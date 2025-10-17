Hosted by

BeGenerous

About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction: 8th Annual Gathering in the Garden

Pick-up location

342 S County Hwy 393, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459, USA

Sandestin Golf Package for 4 item
Sandestin Golf Package for 4 item
Sandestin Golf Package for 4 item
Sandestin Golf Package for 4
$450

Starting bid

1 round of Golf for 4 at Burnt Pine + your choice of 1 round of Golf for 4 at either Links, Baytowne, or Raven Golf Course.


Value $1500

Crystal Beach Luxury Retreat item
Crystal Beach Luxury Retreat item
Crystal Beach Luxury Retreat item
Crystal Beach Luxury Retreat
$500

Starting bid

Escape to a stunning beachfront condo in Crystal Beach for three of coastal luxury. Your getaway includes a $200 dining gift card to The Red Onion.


Value: $1,400

Coastal Mansion Getaway item
Coastal Mansion Getaway item
Coastal Mansion Getaway item
Coastal Mansion Getaway
$2,000

Starting bid

Indulge in Seaside luxury with a stay at a magnificent coastal mansion just blocks from the beachfront. This luxurious home sleeps 24 guests. Perfect for family, gatherings or group retreats, this estate offers, unmatched coastal elegance.


Value: $13,500

Signature Chef 30a in home experience item
Signature Chef 30a in home experience item
Signature Chef 30a in home experience item
Signature Chef 30a in home experience
$500

Starting bid

Do you love a chef prepared meal? Would you love to bring this into your home for your family or friends? This is for you! Signature Chec 30a will bring you an in home expsrience!


Value: $2,000

Men’s Fitness Package item
Men’s Fitness Package item
Men’s Fitness Package
$500

Starting bid

Redefine your strength and well-being with 90 day personalized training program, crafted to achieve your fitness goals. Complete your transformation with a three month membership to Grayton fitness for continued elite performance.


Value: $2,400

Beachside Bonfire - 12 Person Bonfire item
Beachside Bonfire - 12 Person Bonfire item
Beachside Bonfire - 12 Person Bonfire
$250

Starting bid

Get ready to gather around the fire with this beachside bonfire for 12! Enjoy the warmth and coziness of a bonfire while roasting delicious s'mores, listening to music or playing corn hole. Perfect for a fun and memorable evening with friends and family.

Hosted by Beachside Bonfires

$744 Value

Beyond Measure Gift Certificate item
Beyond Measure Gift Certificate item
Beyond Measure Gift Certificate item
Beyond Measure Gift Certificate
$250

Starting bid

Discover the perfect accessory for any occasion with this $500 gift certificate from Beyond Measure. Shop their stunning collection of jewelry and watches to find the perfect piece that reflects your personal style. Elevate your look and make a statement with Beyond Measure.

$500 Value

Encaustic Portrait from Jerome Art item
Encaustic Portrait from Jerome Art item
Encaustic Portrait from Jerome Art
$450

Starting bid

Each commissioned artwork is a masterful fusion of traditional techniques and modern vision, crafted with the precision and care reserved for fine art collectors. Unlike formulaic digital manipulations or mass-produced methods, this process is deeply rooted in authentic, hands-on artistry—a rare and meticulous approach that ensures every piece is truly one of a kind.

 

Using luxurious, tactile materials—rich oil paints, hand-ground earth pigments, delicate wax, and classic black-and-white photography—each portrait is transformed into a museum-quality masterpiece. Every brushstroke, every texture, and every detail is carefully composed, resulting in a work of art that is as unique as the individual it represents.

This exclusive commission includes a handcrafted art piece, designed to be a treasured heirloom that transcends time

 

Mixed Media Artwork begin at $2,500 and includes a photography session and 12” square art piece



2 Tickets to ECTC Annie item
2 Tickets to ECTC Annie
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy four tickets to ECTC's Annie. Experience a night full of laughter, fun & entertainment.


$100 Value

Cottonwood Fall Gift Basket item
Cottonwood Fall Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Indulge in the luxurious treats of the Cottonwood fall gift basket - Pumpkin Spice Popcorn, Decorative Pumpkins, Thymes Pumpkin diffuser, pumpkin puzzle, decorative old leaf, and tea towel.


Value $150

TEA PARTY for 10 + All Things New Basket item
TEA PARTY for 10 + All Things New Basket item
TEA PARTY for 10 + All Things New Basket
$100

Starting bid

Host a beautiful tea party for 10 of your closest girlfriends at the gorgeous All Things New Tearoom in Defuniak + All Things New gift bundle Includes $50 gift card and a basket full of a variety of teas, wooden trivet, handmade soap, leopard teapot, tea steeper, wooden spoon, and Kingdom blend coffee beans.

$850 Value

Salon Experience + At Home Spa Day item
Salon Experience + At Home Spa Day item
Salon Experience + At Home Spa Day item
Salon Experience + At Home Spa Day
$175

Starting bid

Seaside Turkish Store, BluMoon Salon & Little Yellow Bench gift bundle! In the BluMoon Salon basket you'll find $150 Salon Gift Certificate
+ Shampoo, Conditioner and LeaveIn Conditioner. You'll also find a Seaside Turkish Store 100% organic Turkish robe and blanket. In the the Little Yellow Bench basket you'll find a candle, bath soaps, and a $25 Gift Card to the Little Yellow Bench shop.


