Helping Houston Silent Auction 1

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Starting bid
1/2 day guided flyfishing Trip with Corey Murphy of High Country Guide Service. $450 Value
Starting bid
Echo 9ft 4inch 11wt Musky rod with a Lamson Guru 4.0 with 450 grain Titan sonar sink tip line. $600 Value
Starting bid
Brand New Orvis Clearwater 9ft 5wt. $250 Value
The Clearwater 5-Weight 9' Fly Rod is a standard for western rivers and bigger eastern water. Not only does it have the length to reach out and control drifts and the power to reach far banks, but the line weight to handle big trout and light bass.
Starting bid
Dry Fly Hackles that would be great for tying Sulphur and BWO dries. $60
Starting bid
$100 gift certificate for paintless dent removal by Dent Dawgs in Johnson City, TN. Redeemable by appointment only.
Starting bid
12 streamers tied by Christy McReynolds of Flying SoHo in a new Cliff's Crab Shack box (6” x 4” x 1 ⅝”). $85 value
Starting bid
Gently used Orvis Guide Sling Pack, $80 Value
Carry everything you'll need and keep it out of your way. The fly fishing sling-pack style allows you to wear it over one shoulder, completely out of the way, but still have quick-and-easy access to all your gear. Store large capacity fly boxes, accessories, or packable rain jackets in the roomy main compartment and keep track of flies with the fly-drying foam patch. Forceps sheath and zinger attachment point feature magnetic anchors to keep tools in place. Constructed with an integrated water bottle holder. Adjustable shoulder strap and sternum strap included.
20"H x 12"W x 7"D; 900 cu. in. Weighs 1.6 lbs.
Starting bid
Gently used large rolling duffel from Fishpond. $250 Value
Roomy duffel with storage for 4 rod tubes in a zippered bottom compartment. Wheeled for easy transport.
Starting bid
6 very fishy articulated streamers in a small fly box, locally tied $55 Value
Starting bid
Pair of Craft Fur Game Changers tied by John Leraas of Tailwaters Fly Company with small streamer box. Changers tied with Chocklett Factory Shanks and Support Discs. $100 Value
Starting bid
3 Gently used instructional fly fishing books for the angler looking to up their game: Reading Trout Streams: An Orvis Guide by Tom Rosenbauer, Troubleshooting the Cast by Ed Jaworowski, and Longer Fly Casting by Lefty Kreh $40 Value
Starting bid
38 Euro Nymph flied hand tied by Team USA Fly Fishing Youth Member, two-time World Medalist, and one-time World Champion Blake Hall...just bid on them! $160 value
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