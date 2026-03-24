MDOC Employee Engagement

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MDOC Employee Engagement

About this event

Sales closed

MDOC Online Auction - Round One

Pick-up location

206 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI 48933, USA

Item #1 -PGA Tour Rocket Classic Golf Package item
Item #1 -PGA Tour Rocket Classic Golf Package item
Item #1 -PGA Tour Rocket Classic Golf Package item
Item #1 -PGA Tour Rocket Classic Golf Package
$200

Starting bid

Winner will enjoy:


4 Club Ace tickets which includes:

  • Private club on the 15th green
  • Complimentary beer and wine
  • Private concessions and restrooms

Saturday, August 1, 2026


Detroit Golf Club

17911 Hamilton Rd

Detroit, MI 48203


Valued at $1,440

Item #2 - Hotel Walloon Stay item
Item #2 - Hotel Walloon Stay item
Item #2 - Hotel Walloon Stay item
Item #2 - Hotel Walloon Stay
$100

Starting bid

Winner will enjoy:

  • 2-night stay (king or double queen room)
  • Expires 12/31/26
  • Blackout dates 6/19/26 – 8/20/26

4127 N M-75 

Walloon Lake, MI 49796


Valued up to $700

Item #3 - Crystal Mountain Adventure item
Item #3 - Crystal Mountain Adventure item
Item #3 - Crystal Mountain Adventure item
Item #3 - Crystal Mountain Adventure
$50

Starting bid

Winner will enjoy:


18-holes of golf for 4 with cart at Betsie Valley

Expires 11/1/26 (Excludes Saturdays (July-September))


12500 Crystal Mountain Dr. 

Thompsonville, MI 498683


Valued up to $350

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