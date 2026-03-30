Streams in the Valley Counseling

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Streams in the Valley Counseling

About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction at Fish City Grill

Lunch for 2 with the Mayor of Round Rock
$50

Starting bid

Mayor Craig Morgan will treat you and a guest to lunch at Jack Allen's or Salt Traders in Round Rock. Value: $150

2 UT vs. TX State Football Tickets 9/5/26
$60

Starting bid

Value: $180. Game time to be announced.

Mahjong Lesson (for up to 8 people)
$80

Starting bid

The Joy of Mahjong will teach you and up to seven of your friends how to play. Value: $320

50 Min. Massage or Facial
$40

Starting bid

Hand & Stone Spa (any location)

Value: $129. Expires 9/30/2026.

2 UT vs. UTSA Football Tickets 9/19/26
$60

Starting bid

Value: $170. Game time to be announced.

Piano Lessons
$50

Starting bid

Four 30-minute piano lessons in July 2026 given by The Ann Vanderschaaf Piano Studio. Value: $140. Location: Oaklands neighborhood (in RR). Lessons may be scheduled for Monday-Thursday or Sunday, days or evenings.

4 UT Baseball Tickets 4/17/2026
$120

Starting bid

UT home game on 4/17/2026

Value: $400

30 Min. Photography Session
$50

Starting bid

Sachi Jenkins Photography:  30 minute session with 5 digital images. Value: $175

Canvas Art from Kirkland's
$20

Starting bid

Value: $69

4 Tickets to Round Rock Express Game
$75

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for 4 President's Seats for a 2026 Regular Season Game + Parking Pass (call to redeem)

Value: $215

Set of 2 Cast Iron Mini Cocottes (1 of 3)
$10

Starting bid

Value: $25

Set of 2 Cast Iron Mini Cocottes (2 of 3)
$10

Starting bid

Value: $25

Set of 2 Cast Iron Mini Cocottes (3 of 3)
$10

Starting bid

Value: $25

Tabletop Fire Pit (1 of 2)
$10

Starting bid

Value: $35

Tabletop Fire Pit (2 of 2)
$10

Starting bid

Value: $35

Multi-Board Game Set
$15

Starting bid

Value: $40

3-Hour Event at Golfinity
$250

Starting bid

VIP Room Experience for up to 25 guests. Includes 2 Trackman simulators filled with fun games and golf courses for all ages.

Value $800

1-Hour Golf Lesson at Golfinity
$75

Starting bid

Private golf lesson with a Golfinity Instructor.

Value $200

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