 4.0
$250

Starting bid

Echo 9ft 4inch 11wt Musky rod with a Lamson Guru 4.0 with 450 grain Titan sonar sink tip line. $600 Value

Brand New Orvis Clearwater 9ft 5wt item
Brand New Orvis Clearwater 9ft 5wt
$100

Starting bid

Brand New Orvis Clearwater 9ft 5wt. $250 Value


The Clearwater 5-Weight 9' Fly Rod is a standard for western rivers and bigger eastern water. Not only does it have the length to reach out and control drifts and the power to reach far banks, but the line weight to handle big trout and light bass.

Dry Fly Hackles item
Dry Fly Hackles item
Dry Fly Hackles
$20

Starting bid

Dry Fly Hackles that would be great for tying Sulphur and BWO dries. $60

Dent Dawgs Paintless Dent Removal $100 Gift Certificate item
Dent Dawgs Paintless Dent Removal $100 Gift Certificate
$40

Starting bid

$100 gift certificate for paintless dent removal by Dent Dawgs in Johnson City, TN. Redeemable by appointment only.

12 Streamers Tied by Christy McReynolds item
12 Streamers Tied by Christy McReynolds
$35

Starting bid

12 streamers tied by Christy McReynolds of Flying SoHo in a new Cliff's Crab Shack box (6” x 4” x 1 ⅝”). $85 value

Orvis Guide Sling Pack item
Orvis Guide Sling Pack
$15

Starting bid

Gently used Orvis Guide Sling Pack, $80 Value


Carry everything you'll need and keep it out of your way. The fly fishing sling-pack style allows you to wear it over one shoulder, completely out of the way, but still have quick-and-easy access to all your gear. Store large capacity fly boxes, accessories, or packable rain jackets in the roomy main compartment and keep track of flies with the fly-drying foam patch. Forceps sheath and zinger attachment point feature magnetic anchors to keep tools in place. Constructed with an integrated water bottle holder. Adjustable shoulder strap and sternum strap included.


20"H x 12"W x 7"D; 900 cu. in. Weighs 1.6 lbs.

Fishpond Rolling Duffel Bag item
Fishpond Rolling Duffel Bag
$30

Starting bid

Gently used large rolling duffel from Fishpond. $250 Value


Roomy duffel with storage for 4 rod tubes in a zippered bottom compartment. Wheeled for easy transport.

Articulated Streamer Assortment item
Articulated Streamer Assortment
$20

Starting bid

6 very fishy articulated streamers in a small fly box, locally tied $55 Value

Craft Fur Game Changers item
Craft Fur Game Changers
$30

Starting bid

Pair of Craft Fur Game Changers tied by John Leraas of Tailwaters Fly Company with small streamer box. Changers tied with Chocklett Factory Shanks and Support Discs. $100 Value

Fly Fishing Book Assortment item
Fly Fishing Book Assortment
$15

Starting bid

3 Gently used instructional fly fishing books for the angler looking to up their game: Reading Trout Streams: An Orvis Guide by Tom Rosenbauer, Troubleshooting the Cast by Ed Jaworowski, and Longer Fly Casting by Lefty Kreh $40 Value

Euro Nymph Fly Assortment (38 flies) item
Euro Nymph Fly Assortment (38 flies)
$65

Starting bid

38 Euro Nymph flied hand tied by Team USA Fly Fishing Youth Member, two-time World Medalist, and one-time World Champion Blake Hall...just bid on them! $160 value

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