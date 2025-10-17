Silent Auction: 8th Annual Gathering in the Garden

Hosted by
1 round of Golf for 4 at Burnt Pine + your choice of 1 round of Golf for 4 at either Links, Baytowne, or Raven Golf Course.
Value $1500
Escape to a stunning beachfront condo in Crystal Beach for three of coastal luxury. Your getaway includes a $200 dining gift card to The Red Onion.
Value: $1,400
Indulge in Seaside luxury with a stay at a magnificent coastal mansion just blocks from the beachfront. This luxurious home sleeps 24 guests. Perfect for family, gatherings or group retreats, this estate offers, unmatched coastal elegance.
Value: $13,500
Do you love a chef prepared meal? Would you love to bring this into your home for your family or friends? This is for you! Signature Chec 30a will bring you an in home expsrience!
Value: $2,000
Redefine your strength and well-being with 90 day personalized training program, crafted to achieve your fitness goals. Complete your transformation with a three month membership to Grayton fitness for continued elite performance.
Value: $2,400
Get ready to gather around the fire with this beachside bonfire for 12! Enjoy the warmth and coziness of a bonfire while roasting delicious s'mores, listening to music or playing corn hole. Perfect for a fun and memorable evening with friends and family.
Hosted by Beachside Bonfires
$744 Value
Discover the perfect accessory for any occasion with this $500 gift certificate from Beyond Measure. Shop their stunning collection of jewelry and watches to find the perfect piece that reflects your personal style. Elevate your look and make a statement with Beyond Measure.
$500 Value
Each commissioned artwork is a masterful fusion of traditional techniques and modern vision, crafted with the precision and care reserved for fine art collectors. Unlike formulaic digital manipulations or mass-produced methods, this process is deeply rooted in authentic, hands-on artistry—a rare and meticulous approach that ensures every piece is truly one of a kind.
Using luxurious, tactile materials—rich oil paints, hand-ground earth pigments, delicate wax, and classic black-and-white photography—each portrait is transformed into a museum-quality masterpiece. Every brushstroke, every texture, and every detail is carefully composed, resulting in a work of art that is as unique as the individual it represents.
This exclusive commission includes a handcrafted art piece, designed to be a treasured heirloom that transcends time
Mixed Media Artwork begin at $2,500 and includes a photography session and 12” square art piece
Enjoy four tickets to ECTC's Annie. Experience a night full of laughter, fun & entertainment.
$100 Value
Indulge in the luxurious treats of the Cottonwood fall gift basket - Pumpkin Spice Popcorn, Decorative Pumpkins, Thymes Pumpkin diffuser, pumpkin puzzle, decorative old leaf, and tea towel.
Value $150
Host a beautiful tea party for 10 of your closest girlfriends at the gorgeous All Things New Tearoom in Defuniak + All Things New gift bundle Includes $50 gift card and a basket full of a variety of teas, wooden trivet, handmade soap, leopard teapot, tea steeper, wooden spoon, and Kingdom blend coffee beans.
$850 Value
Seaside Turkish Store, BluMoon Salon & Little Yellow Bench gift bundle! In the BluMoon Salon basket you'll find $150 Salon Gift Certificate
+ Shampoo, Conditioner and LeaveIn Conditioner. You'll also find a Seaside Turkish Store 100% organic Turkish robe and blanket. In the the Little Yellow Bench basket you'll find a candle, bath soaps, and a $25 Gift Card to the Little Yellow Bench shop.
Value $450
Decorate your home or garden with a $200 Gift Card to Clay 30A + the cutest Turkey Planter full of beautiful succulents!
Value $250
Outdoor Dining for 4
4 Beatriz Ball Melamine Plates
4 Beatriz Ball Acrylic Drinkware
2 sets of napkins with Blue Heron design
Decorative shell toothpicks for appetizers
Zafferano indoor/ outdoor rechargeable lamp
Value $385
Meet your fitness goals with a 1 year Sandestin Fitness Membership + 1 session of EMS Therapy (Electromagnetic Stimulation) by Health & Fitness LLC
Value $950
Revival Women Gift Basket + Register Farm Honey Gift Box
Revival Women Gift Basket includes Tote Bag, Revival hat, Devotional book, Journal & a Tshirt.
Register Farm Honey Box
Honey, Soap, Lotion, Candle & lip balm
Value $200
Enjoy a 3 Night Stay in a 2Bedroom Accommodation at Osprey Pointe + a $200 Gift Card for a Date Night at Ovide!
Reservations must be made within two weeks prior to arrival. Please read the details such as black out dates and other restrictions. Osprey Gift Certificate expires November 8, 2026.
Value $1400
Love to fish or just wish you had a boat to get out? This is for you! 4 hour guided tour for 4 guests on the bay.
Value: $650
Alpha female tactical basic pistol shooting and a three month membership at Grayton Fitness.
Value: $500
Create, shop for art, or buy beautiful gifts with your gift card to Estelle.
Value: $100
Enjoy a fabulous dinner at one of the best places on the Emerald coast! The food, atmosphere, and service are top-notch.
Value: $300
Is your home needing a good clean in between holiday decorating? This is for you! This is for a full deep clean!
Value: $350
Enjoy a bonfire at the Baytowne Marina for 8 guests! Add to your weekend of fun with a round of mini golf for four right on the beautiful resort.
Value: $650
Enjoy four nights in dock at the beautiful Baytowne Marina! Get out and enjoy everything this fabulous resort has to offer.
Value: $1,200
Represent your freedom in Jesus with this gift basket from She Free! It includes one hoodie, one T-shirt, two hats and two $50 gift cards to the shop.
Value: $225
Lola‘s offers special finds for shoppers on the Emerald Coast. Decorate your home, shop for art, or upgrade your wardrobe!
Value $250
What's more fun than a 360 degree photo booth?! The perfect addition for your next special event!! Includes 3 hour rental, personal assistant, custom logo, unlimited videos, trendy party props, & setup and tear down!! SO FUN!
Value $800
