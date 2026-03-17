Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Give your student the unforgettable experience of stepping into Ms. Sabio’s shoes for the entire class period! The highest bidder will get to serve as Teacher or Teacher’s Assistant during the period they have Ms. Sabio, helping lead activities and enjoying a behind‑the‑scenes look at what it’s like to guide the class.
Date to be determined by Ms. Sabio.
Must be a student in Ms. Sabio's class during the 2025-26 school year.
Student will be the teacher or teacher’s assitant only during the period the student has Ms. Sabio’s class.
Bid increments: $10
Starting bid
One package of ten (10) acting classes. Classes can be taken in person at the Montrose or La Crescenta studio, or online.
Must text number on certificate to claim classes no later than 3/31/2026. The same student cannot purchase 2 packages.
Retail Value: $745
Bid Increments: $25
Starting bid
One package of ten (10) acting classes. Classes can be taken in person at the Montrose or La Crescenta studio, or online.
Must text number on certificate to claim classes no later than 3/31/2026. The same student cannot purchase 2 packages.
Retail Value: $745
Bid Increments: $25
Starting bid
One (1) 25-page book. An Artkive Box is shipped to you with a return label to send back your art. Once received, your art is professionally photographed. A book proof is created for your review and a hardcover book is printed and shipped.
Retail value: $114.00
Bid increment: $10
Starting bid
Gift certificate is valid for (1) one week for (1) child at Camp Galileo where space is available
in 2026. Includes Extended Care. Multi-session discounts will apply to additional weeks purchased for the same camper. Must be used in the 2026 summer season.
Get ready for an unforgettable summer full of engaging STEAM projects, collaborative design challenges and classic camp fun, like silly skits, face painting and pie throwing. All activities are tailored for each grade level.
Retail value: $650.00
Bid Increment: $25
Starting bid
Two (2) tickets to 2026 LAFC Game on Sunday, April 19th (vs. San Jose Earthquakes) at BMO Stadium
Section 123, Row D, Seats 21-22.
Retail value: $440.00
Bid increment: $25
Starting bid
Four (4) reserved seats for
The Last Five Years show with Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler
on Friday, April 3, 2026,
at the Hollywood Bowl.
Retail value: $800.00
Bid increment: $25
Starting bid
Two (2) General Admission
Floor tickets for Godsmack
on Thursday, September 17, 2026 at The Honda Center.
Retail value: $260.00
Bid increment: $15
Starting bid
Four (4) reserved seats for The Neighbourhood
on Friday, December 4, 2026 at the Kia Forum
Retail value: $900.00
Bid increment: $25
Starting bid
Four (4) consecutive art classes for children 5-12 years old. Using The Gluck Method®, a step-by-step, results-driven art training program. Students can acquire the skills needed to become a proficient fine artist.
Expires: 03/14/2027
Retail value: $239.00
Bid increment: $25
Starting bid
Four (4) Introductory Fight Gravity 1 class vouchers - Experience the thrill of the sport and learn the basic rope and belay skills needed to participate in the gym.
*All students receive a free 7-day membership upon completion of class.
Retail value: $260.00
Bid increment: $10
Starting bid
Four (4) Kids Climb Time tickets for 2-hours of climbing. Rockreation provides all equipment necessary and an experienced instructor to supervise & support the kids every step of the way. 5:1 Student:Instructor ratio.
Retail value: $260.00
Bid increment: $10
Starting bid
Six (6) VIP reserved seats to the 5th Grade (Class of 2033) Culmination.
DISCLAIMER: This is just a skip the line and guarantee great seats!
Bid increment: $25
Starting bid
Six (6) VIP tickets which gives you reserved seats to the 8th Grade (Class of 2030) Culmination. Skip the line and guarantee great seats!
Bid increment: $25
Starting bid
Four (4) VIP tickets which gives you reserved seats to the 12th Grade (Class of 2026) Culmination. Skip the line and guarantee great seats!
Bid increment: $25
Starting bid
Up to six guests will enjoy: free museum admission, including Noah’s Ark at the Skirball (with advance reservations), access to all galleries and special exhibitions, a bonus treat when you dine at the Skirball, and 10% off at Audrey’s Museum Store.
Retail value: $180.00
Bid increment: $10
Starting bid
Four (4) tickets to the USS Midway Museum. Midway is listed as the #1 “Thing to Do” in San Diego via TripAdvisor! Commissioned in 1945, the legendary USS Midway (CV-41) has served as a symbol of strength, innovation, education and service for eight decades.
