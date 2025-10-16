Hosted by

East Texas Chapter - Texas Restaurant Association

About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction at the East Texas Annual Golf Classic

Pick-up location

6700 Hollytree Dr, Tyler, TX 75703, USA

Blackstone Grill item
Blackstone Grill
$100

Starting bid

Donated by Five Star Stone and Brick

Value $500

Date Night #1 item
Date Night #1
$25

Starting bid

2021 Bottle of Cakebread Cab and 2 'Free Dinner for 2' certificates from Bubba’s 33


Value $160

Date Night #2 item
Date Night #2
$25

Starting bid

2022 Bottle Caymus The Walking Fool

And 2 'Free Dinner for 2' certificates to Bubba’s 33


Value $100

Date Night #3 item
Date Night #3
$25

Starting bid

Bottle Caterwaul and 4 'Free Dinner for 2' certificates from Bubba’s 33


Value $175

Ultimate Date Night item
Ultimate Date Night
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy your 2013 Seven Springs Pinot Noir & 2020 Daou Chardonnay while relaxing in a Deluxe King Bungalow at High Hill Resort!


Value $395

Relaxation Package #1 item
Relaxation Package #1
$25

Starting bid

Bottle Gran Passione Rosso and IV Infusion by Shine aesthetics


Value $160

Relaxation Package #2 item
Relaxation Package #2
$25

Starting bid

Bottle 2022 Molly Dooker Cab and an All Inclusive Facial by Shine Aesthetics


Value $170

Grill & Chill Package item
Grill & Chill Package
$50

Starting bid

Jumbo Joe Weber Premium Grill with 2 'Free Dinner for 2' certificates from Bubba’s 33 & a stainless steel travel mug


Value $180

Back Nine Membership item
Back Nine Membership
$50

Starting bid

1 Month Birdie Membership to the Back Nine indoor golf facility


Value $230

Champagne & Pastries Package item
Champagne & Pastries Package
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy GH Mumm Champagne and a bottle of Paula Kornell brut with $50 of pastries from Laurel and Pearl French bakery


Value $130

The Capital Package item
The Capital Package
$50

Starting bid

Pair of the Dome bookends and a flag that has been flown over our nations capital building 


Donated by the office of Congressman Nathaniel Moran


Value: Priceless

Wellness & Snacks Package item
Wellness & Snacks Package
$25

Starting bid

A collection of snacks and supplements from the Granary


Value $100

Calidad Coffee Basket item
Calidad Coffee Basket
$25

Starting bid

A collection of premium coffees from Calidad Coffee


Value $100

LAMAR Advertising Package item
LAMAR Advertising Package
$500

Starting bid

Value $5750

One Month Membership to Tyler Racquet Club item
One Month Membership to Tyler Racquet Club
$50

Starting bid

A One Month Membership (Can be used for an individual or family)



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