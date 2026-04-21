Silent Auction at the Children's Gala!

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A gift that keeps on giving—enjoy fitness, family activities, swimming, and community programming for six full months at the Darien YMCA. (Est. Value $1,230)
*Restrictions apply.
Starting bid
Because your furry friends deserve a little magic too—treat them to a collection of goodies, treats, and tail-wagging surprises courtesy of Get Joy and Pawprint Market! (Estimated Value $620)
Starting bid
The ultimate kid-approved experience—bounce, play, and celebrate with a crowd-pleasing meal to match. Perfect for parties or unforgettable playdates.
Includes:
(Estimated Value: $580)
*Restrictions apply.
Starting bid
Elevate your next gathering with professional bartending services by Staff MW that bring polish and ease to any celebration. (Estimated Value $400)
*Restrictions apply.
Starting bid
Refresh your look with a touch of effortless style. Find the perfect piece at a beloved local boutique, then complete your outfit with a chic pair of designer sunglasses—because every great look deserves a little magic.
Includes:
(Estimated Value $400)
Starting bid
Refresh your routine with a month of inspiring workspace at Havyn Darien, ideal for productivity, networking, or simply a change of scenery. (Estimated Value $350)
*Restrictions apply.
Starting bid
Unleash imagination and creativity with this art-filled bundle designed just for kids. From a hands-on workshop at a beloved local arts center to a fun, celebratory party experience with friends, this package is perfect for sparking creativity, connection, and unforgettable memories.
Includes:
(Estimated Value $320)
*Restrictions apply.
Starting bid
Savor the flavors of the coast and take a piece of it home with you. Enjoy a memorable dining experience at a local favorite, the Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood, while staying cozy and stylish with classic seaside apparel from The Bait Shop.
Includes:
(Estimated Value $320)
Starting bid
Keep kids active, engaged, and having fun with a week at Kings Highway Summer Camp in Darien. (Estimated Value $320)
*Restrictions apply.
Starting bid
Keep kids active, engaged, and having fun with a week at Packer Soccer Camp in Rowayton. (Estimated Value $315)
*Restrictions apply.
Starting bid
From casual bites to elevated dining, this collection of local favorites offers delicious options for every mood—date nights, brunches, and everything in between.
Includes:
(Estimated Value $250)
Starting bid
Step into your training grounds and climb, leap, and test your limits in this action-packed adventure—where strength, agility, and a little determination create something close to magic. Perfect for aspiring ninjas and fearless climbers alike.
Includes:
(Estimated Value $198)
*Restrictions apply.
Starting bid
Take your sense of adventure to new heights with an exhilarating ropes and zip-line experience at the Adventure Park at the Discovery Center in Bridgeport. Perfect for thrill-seekers ready to climb, balance, and soar through the trees. (Estimated Value $192)
*Restrictions apply.
Starting bid
Build strength, confidence, and skill—one climb at a time. With this one month membership (rental included) at Rock Climb Fairfield, you might surprise yourself at the heights you can achieve. (Estimated Value $132)
*Restrictions apply.
Starting bid
Refresh your look and treat yourself to a little everyday magic.
Includes:
(Estimated Value $125)
Starting bid
Add sparkle to your own shelves. This delightful bundle features a collection of enchanting chapter books, a one-of-a-kind bedazzled copy of Neil Patrick Harris's bestselling book, The Magic Misfits — decorated by a crafty, young patron — and a DIY kit so you can add your own sparkle at home.
Includes:
(Estimated Value $100)
Starting bid
Nourish your body with fresh, wholesome fare and take a little wellness on the go.
Includes:
(Estimated Value $100)
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