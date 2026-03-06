Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Sheldon "Baseball is Life" Custom metal sign. 3ft. diameter.
Starting bid
Justin Herbert Autographed Wilson Football. NFL official size.
Starting bid
Three Justin Herbert Prizm Cards in hard cases. One card is autographed.
Starting bid
America 250 hat, a bottle of Ebola Hills American red wine, America 250 white flag, USA flag blanket, America 250 glitter tumbler, America 250 bottle opener, America 250 sock gift set, America 250 mini flag, Patriotic Gummi Bears, and chocolate covered Oreo cookies.
Starting bid
1lb Local Coffee Beans, $50 worth in Native Gift Cards, Stanley Native Mug (refillable!), Italian Biscotti
Starting bid
Pendleton Bath Towel, massager (portable percussion), luxury sponges, Liquid IV, muscle reliever stick, workout washcloths, Sasquatch soaps, waterproof/bluetooth speaker, Drybar Comb
Starting bid
$25 Public House Gift Card, Public House Tote, Blanket (4ftX5ft), beanie, socks, and stickers
Starting bid
Custom Porch Sign. Your last name will be added to the sign. About 4ft. tall.
Starting bid
2015 Rutherford Hill Cask Reserve Merlot, engraved charcuterie board, 2 engraved wine glasses, 4 engraved slate coasters, 3 engraved cheese knives, 6 chalkboard charcuterie picks, 3 sets of shamrock cocktail napkins, 3 Durant flavored olive oils, Dubai chocolate, crackers, jams and olives.
Starting bid
One time pest control service inside and outside. $300 Value!
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for a pair of Danner Boots up to $400. Baker's Boots & Clothing snapback hat, 2 can koozies, Boot Wax, 4 leather coasters, socks, leather laces, and stickers.
Starting bid
1 Bottle of Summer Watermelon Ciroc Vodka, 2 Copper Mule Cups, 1 Copper Cocktail Jigger, 1 12" Bar Spoon, 2 Bottles of Bundaberg Ginger Beer, 1 Bottle of Sweetened Lime Juice, 1 Recipe Card and 1 Decorative Bin.
Starting bid
1 Bottle of Jameson Irish Whiskey, 2 Copper Mule Cups, 1 Copper Cocktail Jigger, 1 12" Bar Spoon, 2 Bottles of Bundaberg Ginger Beer, 1 Bottle of Sweetened Lime Juice, 1 Recipe Card and 1 Decorative Bin.
Starting bid
5 Class Package to Barre3 in Eugene.
"Strength Cardio and Mindfulness"
Starting bid
6 Varieties of Oregon Hazelnut Toffee:
Original, Marionberry, Cardamom & Vanilla, Espresso, White Chocolate Raspberry, and Himalayan Pink Salt
Starting bid
Jake Reed Signed New York Mets Hat and Signed Ball. Also includes a World Free of Suicide T-Shirt
Starting bid
Kerry Carpenter Signed Batting Gloves and Signed Card and a World Free of Suicide T-Shirt
Starting bid
2024-25 Trail Blazers team autographed pennant. Autographed photo of Trail Blazer, Donovan Clingan. Both items authenticated. And a World Free of Suicide T-Shirt
Starting bid
Joey Harrington Autographed Lions Jersey - Size 48
Starting bid
Sammy Sosa Autographed Wood Bat - Full Size, Authenticated
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