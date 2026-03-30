Silent Auction at Fish City Grill

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Starting bid
Mayor Craig Morgan will treat you and a guest to lunch at Jack Allen's or Salt Traders in Round Rock. Value: $150
Starting bid
Value: $180. Game time to be announced.
Starting bid
The Joy of Mahjong will teach you and up to seven of your friends how to play. Value: $320
Starting bid
Hand & Stone Spa (any location)
Value: $129. Expires 9/30/2026.
Starting bid
Value: $170. Game time to be announced.
Starting bid
Four 30-minute piano lessons in July 2026 given by The Ann Vanderschaaf Piano Studio. Value: $140. Location: Oaklands neighborhood (in RR). Lessons may be scheduled for Monday-Thursday or Sunday, days or evenings.
Starting bid
UT home game on 4/17/2026
Value: $400
Starting bid
Sachi Jenkins Photography: 30 minute session with 5 digital images. Value: $175
Starting bid
Value: $69
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for 4 President's Seats for a 2026 Regular Season Game + Parking Pass (call to redeem)
Value: $215
Starting bid
Value: $25
Starting bid
Value: $25
Starting bid
Value: $25
Starting bid
Value: $35
Starting bid
Value: $35
Starting bid
Value: $40
Starting bid
VIP Room Experience for up to 25 guests. Includes 2 Trackman simulators filled with fun games and golf courses for all ages.
Value $800
Starting bid
Private golf lesson with a Golfinity Instructor.
Value $200
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