Silent Auction Fundraiser

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About this event
Starting bid
Value: $150
Gift Certificate good for:
-Two Maine Lobsters
-Two Pounds of Steamer Clams
from Crowleys' Live Maine Lobster & Fresh Seafood
Starting bid
Value: $300
-Certificate for 4 single game tickets to a 2026 Drive home game
-Greenville Drive Merch:
(1 Tote, 1 Flag, 2 shirts, 2 hats)
*Date subject to availability
Starting bid
Value: $70
Gift basket including:
-1 30oz container laundry soap w/scoop
-1 16.8oz laundry scent booster
-1 10.5oz foaming handsoap
-1 12oz. body wash
-1 shower fizzy
-1 .7oz body butter
-1 soap bar w/ body scrubber
-basket
Starting bid
Value: $125
-Certificate for 1 free month of membership
-The Little gym merch:
~1 shirt
~1 water bottle
(certificate expires 1/21/27, valid only at Greenville location)
Starting bid
Value: $600
Includes:
-$25 credit towards in office treatment
-Advanced Mineral Protection SPF
-Overnight Lash Serum
-Overnight Brow Serum
-AlphaRet EyeMax Overnight Cream
-Exfoliating Polish
-Face Cleanser
-Illuminating AOX Serum
-Complexion Renewal Pads
-Moisturizer
-Skin Brightening Sheet Mask
-5pk Fine Art Note Cards
-Basket
Starting bid
Value: $350
Includes:
-Certificate for 8 weeks of consecutive lessons from GoldFish Swim School
-Waived Membership Fee
-Merch:
~Tote bag
~Towel
~Book
Starting bid
Value: $220
Includes:
-Gift Certificate for 1 month of free dance classes
-1 Revolution Dancewear Bag
-1 Revolution Dancewear Leotard/tutu
-1 pair of tights
-1 Legacy Dance Co. shirt
-1 Rainbow soft plushie
Starting bid
Value: $300
Includes:
-2 Boxes TaylorMade Golf Balls
-1 Trushot Precision Laser Range Finder
-1 Club & Spike Cleaning Brush
-1 Titleist Players Terry Towel
-1 package of Bamboo Golf Tees
-1 Golf Rules Quick Reference Guide
-1 wood crate
Starting bid
Value: $250
Includes:
-Gift Certificate for 1 whole home clean service from LDA Brazilian Cleaning Service
Starting bid
Value: $100
1 Bottle of Old Fitzgerald Kentucky Bourbon- Aged 7 Years
Starting bid
Value: $250
Gift Certificate for a Free 30-45 minute Photo Session and 25+ edited digital images from Isabel Tanrikulu Photography
*Expires 12/31/2026
Starting bid
Value: $500
Includes: -Two (2) eTickets (Park-hopper) valid for (1) day of admission during regular operating hours at WALT Disney World, FL
-1 Mickey Ear Headband
-1 Disney Plushie
*Expires June 11 ,2027
*Park reservations may be required prior to entry
*Not valid for resale or exchange
Starting bid
Value: $1000
Includes Two (2) Tickets to Legoland Florida and Three (3) nights' accommodations at a private AirBNB (3 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, full kitchen, screened in private pool, fenced backyard)
Starting bid
Value: $245+
1 Magical Sleepover Package for 6 from Creative Vibes Upstate!
Includes:
-6 cozy teepees w/ pink mattress & bedding
-Twinkle lights, tray tables, themed decor
-Next-day pickup included
Starting bid
Value: $250
Certificate for One Free Birthday Party at Acrosmith Gymnastics
Includes:
-Up to 15 children ($10/child after 15children)
-1.5 Hours of Open Gym Play
.5 hours of lobby for food/drinks
(food & drinks NOT provided)
*Valid until 10/1/26
Starting bid
Value: $200+
-One Free Week of Summer Camp 2026, good for 1 child at Ivybrook Academy Five Forks Campus and
-Ivybrook T shirt & Magnet
Starting bid
-Value: $250
-Gift Certificate for a 2-hour Birthday Party plus 1 hour of Pony rides (additional time & activities available for additional cost)
-Max of 10 kids
-Expires 12/31/26
-subject to date availability
Starting bid
Value: $150
-Gift Certificate from ‘The Art Cart ON-THE-GO Art Studio’ good for One Free Spirit Rock Painting @ Ivybrook Academy Five-Forks
(Must redeem by 12/2026)
PLUS
-Certificate good for 1 Free Spirit Rock Rental at Ivybrook Five Forks Campus
Starting bid
Value: $250
Gift Certificate good for (1) 60-minute private art class for Two participants at CAC-Children's Art Classes in Greenville, SC
-Expires July 2026
Starting bid
Value: $70
-Includes:
-Two Greenville Zoo Tickets (regular day admission)
-Gift certificate for Two Play Passes from Village Play
-One Free Admission Pass at Kangaroo Jax
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