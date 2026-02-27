Yakima County Friends For Freedom

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Yakima County Friends For Freedom
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Silent Auction

Add a donation for Yakima County Friends For Freedom

$

Tools In Planter Tub
Free

Provided By Helliesen Lumber

Starting Bid: $200

Bid Increments: $25


Large Boulder Sign
Free

Provided By Boulder Designs

Starting Bid: $340

Bid Increments: $20

Citizen Watch & Knife
Free

Provided By Parry Jewlers/ E. Cavallo

Starting Bid: $340

Bid Increments: $20

Tool Tub/ Lopper & Saws / Vehicle Alignment
Free

Provided By AMB Tools/ Superior

Starting Bid: $200

Bid Increments: $20

Fire Pit
Free

Provided By Western Materials

Starting Bid: $250

Bid Increments: $20

Pro- Golf GC / 5 DOZ.
Free

Provided By Pro Golf Discount

Starting Bid: $ 200

Bid Increments: $ 20

Excavation OR GC/ Lopper/ 2 Saws
Free

Provided By RJ & Sons

Starting Bid: $200

Bid Increments: $20

Brother Sewing Machine & Quilting machine
Free

Provided By B&C Sewing & Vacuum

Starting Bid: $200

Bid Increments: $20

Photo Booth Rental/Treveri GC/ Animal Care GC
Free

Provided By Central Was. Photo Booth/ Treveri/Animal Medical

Starting Bid: $400

Bid Increments:$20

Dining Room Set/Animal Car GF/Pony
Free

Provided By Buddy's Home Furnishings/Animal Medical

Starting Bid: $400

Bid Increments:$25

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!