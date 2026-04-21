Silent Auction at the Children's Gala!

Add sparkle to your own shelves. This delightful bundle features a collection of enchanting chapter books, a one-of-a-kind bedazzled copy of Neil Patrick Harris's bestselling book, The Magic Misfits — decorated by a crafty, young patron — and a DIY kit so you can add your own sparkle at home.





Includes:

Bedazzled copy of The Magic Misfits by Neil Patrick Harris

Bedazzling craft kit

The Mysteries of the Universe by Will Gater

The Wishing Spell by Chris Colfer

A Pinch of Magic by Michelle Harrison

(Estimated Value $100)