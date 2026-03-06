Friends of Sheldon Baseball
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Friends of Sheldon Baseball

About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction

Custom Made Metal Sheldon Baseball Sign item
Custom Made Metal Sheldon Baseball Sign
$150

Starting bid

Sheldon "Baseball is Life" Custom metal sign. 3ft. diameter.

Justin Herbert Autographed Football item
Justin Herbert Autographed Football item
Justin Herbert Autographed Football item
Justin Herbert Autographed Football
$300

Starting bid

Justin Herbert Autographed Wilson Football. NFL official size.

Justin Herbert Card Set item
Justin Herbert Card Set item
Justin Herbert Card Set item
Justin Herbert Card Set
$75

Starting bid

Three Justin Herbert Prizm Cards in hard cases. One card is autographed.

Celebrate America 250 item
Celebrate America 250
$40

Starting bid

America 250 hat, a bottle of Ebola Hills American red wine, America 250 white flag, USA flag blanket, America 250 glitter tumbler, America 250 bottle opener, America 250 sock gift set, America 250 mini flag, Patriotic Gummi Bears, and chocolate covered Oreo cookies.

Native Coffee Basket item
Native Coffee Basket
$20

Starting bid

1lb Local Coffee Beans, $50 worth in Native Gift Cards, Stanley Native Mug (refillable!), Italian Biscotti

Post Game Recovery Basket item
Post Game Recovery Basket item
Post Game Recovery Basket
$40

Starting bid

Pendleton Bath Towel, massager (portable percussion), luxury sponges, Liquid IV, muscle reliever stick, workout washcloths, Sasquatch soaps, waterproof/bluetooth speaker, Drybar Comb

Public House Swag and Bag item
Public House Swag and Bag
$25

Starting bid

$25 Public House Gift Card, Public House Tote, Blanket (4ftX5ft), beanie, socks, and stickers

"Welcome to our Home" CUSTOM Porch Sign item
"Welcome to our Home" CUSTOM Porch Sign
$30

Starting bid

Custom Porch Sign. Your last name will be added to the sign. About 4ft. tall.

Irish Themed Charcuterie Basket. item
Irish Themed Charcuterie Basket. item
Irish Themed Charcuterie Basket. item
Irish Themed Charcuterie Basket.
$50

Starting bid

2015 Rutherford Hill Cask Reserve Merlot, engraved charcuterie board, 2 engraved wine glasses, 4 engraved slate coasters, 3 engraved cheese knives, 6 chalkboard charcuterie picks, 3 sets of shamrock cocktail napkins, 3 Durant flavored olive oils, Dubai chocolate, crackers, jams and olives.

Mint Pest Control Services item
Mint Pest Control Services item
Mint Pest Control Services item
Mint Pest Control Services
$150

Starting bid

One time pest control service inside and outside. $300 Value!

Baker's Boot Box item
Baker's Boot Box item
Baker's Boot Box item
Baker's Boot Box
$175

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for a pair of Danner Boots up to $400. Baker's Boots & Clothing snapback hat, 2 can koozies, Boot Wax, 4 leather coasters, socks, leather laces, and stickers.

Moscow Mule Basket item
Moscow Mule Basket
$20

Starting bid

1 Bottle of Summer Watermelon Ciroc Vodka, 2 Copper Mule Cups, 1 Copper Cocktail Jigger, 1 12" Bar Spoon, 2 Bottles of Bundaberg Ginger Beer, 1 Bottle of Sweetened Lime Juice, 1 Recipe Card and 1 Decorative Bin.

Irish Mule Basket item
Irish Mule Basket
$20

Starting bid

1 Bottle of Jameson Irish Whiskey, 2 Copper Mule Cups, 1 Copper Cocktail Jigger, 1 12" Bar Spoon, 2 Bottles of Bundaberg Ginger Beer, 1 Bottle of Sweetened Lime Juice, 1 Recipe Card and 1 Decorative Bin.

Barre3 Gift Card item
Barre3 Gift Card item
Barre3 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

5 Class Package to Barre3 in Eugene.

"Strength Cardio and Mindfulness"

Holm Made Toffee Co. Oregon Hazelnut Toffee Basket item
Holm Made Toffee Co. Oregon Hazelnut Toffee Basket
$25

Starting bid

6 Varieties of Oregon Hazelnut Toffee:

Original, Marionberry, Cardamom & Vanilla, Espresso, White Chocolate Raspberry, and Himalayan Pink Salt

Jake Reed Signed New York Mets Hat and Ball item
Jake Reed Signed New York Mets Hat and Ball item
Jake Reed Signed New York Mets Hat and Ball item
Jake Reed Signed New York Mets Hat and Ball
$15

Starting bid

Jake Reed Signed New York Mets Hat and Signed Ball. Also includes a World Free of Suicide T-Shirt

Kerry Carpenter Signed Batting Gloves and Signed Card item
Kerry Carpenter Signed Batting Gloves and Signed Card item
Kerry Carpenter Signed Batting Gloves and Signed Card item
Kerry Carpenter Signed Batting Gloves and Signed Card
$15

Starting bid

Kerry Carpenter Signed Batting Gloves and Signed Card and a World Free of Suicide T-Shirt

2024-25 Trail Blazers Memorabilia item
2024-25 Trail Blazers Memorabilia item
2024-25 Trail Blazers Memorabilia item
2024-25 Trail Blazers Memorabilia
$10

Starting bid

2024-25 Trail Blazers team autographed pennant. Autographed photo of Trail Blazer, Donovan Clingan. Both items authenticated. And a World Free of Suicide T-Shirt

Joey Harrington Autographed Lions Jersey item
Joey Harrington Autographed Lions Jersey item
Joey Harrington Autographed Lions Jersey
$15

Starting bid

Joey Harrington Autographed Lions Jersey - Size 48

Sammy Sosa Autographed Wood Bat item
Sammy Sosa Autographed Wood Bat item
Sammy Sosa Autographed Wood Bat item
Sammy Sosa Autographed Wood Bat
$25

Starting bid

Sammy Sosa Autographed Wood Bat - Full Size, Authenticated

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