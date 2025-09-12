Silent Auction at Pasadena ARTWalk

Heather is a “Creative Soul” and for the past 22 years she has been working with clay. Unfortunately, in January of 2025, the Eaton Fire in Altadena incinerated both her home and pottery studio. She left with her cameras, so is now focused (pun intended) on her photography. Heather C. Morrow’s journey into photography began in the early 1970s with a small Kodak Instamax camera, capturing the vibrant festivals in Japan. Inspired by her parents, both Nikon enthusiasts, she honed her eye for composition at an early age. In high school, Heather took a formal photography class, learning the art of film development. With her father’s help, she set up a darkroom and became the official photographer for school plays, documenting theatrical moments with precision and passion. A creative at heart, Heather has explored multiple artistic mediums, from oil painting to ceramics. Though she embraced digital photography in 2003, it wasn’t until the pandemic that she fully reignited her passion behind the lens. Heather’s award-winning photographs are true works of art. “Joshua Tree in Infrared” © 2023 Heather C. Morrow Photographer & Ceramic Artist www.heathercmorrowphotography.com