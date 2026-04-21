The Rowayton Library
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The Rowayton Library

About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction at the Children's Gala!

Pick-up location

33 Highland Ave, Norwalk, CT 06853, USA

Wellness Wish Granted - Darien YMCA Family Membership
$250

Starting bid

A gift that keeps on giving—enjoy fitness, family activities, swimming, and community programming for six full months at the Darien YMCA. (Est. Value $1,230)

*Restrictions apply.

Pampered Pets Package
$250

Starting bid

Because your furry friends deserve a little magic too—treat them to a collection of goodies, treats, and tail-wagging surprises courtesy of Get Joy and Pawprint Market! (Estimated Value $620)

Family Fun Spellbook - SkyZone & Garden Catering Package
$50

Starting bid

The ultimate kid-approved experience—bounce, play, and celebrate with a crowd-pleasing meal to match. Perfect for parties or unforgettable playdates.


Includes:

  • 2 SkyZone Norwalk Family Packs (each pack has 4 - 90 minute jump cards + jump socks)
  • Garden Catering lunch for 20 kids

(Estimated Value: $580)


*Restrictions apply.

Host Like Magic with Staff MW
$160

Starting bid

Elevate your next gathering with professional bartending services by Staff MW that bring polish and ease to any celebration. (Estimated Value $400)

*Restrictions apply.

Level Up Your LOOK!
$160

Starting bid

Refresh your look with a touch of effortless style. Find the perfect piece at a beloved local boutique, then complete your outfit with a chic pair of designer sunglasses—because every great look deserves a little magic.


Includes:

  • $100 Gift Certificate to Chou Chou Boutique
  • Vernon Gantry Designer Sunglasses from LOOK New Canaan (retail value $300)

(Estimated Value $400)

Work Your Magic
$50

Starting bid

Refresh your routine with a month of inspiring workspace at Havyn Darien, ideal for productivity, networking, or simply a change of scenery. (Estimated Value $350)

*Restrictions apply.

Creativity Sparks with Lush SoNo & RAC Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Unleash imagination and creativity with this art-filled bundle designed just for kids. From a hands-on workshop at a beloved local arts center to a fun, celebratory party experience with friends, this package is perfect for sparking creativity, connection, and unforgettable memories.


Includes:

  • Gift Certificate for a 45-minute party for 6 guests at Lush SoNo
  • One 3-day summer workshop for kids (ages 7–10) at Rowayton Arts Center

(Estimated Value $320)

*Restrictions apply.

Seaside Delights
$130

Starting bid

Savor the flavors of the coast and take a piece of it home with you. Enjoy a memorable dining experience at a local favorite, the Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood, while staying cozy and stylish with classic seaside apparel from The Bait Shop.


Includes:

  • $200 Gift Certificate for Rowayton Seafood
  • Sweatshirt & "Pearl" cap from The Bait Shop

(Estimated Value $320)

Summer Camp Magic on the Court
$130

Starting bid

Keep kids active, engaged, and having fun with a week at Kings Highway Summer Camp in Darien. (Estimated Value $320)


*Restrictions apply.

Summer Camp Magic on the Field
$50

Starting bid

Keep kids active, engaged, and having fun with a week at Packer Soccer Camp in Rowayton. (Estimated Value $315)


*Restrictions apply.

A Taste of Magic - Date Night Bundle
$100

Starting bid

From casual bites to elevated dining, this collection of local favorites offers delicious options for every mood—date nights, brunches, and everything in between.


Includes:

  • $100 Bartaco (Westport)
  • $150 Ten Twenty Post

(Estimated Value $250)

Climb, Jump, Conquer - Ninja & Climb Package
$30

Starting bid

Step into your training grounds and climb, leap, and test your limits in this action-packed adventure—where strength, agility, and a little determination create something close to magic. Perfect for aspiring ninjas and fearless climbers alike.


Includes:

  • 2 Cross-Training Sessions at Grit Ninja Norwalk ($90 value)
  • 3 Rock Climbing Day Passes ($108 value)

(Estimated Value $198)

*Restrictions apply.

Zip into Adventure at the Discovery Center
$75

Starting bid

Take your sense of adventure to new heights with an exhilarating ropes and zip-line experience at the Adventure Park at the Discovery Center in Bridgeport. Perfect for thrill-seekers ready to climb, balance, and soar through the trees. (Estimated Value $192)

*Restrictions apply.

A Month of Reaching New Heights with Rock Climb Fairfield
$55

Starting bid

Build strength, confidence, and skill—one climb at a time. With this one month membership (rental included) at Rock Climb Fairfield, you might surprise yourself at the heights you can achieve. (Estimated Value $132)

*Restrictions apply.

A Touch of Magic from Wall Street Barber & Beauty
$50

Starting bid

Refresh your look and treat yourself to a little everyday magic.


Includes:

  • Gift certificate for 1 haircut at Wall Street Barber & Beauty
  • Collection of premium Schwarzkopf Professional products

(Estimated Value $125)

Add Sparkle to Your Shelves - Book & Craft Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Add sparkle to your own shelves. This delightful bundle features a collection of enchanting chapter books, a one-of-a-kind bedazzled copy of Neil Patrick Harris's bestselling book, The Magic Misfits — decorated by a crafty, young patron — and a DIY kit so you can add your own sparkle at home.


Includes:

  • Bedazzled copy of The Magic Misfits by Neil Patrick Harris
  • Bedazzling craft kit
  • The Mysteries of the Universe by Will Gater
  • The Wishing Spell by Chris Colfer
  • A Pinch of Magic by Michelle Harrison

(Estimated Value $100)

Fresh & Feel Good Favorites
$40

Starting bid

Nourish your body with fresh, wholesome fare and take a little wellness on the go.

Includes:

  • $50 Green & Tonic + tote bag
  • $50 Granola Bar Darien

(Estimated Value $100)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!