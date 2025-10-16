Silent Auction at the East Texas Annual Golf Classic

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Donated by Five Star Stone and Brick
Value $500
Starting bid
2021 Bottle of Cakebread Cab and 2 'Free Dinner for 2' certificates from Bubba’s 33
Value $160
Starting bid
2022 Bottle Caymus The Walking Fool
And 2 'Free Dinner for 2' certificates to Bubba’s 33
Value $100
Starting bid
Bottle Caterwaul and 4 'Free Dinner for 2' certificates from Bubba’s 33
Value $175
Starting bid
Enjoy your 2013 Seven Springs Pinot Noir & 2020 Daou Chardonnay while relaxing in a Deluxe King Bungalow at High Hill Resort!
Value $395
Starting bid
Bottle Gran Passione Rosso and IV Infusion by Shine aesthetics
Value $160
Starting bid
Bottle 2022 Molly Dooker Cab and an All Inclusive Facial by Shine Aesthetics
Value $170
Starting bid
Jumbo Joe Weber Premium Grill with 2 'Free Dinner for 2' certificates from Bubba’s 33 & a stainless steel travel mug
Value $180
Starting bid
1 Month Birdie Membership to the Back Nine indoor golf facility
Value $230
Starting bid
Enjoy GH Mumm Champagne and a bottle of Paula Kornell brut with $50 of pastries from Laurel and Pearl French bakery
Value $130
Starting bid
Pair of the Dome bookends and a flag that has been flown over our nations capital building
Donated by the office of Congressman Nathaniel Moran
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
A collection of snacks and supplements from the Granary
Value $100
Starting bid
A collection of premium coffees from Calidad Coffee
Value $100
Starting bid
Value $5750
Starting bid
A One Month Membership (Can be used for an individual or family)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!