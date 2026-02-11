Hosted by

Ivybrook Academy Parent Teacher Organization Five Forks Campus

About this event

Silent Auction Fundraiser

Seafood Dinner For Two item
Seafood Dinner For Two
$25

Starting bid

Value: $150

Gift Certificate good for:

-Two Maine Lobsters

-Two Pounds of Steamer Clams

from Crowleys' Live Maine Lobster & Fresh Seafood


Take Me Out to the Ball Game! item
Take Me Out to the Ball Game!
$75

Starting bid

Value: $300

-Certificate for 4 single game tickets to a 2026 Drive home game

-Greenville Drive Merch:

(1 Tote, 1 Flag, 2 shirts, 2 hats)

*Date subject to availability

Buff City Soap Gift Basket item
Buff City Soap Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Value: $70

Gift basket including:

-1 30oz container laundry soap w/scoop

-1 16.8oz laundry scent booster

-1 10.5oz foaming handsoap

-1 12oz. body wash

-1 shower fizzy

-1 .7oz body butter

-1 soap bar w/ body scrubber

-basket

The Little Gym of Greenville- 1 month membership item
The Little Gym of Greenville- 1 month membership
$25

Starting bid

Value: $125

-Certificate for 1 free month of membership

-The Little gym merch:

~1 shirt

~1 water bottle

(certificate expires 1/21/27, valid only at Greenville location)

Skin Glow MD MedSpa- Skin care Gift Basket item
Skin Glow MD MedSpa- Skin care Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

Value: $600

Includes:

-$25 credit towards in office treatment

-Advanced Mineral Protection SPF

-Overnight Lash Serum

-Overnight Brow Serum

-AlphaRet EyeMax Overnight Cream

-Exfoliating Polish

-Face Cleanser

-Illuminating AOX Serum

-Complexion Renewal Pads

-Moisturizer

-Skin Brightening Sheet Mask

-5pk Fine Art Note Cards

-Basket

Swim Lessons Package item
Swim Lessons Package
$75

Starting bid

Value: $350

Includes:

-Certificate for 8 weeks of consecutive lessons from GoldFish Swim School

-Waived Membership Fee

-Merch:

~Tote bag

~Towel

~Book

Legacy Dance Co. Free Month of Classes and Dance Attire item
Legacy Dance Co. Free Month of Classes and Dance Attire
$25

Starting bid

Value: $220

Includes:

-Gift Certificate for 1 month of free dance classes

-1 Revolution Dancewear Bag

-1 Revolution Dancewear Leotard/tutu

-1 pair of tights

-1 Legacy Dance Co. shirt

-1 Rainbow soft plushie

Tee Up! Golf Merchandise Gift Basket item
Tee Up! Golf Merchandise Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Value: $300

Includes:

-2 Boxes TaylorMade Golf Balls

-1 Trushot Precision Laser Range Finder

-1 Club & Spike Cleaning Brush

-1 Titleist Players Terry Towel

-1 package of Bamboo Golf Tees

-1 Golf Rules Quick Reference Guide

-1 wood crate

One Whole Home Clean Service from LDA Brazilian item
One Whole Home Clean Service from LDA Brazilian
$50

Starting bid

Value: $250

Includes:

-Gift Certificate for 1 whole home clean service from LDA Brazilian Cleaning Service

Kentucky Bourbon item
Kentucky Bourbon
$25

Starting bid

Value: $100

1 Bottle of Old Fitzgerald Kentucky Bourbon- Aged 7 Years

Family Photo Session item
Family Photo Session
$50

Starting bid

Value: $250

Gift Certificate for a Free 30-45 minute Photo Session and 25+ edited digital images from Isabel Tanrikulu Photography

*Expires 12/31/2026

Disney Tickets item
Disney Tickets
$175

Starting bid

Value: $500

Includes: -Two (2) eTickets (Park-hopper) valid for (1) day of admission during regular operating hours at WALT Disney World, FL

-1 Mickey Ear Headband

-1 Disney Plushie

*Expires June 11 ,2027

*Park reservations may be required prior to entry

*Not valid for resale or exchange

LEGOLAND Excursion item
LEGOLAND Excursion
$350

Starting bid

Value: $1000

Includes Two (2) Tickets to Legoland Florida and Three (3) nights' accommodations at a private AirBNB (3 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, full kitchen, screened in private pool, fenced backyard)

TeePee Sleepover Package item
TeePee Sleepover Package
$50

Starting bid

Value: $245+

1 Magical Sleepover Package for 6 from Creative Vibes Upstate!

Includes:

-6 cozy teepees w/ pink mattress & bedding

-Twinkle lights, tray tables, themed decor

-Next-day pickup included

AcroSmith Birthday Package item
AcroSmith Birthday Package
$50

Starting bid

Value: $250

Certificate for One Free Birthday Party at Acrosmith Gymnastics

Includes:

-Up to 15 children ($10/child after 15children)

-1.5 Hours of Open Gym Play

.5 hours of lobby for food/drinks

(food & drinks NOT provided)

*Valid until 10/1/26

Ivybrook Week of Summer Camp item
Ivybrook Week of Summer Camp
$25

Starting bid

Value: $200+

-One Free Week of Summer Camp 2026, good for 1 child at Ivybrook Academy Five Forks Campus and

-Ivybrook T shirt & Magnet

Idlehurst Farm Birthday Package item
Idlehurst Farm Birthday Package
$50

Starting bid

-Value: $250

-Gift Certificate for a 2-hour Birthday Party plus 1 hour of Pony rides (additional time & activities available for additional cost)

-Max of 10 kids

-Expires 12/31/26

-subject to date availability

The Art Cart Spirit Rock Painting & Rental item
The Art Cart Spirit Rock Painting & Rental
$25

Starting bid

Value: $150

-Gift Certificate from ‘The Art Cart ON-THE-GO Art Studio’ good for One Free Spirit Rock Painting @ Ivybrook Academy Five-Forks

(Must redeem by 12/2026)

PLUS

-Certificate good for 1 Free Spirit Rock Rental at Ivybrook Five Forks Campus

Private Children's Art class for Two item
Private Children's Art class for Two
$50

Starting bid

Value: $250

Gift Certificate good for (1) 60-minute private art class for Two participants at CAC-Children's Art Classes in Greenville, SC

-Expires July 2026

Children's Play Package item
Children's Play Package
$10

Starting bid

Value: $70

-Includes:

-Two Greenville Zoo Tickets (regular day admission)

-Gift certificate for Two Play Passes from Village Play

-One Free Admission Pass at Kangaroo Jax

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