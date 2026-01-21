Silent Auction: All That Jazz Gala

About this event
Starting bid
Hand beaded on Maui, HI, this beautiful turtle pendant necklace is one of a kind! The necklace is 16" 14ct gold filled chain. The pendant length is 1.25" long. The turtle is finished on the back, too! Sharon is the amazing creator of this beautiful necklace. Start your bid today! Retail value: $65
Starting bid
Tioni Acain is an acrylic painter and mother of three, born and raised on the island of Maui. Her "Turtle" art piece is matted and 11" x 14" - the perfect size for any space! Retail value: $40
Starting bid
Tioni Acain is an acrylic painter and mother of three, born and raised on the island of Maui. Her goal is for the community to feel the aloha and have their own personal connection to memories and experiences. This super soft queen size blanket is one of Tioni's most popular designs. Retail value: $36
Starting bid
Fun and outdoor adventures are always in season at Maui Golf & Sports Park! Experience Maui's one and only unique family entertainment center for an unforgettable time! Attractions include mini golf, bumper boats, rock climbing and a bungee trampoline. The child passes are for ages 12 and under. The retail value is $50.
Starting bid
Fun and outdoor adventures are always in season at Maui Golf & Sports Park! Experience Maui's one and only unique family entertainment center for an unforgettable time! Attractions include mini golf, bumper boats, rock climbing and a bungee trampoline. The child passes are for ages 12 and under. The retail value is $50.
Starting bid
Sail into golden hour aboard a 65 foot luxury catamaran and enjoy Maui’s most scenic happy hour at sea. Whale sightings add to the sunset magic as Maui’s largest onboard bar sets the tone with handcrafted cocktails, local craft beers, and seasonal light bites like Chef’s smoked marlin dip. A relaxed, vibrant way to ease into the evening and take in Maui’s sunset at its best. Retail value: $387
Starting bid
Bounty Music is a family owned business that, since 1979, has grown due to their commitment to customer satisfaction. What was once a small music store is now a full-service, full-line company offering sales, rentals, repairs, and installations. Gift card value: $50
Starting bid
Music lessons offer several distinct benefits, including a more flexible practice schedule and the ability to continue playing long into adulthood and old age. This 30 minute private lesson is for guitar, ukulele, drums or piano. Retail value: $40
Starting bid
Kiawe Wild was sparked on the rugged slopes of Haleakala on Maui—where wild flavors meet the open flame. We craft small-batch rubs and smoked salts inspired by the hunt, the harvest, and the spirit of the abundance of wild game. This bundle includes Axis Earth, Ahi Sear, and Axis Smoke dry rubs. Retail value: $30
Starting bid
Kiawe Wild was sparked on the rugged slopes of Haleakala on Maui—where wild flavors meet the open flame. We craft small-batch rubs and smoked salts inspired by the hunt, the harvest, and the spirit of the abundance of wild game. This bundle includes Axis Earth, Ahi Sear, and Boar BBQ. Retail value: $30
Starting bid
From first sip to last call, Paia Bay Coffee & Bar has it all!
Please join us for delicious food and delectable cocktails accompanied by a beautiful ambiance.
Gift card value: $50
Starting bid
From first sip to last call, Paia Bay Coffee & Bar has it all!
Please join us for delicious food and delectable cocktails accompanied by a beautiful ambiance.
Gift card value: $50
Starting bid
From first sip to last call, Paia Bay Coffee & Bar has it all!
Please join us for delicious food and delectable cocktails accompanied by a beautiful ambiance.
