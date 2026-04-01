Live Like Maya Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Live Like Maya Foundation Inc

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Silent Auction - Bags, Bourbon and Brews

Pick-up location

3620 Wild Cherry Wy, Mason, OH 45040, USA

1. 2026 VOA Country Music Festival item
1. 2026 VOA Country Music Festival item
1. 2026 VOA Country Music Festival
$150

Starting bid

FMV $550

(2) 4-Day General Admission Tickets to the VOA Country Music Awards on August 6-9, 2026!


2. FC Cincinnati - Orlando City OR Jan Jose game item
2. FC Cincinnati - Orlando City OR Jan Jose game item
2. FC Cincinnati - Orlando City OR Jan Jose game
$60

Starting bid

FMV $200

Your choice of EITHER FC Cincinnati home game:


Saturday May 23 (7:30 PM) against Orlando City

OR

Saturday August 1 (7:30 PM) against San Jose


First Financial Club seats, Section E7 Row 14, aisle seats 1 & 2. Access to an inside area with food and bars. Stadium photo is view from seats.

3. FC Cincinnati Basket item
3. FC Cincinnati Basket item
3. FC Cincinnati Basket item
3. FC Cincinnati Basket
$45

Starting bid

FMV $150

• Two upper bowl tickets to attend an FC Cincinnati game at TQL Stadium during the 2026 MLS regular season

•Autographed soccer ball, signed by Evan Louro

• FC Cincinnati jersey - size small


Tickets must be requested at least 14 days in advance of the earliest selected match and are subject to availability. Exclusions: Columbus Crew, Inter Miami, Champions Cup, Leagues Cup and MLS playoffs

4. A Night at the Ballpark item
4. A Night at the Ballpark item
4. A Night at the Ballpark item
4. A Night at the Ballpark
$25

Starting bid

FMV $105

Enjoy a night at the Great American Ballpark with your choice of either four (4) View Level Tickets or two (2) Terrace Line tickets. Also included is a Third Eye Brewing Company Reds T-shirt (size XL) and some brews to get your party started!

5. UC Football Fans - Tickets for OPENING GAME! item
5. UC Football Fans - Tickets for OPENING GAME!
$75

Starting bid

FMV $250

(2) tickets & parking pass to UC's home opening football game: UC vs Boston College at Nippert Stadium. September 5, 2026, Time TBD.

6. Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs item
6. Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs item
6. Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs item
6. Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs
$90

Starting bid

FMV $300

Cheer on the hometown team as the Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago Cubs on July 11, 2026 at 7:10 PM at The Great American Ballpark!


This package includes four premium Infield Box seats featuring comfortable padded chairs along the first base line-located just behind the home dugout and protective netting for an incredible, up-close view of the action (photo is seat view). Feel the energy of every pitch, hit, and play from some of the best seats in the ballpark!


To top it off, you'll also receive a Cincinnati Reds-themed stainless steel water bottle, perfect for staying refreshed while you root for the Redlegs.


Gather your friends or family and enjoy an unforgettable summer afternoon of baseball, ballpark bites, and big-league excitement!

7. TPC River's Bend foursome item
7. TPC River's Bend foursome item
7. TPC River's Bend foursome item
7. TPC River's Bend foursome
$180

Starting bid

FMV $600

Enjoy 1 foursome at TPC River's Bend any Tuesday-Thursday based on availability. Cart fees are applicable. Expires 9/4/26

8. The Golfer's Tradition item
8. The Golfer's Tradition item
8. The Golfer's Tradition item
8. The Golfer's Tradition
$115

Starting bid

FMV $395


A foursome at Traditions and Ogle travel cover bag:

• Foursome w/carts, Tuesday-Thurs, excludes holidays, proper dress code. (expires 12/31/26)

• Travel cover bagby Ogio, with easy entry opening inside cinch, smooth rolling wheels and duffle style carrying straps. Only 5.2 lbs.

9. Botox/Dysport at Kurtzman Plastic Surgery item
9. Botox/Dysport at Kurtzman Plastic Surgery item
9. Botox/Dysport at Kurtzman Plastic Surgery
$90

Starting bid

𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟮𝟵𝟱

One gift certificate good for (1) site of Botox/Dysport at Kurtzman Plastic Surgery. (expires Nov 30, 2026)

10. Little Rascals Photo Session item
10. Little Rascals Photo Session item
10. Little Rascals Photo Session
$125

Starting bid

FMV $550

30 minute family photo session (at their studio). Indoor and outdoor scenes. 15 digital images delivered on an online gallery.