Retail value: $156.00
Bid increment: $10
Starting bid
Four (4) VIP Tasting Certificates from VJB Cellars and Wellington Winery in Sonoma, located 5 minutes apart.
Terms: Excludes Saturdays and cannot be combined with any other offers.
Retail value: $320.00
Bid increment: $25
Starting bid
Four (4) VIP Tasting Certificates from VJB Cellars and Wellington Winery in Sonoma, located 5 minutes apart.
Terms: Excludes Saturdays and cannot be combined with any other offers.
Retail value: $320.00
Bid increment: $25
Starting bid
Four (4) VIP Tasting Certificates from VJB Cellars and Wellington Winery in Sonoma, located 5 minutes apart.
Terms: Excludes Saturdays and cannot be combined with any other offers.
Retail value: $320.00
Bid increment: $25
Starting bid
Create a cozy and healthy space for baby with a Wynd Plus Smart Personal Air Purifier, Hand Crocheted Blanket, Baby Milestone Chalkboard, "It’s a Boy" Frame, Star Frame, Little Lamb Book, Baby Blanket, and Teddy Bear. Perfect for new parents looking to combine keepsakes and clean air in one thoughtful bundle.
Retail value: $145
Bid increment: $5
Starting bid
Preserve memories with a Portrait Photography Package including Consultation, Studio Portrait Session, and One 9x14 Custom Print, Matted and Signed. Perfect for capturing cherished moments with professional quality and timeless elegance.
Retail value: $900
Bid increment: $50
Starting bid
Preserve memories with a Portrait Photography Package including Consultation, Studio Portrait Session, and One 9x14 Custom Print, Matted and Signed. Perfect for capturing cherished moments with professional quality and timeless elegance.
Retail value: $900
Bid increment: $50
Starting bid
Stay active and ready to go with Five Rides, a stylish crossbody bag, Stretch Athleisure Wash and One Water Bottle. A great bundle for workouts, errands and everyday movement.
Retail value: $200
Bid increment: $10
Starting bid
Jumpstart your fitness journey with 1-Month of Membership, an F45 hat, and a Protein Shaker. Train with expert coaching, high energy workouts, and a supportive community while repping your new gear.
Retail value: $264
Bid increment: $5
Starting bid
Upgrade your kitchen and dining experience with an Electric Kitchen Knife, Four Seasonal Kitchen Towels, Four Sets of Seasonal Handmade Pot Holders, Bottle of Wine, Italian Blood Orange Soda, Trader Joe’s Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Trader Joe’s Balsamic Vinegar, Trader Joe’s Grocery Bag, Artisan Gigi Organic Pasta, Green Olive Italian Crackers, Three Pasta Sauces, and Two Spatulas.
Retail value: $120
Bid increment: $5
Starting bid
Unwind with a captivating collection including My Grandfather Jack the Ripper, The Journal of Wong Ming-Chung, Tales of the Greek Heroes, The Watcher in the Shadows, Eye of the Storm, The Geek's Guide to Unrequited Love, King of the Screwups, Baseball Genius 2: Double Play, The Illmoor Chronicles 1-3, plus a Bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon and a Lavender Mint Candle. The perfect mix of mystery and relaxation for your next cozy night in.
Retail value: $190
Bid increment: $5
Starting bid
Pamper yourself with a luxurious bundle featuring Five Bath and Body Works Hand Gels, Two Body Gels, Champagne Toast Body Cream, Touch of Gold Fine Fragrance Mist, Hyaluronic Acid Hand Cream, Palo Santo & Sage Room Spray, Warm Ocean Breeze Soy Wax Candle, Clear Mini Backpack, Macy’s Beauty Box All-in-One Makeup Collection, Loofah, and QVC Dominique Butterfly Necklace.
Retail value: $227
Bid increment: $10
Starting bid
Bring fun to game night with Cards Against Humanity, Question Cube, Magic 8 Ball, Apples 2 Apples, Uno Card Game, Giant Uno, Bounce Off, Pictionary, plus a sweet snack mix of Trail Mix, Popcorn, Twizzlers, M&Ms, Sour Patch Kids, Nerds Gummy Clusters, and Skittles. Perfect for family nights or friends gathering for endless entertainment.
Retail value: $170
Bid increment: $10
Starting bid
eGift card to The Barkery in Encino. Pamper your dog with tasty bougie treats.
Retail Value: $25
Bid increment: $5
Starting bid
Marco collagen color guard shampoo & conditioner from award-winning celebrity hair color artist. The first and only complete collagen-based system developed for color and chemically-treated hair.
Retail value: $66
Bid increment: $5
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