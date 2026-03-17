Silent Auction

Give your student the unforgettable experience of stepping into Ms. Sabio’s shoes for the entire class period! The highest bidder will get to serve as Teacher or Teacher’s Assistant during the period they have Ms. Sabio, helping lead activities and enjoying a behind‑the‑scenes look at what it’s like to guide the class.





Date to be determined by Ms. Sabio.





Must be a student in Ms. Sabio's class during the 2025-26 school year.





Student will be the teacher or teacher’s assitant only during the period the student has Ms. Sabio’s class.





Bid increments: $10