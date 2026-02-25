Helping Houston Silent Auction 1

Gently used Orvis Guide Sling Pack, $80 Value





Carry everything you'll need and keep it out of your way. The fly fishing sling-pack style allows you to wear it over one shoulder, completely out of the way, but still have quick-and-easy access to all your gear. Store large capacity fly boxes, accessories, or packable rain jackets in the roomy main compartment and keep track of flies with the fly-drying foam patch. Forceps sheath and zinger attachment point feature magnetic anchors to keep tools in place. Constructed with an integrated water bottle holder. Adjustable shoulder strap and sternum strap included.





20"H x 12"W x 7"D; 900 cu. in. Weighs 1.6 lbs.