11. 2 tickets to Gin Blossoms, Blues Traveler & Spin Doctors item
11. 2 tickets to Gin Blossoms, Blues Traveler & Spin Doctors
$35

Starting bid

FMV $120

Enjoy a night at Riverbend to see Gin Blossoms, Blues Traveler and Spin Doctors on Thursday, September17, 2026. Lawn seats, Row L24. Two tickets.

12. Kate Spade Tote item
12. Kate Spade Tote
$95

Starting bid

FMV $359

Kate Spade Saffiano Leather Platinum Dana Tote

Dimensions: 11.15"H x 12"L x 5.75"D

13. A Night of fun at Camp Cedar item
13. A Night of fun at Camp Cedar
$60

Starting bid

FMV $210

• (1) FREE night stay at Camp Cedar

• (1) $25 gift card to Ironwood Grill & Tap

• (1) hour FREE golf simulator

• Camp Cedar tank size M

• Camp Cedar plush dog

• Camp Cedar beer mug

• (2) Camp Cedar Koozies

14. Family Fun Basket item
14. Family Fun Basket item
14. Family Fun Basket item
14. Family Fun Basket
$100

Starting bid

FMV $320

Enjoy (4) Complementary day waterpark passes at Great Wolf Lodge. Passes valid at 1 PM on the date of arrival until close of the waterpark.


Also included are (2) one-day passes at Kings Island (valid one operating day through Labor Day).


Two Super Soakers are also included to round off your summer fun!



15. Summer fun at the Cincinnati Zoo item
15. Summer fun at the Cincinnati Zoo item
15. Summer fun at the Cincinnati Zoo
$50

Starting bid

FMV $165

FOUR (4) complimentary General Admission tickets to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden plus an assortment of summer toys: Super Soaker, jump rope, Super Soaker sling shot, Nerf water balloons.

16. Date Night Basket item
16. Date Night Basket item
16. Date Night Basket item
16. Date Night Basket
$95

Starting bid

FMV $325

Escape for a night at the Courtyard by Marriott Cincinnati Blue Ash. Uber to Montgomery Inn for dinner and be sure to grab lunch at Tahona Kitchen & Bar at Summit Park! This package includes:


• 1 complementary night stay and breakfast at the Courtyard by Marriott Cincinnati Blue Ash

• (1) $50 gift card to Montgomery Inn

• (1) $50 Uber gift card

• (1) $25 gift card to any Looking Glass Restaurant (Alara, Clyborne, Tahona Kitchen & Bar, Toast & Berry, Fretboard Public House, Emery)

17. A Night at the Casino item
17. A Night at the Casino item
17. A Night at the Casino
$90

Starting bid

FMV $309

Enjoy a one-night stay in a deluxe room at Belterra Casino + $50 to spend at their outlets (expires 8/1/26).


18. Top Golf 12-person event item
18. Top Golf 12-person event item
18. Top Golf 12-person event item
18. Top Golf 12-person event
$225

Starting bid

𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟳𝟱𝟬

Enjoy a 12-person event at TopGolf with food and non-alcoholic beverages included!

• 12-person event
• 2 hours of TopGolf game play
• Food and non-alcoholic beverages included
Gratuity not included, expires Sept. 8, 2026

19. A day at the Derby item
19. A day at the Derby item
19. A day at the Derby item
19. A day at the Derby
$60

Starting bid

FMV $200

  • Family 4-Pack tickets to the Kentucky Horse Park
  • Old Forester Mint Julip ready to drink bourbon cocktail
  • 2 Derby Mint Julep Glasses
  • Derby Kitchen Towels
  • Best Bourbon Drinker Trophy (Barrel Down South)
  • Matching Derby Bow Tie & Cufflinks (Barrel Down South)
  • Ladies Horse Tote bag (Barrel Down South)
20. Fashionista Basket item
20. Fashionista Basket item
20. Fashionista Basket item
20. Fashionista Basket
$80

Starting bid

FMV $240

• Simulated Diamond Flower Pendant on 18" adjustable chain donated by Yelton Fine Jewelers

• $100 gift card to Tieks, the most versatile flats in the world! Mad of the finest Italian leathers and designed to fold and fit in a purse. Wearable all day, every day.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!