Silent Auction: 8th Annual Gathering in the Garden

Each commissioned artwork is a masterful fusion of traditional techniques and modern vision, crafted with the precision and care reserved for fine art collectors. Unlike formulaic digital manipulations or mass-produced methods, this process is deeply rooted in authentic, hands-on artistry—a rare and meticulous approach that ensures every piece is truly one of a kind.

Using luxurious, tactile materials—rich oil paints, hand-ground earth pigments, delicate wax, and classic black-and-white photography—each portrait is transformed into a museum-quality masterpiece. Every brushstroke, every texture, and every detail is carefully composed, resulting in a work of art that is as unique as the individual it represents.

This exclusive commission includes a handcrafted art piece, designed to be a treasured heirloom that transcends time

Mixed Media Artwork begin at $2,500 and includes a photography session and 12” square art piece







