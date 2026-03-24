Silent Auction

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Starting bid
"Coast Scene - Acadia National Park, Maine" by Elmira artist, Paul W. Tucker, rustic wood frame.
Frame size: 23" x 30"
Starting bid
Handcrafted by Elizabeth Chalfant.
32" wide, 20" deep, 21" high
Starting bid
"Produced for DesignPac Inc. Northlake IL" microwave and dishwasher safe.
Pitcher: 10"
Glasses: 6.5"
Starting bid
"Quarry Farm in Gray" by Christopher Eldred, with black mat and frame.
Frame size: 20" square
Starting bid
"Mr. Peanut" novelty neon light fixture.
21" tall
Starting bid
Impressionistic Acrylic Landscape Painting signed "Nadilro 1947" with rustic frame.
Frame size: 19" x 24"
Starting bid
"Bunnykins" Royal Doulton Children's tableware six-piece set. Two plates, two bowls, and two cups, each with different illustration.
Plate: 8"
Bowl: 6"
Glasses: 6.5"
Starting bid
Texas Hold'Em Poker Chip Set in carry case plus Casino Game Night supply set with roulette wheel.
Case is 22" x 28"
Starting bid
Vanilla Spa Products Basket with a bottle of Napa Valley Pinot Noir 2019. Included is body wash, lotion, bath soap, bubble bath, scrub, candle, loofa, body brush and pumice stones.
Starting bid
Vanilla Spa Products Basket with a bottle of Napa Valley Pinot Noir 2019. Included is body wash, lotion, bath soap, bubble bath, scrub, candle, loofa, body brush and pumice stones.
Starting bid
Antique Rocker with hand-painted decorations by Elmira artist JoAnn Smith.
Seat is 17" wide
Chair is 30" tall and 28" deep
Starting bid
"Pretty in Pink" handmade quilt for a queen bed. Vintage and never used.
76" x 88"
Starting bid
Winnie the Pooh tea collection basket with Ferrero Rocher chocolates, 9 boxes of tea, Pooh mug, $20 gift certificate from Anne's Pancakes, Scottish shortbread, and gingerbread candle.
Starting bid
Spa day in a box includes 32 beauty items for you - head to toe!
Starting bid
Embroidered “Pride” mini-tapestry with butterfly design – a framed canvas by Connie Lazoration
Frame size: 12" x 18"
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