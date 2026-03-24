The Park Church
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Hosted by

The Park Church

About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction

Pick-up location

208 W Gray St, Elmira, NY 14901, USA

Framed Watercolor item
Framed Watercolor
$100

Starting bid

"Coast Scene - Acadia National Park, Maine" by Elmira artist, Paul W. Tucker, rustic wood frame.


Frame size: 23" x 30"

Walnut End Table item
Walnut End Table
$250

Starting bid

Handcrafted by Elizabeth Chalfant.


32" wide, 20" deep, 21" high

Ceramic Rainbow Pitcher & Four Glasses item
Ceramic Rainbow Pitcher & Four Glasses item
Ceramic Rainbow Pitcher & Four Glasses
$25

Starting bid

"Produced for DesignPac Inc. Northlake IL" microwave and dishwasher safe.


Pitcher: 10"

Glasses: 6.5"

Framed Watercolor item
Framed Watercolor
$65

Starting bid

"Quarry Farm in Gray" by Christopher Eldred, with black mat and frame.


Frame size: 20" square

Mr. Peanut Light item
Mr. Peanut Light
$50

Starting bid

"Mr. Peanut" novelty neon light fixture.


21" tall

Acrylic Landscape Painting item
Acrylic Landscape Painting
$50

Starting bid

Impressionistic Acrylic Landscape Painting signed "Nadilro 1947" with rustic frame.


Frame size: 19" x 24"

Six Piece Tableware Set item
Six Piece Tableware Set item
Six Piece Tableware Set
$25

Starting bid

"Bunnykins" Royal Doulton Children's tableware six-piece set. Two plates, two bowls, and two cups, each with different illustration.


Plate: 8"

Bowl: 6"

Glasses: 6.5"

Texas Hold'Em Poker Chip Set item
Texas Hold'Em Poker Chip Set
$25

Starting bid

Texas Hold'Em Poker Chip Set in carry case plus Casino Game Night supply set with roulette wheel.


Case is 22" x 28"

(1/2) Vanilla Spa Products Basket item
(1/2) Vanilla Spa Products Basket
$25

Starting bid

Vanilla Spa Products Basket with a bottle of Napa Valley Pinot Noir 2019. Included is body wash, lotion, bath soap, bubble bath, scrub, candle, loofa, body brush and pumice stones.

(2/2) Vanilla Spa Products Basket item
(2/2) Vanilla Spa Products Basket
$25

Starting bid

Vanilla Spa Products Basket with a bottle of Napa Valley Pinot Noir 2019. Included is body wash, lotion, bath soap, bubble bath, scrub, candle, loofa, body brush and pumice stones.

Antique Rocker item
Antique Rocker
$150

Starting bid

Antique Rocker with hand-painted decorations by Elmira artist JoAnn Smith.


Seat is 17" wide

Chair is 30" tall and 28" deep

Handmade Quilt item
Handmade Quilt
$150

Starting bid

"Pretty in Pink" handmade quilt for a queen bed. Vintage and never used.


76" x 88"

Winnie the Pooh Tea Collection Basket item
Winnie the Pooh Tea Collection Basket
$35

Starting bid

Winnie the Pooh tea collection basket with Ferrero Rocher chocolates, 9 boxes of tea, Pooh mug, $20 gift certificate from Anne's Pancakes, Scottish shortbread, and gingerbread candle.

Spa Day in a Box item
Spa Day in a Box
$35

Starting bid

Spa day in a box includes 32 beauty items for you - head to toe!

Embroidered “Pride” Butterfly item
Embroidered “Pride” Butterfly
$25

Starting bid

Embroidered “Pride” mini-tapestry with butterfly design – a framed canvas by Connie Lazoration


Frame size: 12" x 18"

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