Gift card value: $100
Starting bid
Twice a year we harvest our honey to produce two distinctive tasting honey varieties. We have become well known on these islands for our seasonal honey that is lovingly produced by the worker bees that head out daily onto the slopes of Haleakalā to forage for nectar. 9 ounce jars: one Winter Honey and one Summer Honey. Retail value: $50
Starting bid
Saltwater Buddha was created out of happiness, healing & so much aloha. With every bar of non-toxic soap, we hope these vibes are felt through the coconut wireless from our ohana to yours! This bundle includes: Beach Bohemian, Mauka Rain, Kai, and Little Grass Shack. Retail value: $44
Starting bid
Saltwater Buddha was created out of happiness, healing & so much aloha. With every bar of non-toxic soap, we hope these vibes are felt through the coconut wireless from our ohana to yours! This bundle includes: Sugar n' Shave Ice, Makena Desert, Sweet Leilani, and Island Style Rainbow. Retail value: $44
Starting bid
Part of our mission at Flatbread Company is to support local organizations that have an impact on our community. We have a passionate team running the place and many of our ingredients are from great local farms. Stop by for a delicious meal. Gift card value: $100
Starting bid
Serving up breakfast and lunch using the freshest and highest quality ingredients available. Our premium coffees and espressos are crafted from the finest locally roasted beans. Gluten-free? No worries, we've got you covered with our homemade gluten-free bread. From fresh baked pastries to bright salads, we got a lil' something for everyone! Gift card value: $25
Starting bid
Serving up breakfast and lunch using the freshest and highest quality ingredients available. Our premium coffees and espressos are crafted from the finest locally roasted beans. Gluten-free? No worries, we've got you covered with our homemade gluten-free bread. From fresh baked pastries to bright salads, we got a lil' something for everyone! Gift card value: $25
Starting bid
Welcome to Aloha Rock Gym! We’re glad you’re here. Whether you’re brand new to climbing or just new to our gym, we’re here to make your first visit easy, fun and memorable. An easy way to check out our facility is to get our Day Pass and start climbing—no commitments necessary. Retail Value: $90
Starting bid
An art class (for 2 people) with Sherri filled with creativity, laughter, and new friends. You will be provided with a choice of drawings where Sherri will guide you with some basic watercolor techniques.You will cut and sculpt your art then Sherri will assemble your finished piece in a shadowbox frame. You will leave with your art ready to hang on the wall!
Waterlily Canvas Bag: 7×10” durable canvas art bag with zipper enclosure. Great size for all your travel needs and gifting!
Total Retail Price: $527
Starting bid
Maui Coffee Attic is quaint,1950s-style cafe in Wailuku, Hawaii serving coffee with a kick. We are a neighborhood cafe with many volunteers helping to cater to the needs of the community. This gift basket includes: $50 gift card, 3 bags of coffee, hat, mug, canvas tote, stickers & cute basket! Total retail value: $175
Starting bid
"The Dance of Pele and Kanaloa" is a beautiful 30" x 20" signed giclee from the Rachael Ray Art Collection at U'i Gallery that depicts a fiery scene from Kīlauea, Hawaiʻi. This artwork is featured as part of a collection of lava paintings by a local Hawaii artist, focusing on themes of Hawaiian mythology and the island's volcanic landscapes. Rachael Ray Au Hoon is an imaginative oil painter who is driven by an incredible passion for self-expression through art. This signed giclee comes with a certificate of authenticity. Retail Value: $495
Starting bid
Family friendly, fresh Mex made fast, and always served with Aloha. Pinatas has been proudly serving the best Mexican food west of the border since 1995. Familiar Mexican breakfast dishes, entrees & combo plates served in a casual, piñata-filled space. Gift Card Value: $50
Starting bid
Family friendly, fresh Mex made fast, and always served with Aloha. Pinatas has been proudly serving the best Mexican food west of the border since 1995. Familiar Mexican breakfast dishes, entrees & combo plates served in a casual, piñata-filled space. Gift Card Value: $50
Starting bid
Family friendly, fresh Mex made fast, and always served with Aloha. Pinatas has been proudly serving the best Mexican food west of the border since 1995. Familiar Mexican breakfast dishes, entrees & combo plates served in a casual, piñata-filled space. Gift Card Value: $100
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