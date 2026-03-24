MDOC Online Auction - Round One

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About this event
Starting bid
Winner will enjoy:
4 Club Ace tickets which includes:
Saturday, August 1, 2026
Detroit Golf Club
17911 Hamilton Rd
Detroit, MI 48203
Valued at $1,440
Starting bid
Winner will enjoy:
4127 N M-75
Walloon Lake, MI 49796
Valued up to $700
Starting bid
Winner will enjoy:
18-holes of golf for 4 with cart at Betsie Valley
Expires 11/1/26 (Excludes Saturdays (July-September))
12500 Crystal Mountain Dr.
Thompsonville, MI 498683
Valued up to $350
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