Value $450

Clay 30A GC + Succulent Planter item
Clay 30A GC + Succulent Planter
$125

Starting bid

Decorate your home or garden with a $200 Gift Card to Clay 30A + the cutest Turkey Planter full of beautiful succulents!


Value $250

Outdoor Dining Experience Basket item
Outdoor Dining Experience Basket
$100

Starting bid

Outdoor Dining for 4


4 Beatriz Ball Melamine Plates

4 Beatriz Ball Acrylic Drinkware

2 sets of napkins with Blue Heron design

Decorative shell toothpicks for appetizers

Zafferano indoor/ outdoor rechargeable lamp


Value $385

Fitness Membership + Electromagnetic Stimulation Session item
Fitness Membership + Electromagnetic Stimulation Session
$150

Starting bid

Meet your fitness goals with a 1 year Sandestin Fitness Membership + 1 session of EMS Therapy (Electromagnetic Stimulation) by Health & Fitness LLC


Value $950

'Tis so Sweet to Trust in Jesus item
'Tis so Sweet to Trust in Jesus
$75

Starting bid

Revival Women Gift Basket + Register Farm Honey Gift Box


Revival Women Gift Basket includes Tote Bag, Revival hat, Devotional book, Journal & a Tshirt.


Register Farm Honey Box

Honey, Soap, Lotion, Candle & lip balm


Value $200

Staycation @ Osprey Point + Dinner at Ovide item
Staycation @ Osprey Point + Dinner at Ovide item
Staycation @ Osprey Point + Dinner at Ovide item
Staycation @ Osprey Point + Dinner at Ovide
$400

Starting bid

Enjoy a 3 Night Stay in a 2Bedroom Accommodation at Osprey Pointe + a $200 Gift Card for a Date Night at Ovide!


Reservations must be made within two weeks prior to arrival. Please read the details such as black out dates and other restrictions. Osprey Gift Certificate expires November 8, 2026.


Value $1400

Bay Fishing Package item
Bay Fishing Package item
Bay Fishing Package
$200

Starting bid

Love to fish or just wish you had a boat to get out? This is for you! 4 hour guided tour for 4 guests on the bay.


Value: $650

Female Shooting Practice and 3 Month Fitness Membership item
Female Shooting Practice and 3 Month Fitness Membership
$200

Starting bid

Alpha female tactical basic pistol shooting and a three month membership at Grayton Fitness.


Value: $500

$100 Gift Card to Estelle Studio and Gallery item
$100 Gift Card to Estelle Studio and Gallery item
$100 Gift Card to Estelle Studio and Gallery item
$100 Gift Card to Estelle Studio and Gallery
$25

Starting bid

Create, shop for art, or buy beautiful gifts with your gift card to Estelle.


Value: $100

$300 Ambrosia Gift Card item
$300 Ambrosia Gift Card item
$300 Ambrosia Gift Card item
$300 Ambrosia Gift Card
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a fabulous dinner at one of the best places on the Emerald coast! The food, atmosphere, and service are top-notch.


Value: $300

Deep Clean for your Home item
Deep Clean for your Home
$100

Starting bid

Is your home needing a good clean in between holiday decorating? This is for you! This is for a full deep clean!


Value: $350

Sandestin entertainment package item
Sandestin entertainment package item
Sandestin entertainment package item
Sandestin entertainment package
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a bonfire at the Baytowne Marina for 8 guests! Add to your weekend of fun with a round of mini golf for four right on the beautiful resort.


Value: $650

4 night dockage at Baytowne Marina item
4 night dockage at Baytowne Marina item
4 night dockage at Baytowne Marina item
4 night dockage at Baytowne Marina
$500

Starting bid

Enjoy four nights in dock at the beautiful Baytowne Marina! Get out and enjoy everything this fabulous resort has to offer.


Value: $1,200

She free gift basket item
She free gift basket item
She free gift basket
$50

Starting bid

Represent your freedom in Jesus with this gift basket from She Free! It includes one hoodie, one T-shirt, two hats and two $50 gift cards to the shop.


Value: $225

$250 gift card to Lola’s on 30a item
$250 gift card to Lola’s on 30a item
$250 gift card to Lola’s on 30a
$50

Starting bid

Lola‘s offers special finds for shoppers on the Emerald Coast. Decorate your home, shop for art, or upgrade your wardrobe!


Value $250

30 YAY 360 Degree Photo Booth Rental item
30 YAY 360 Degree Photo Booth Rental item
30 YAY 360 Degree Photo Booth Rental item
30 YAY 360 Degree Photo Booth Rental
$200

Starting bid

What's more fun than a 360 degree photo booth?! The perfect addition for your next special event!! Includes 3 hour rental, personal assistant, custom logo, unlimited videos, trendy party props, & setup and tear down!! SO FUN!


Value $800

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!