2026 Silent Auction - Bags, Bourbon and Brews

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Starting bid
FMV $550
(2) 4-Day General Admission Tickets to the VOA Country Music Awards on August 6-9, 2026!
Starting bid
FMV $200
Your choice of EITHER FC Cincinnati home game:
Saturday May 23 (7:30 PM) against Orlando City
OR
Saturday August 1 (7:30 PM) against San Jose
First Financial Club seats, Section E7 Row 14, aisle seats 1 & 2. Access to an inside area with food and bars. Stadium photo is view from seats.
Starting bid
FMV $150
• Two upper bowl tickets to attend an FC Cincinnati game at TQL Stadium during the 2026 MLS regular season
•Autographed soccer ball, signed by Evan Louro
• FC Cincinnati jersey - size small
Tickets must be requested at least 14 days in advance of the earliest selected match and are subject to availability. Exclusions: Columbus Crew, Inter Miami, Champions Cup, Leagues Cup and MLS playoffs
Starting bid
FMV $105
Enjoy a night at the Great American Ballpark with your choice of either four (4) View Level Tickets or two (2) Terrace Line tickets. Also included is a Third Eye Brewing Company Reds T-shirt (size XL) and some brews to get your party started!
Starting bid
FMV $250
(2) tickets & parking pass to UC's home opening football game: UC vs Boston College at Nippert Stadium. September 5, 2026, Time TBD.
Starting bid
FMV $300
Cheer on the hometown team as the Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago Cubs on July 11, 2026 at 7:10 PM at The Great American Ballpark!
This package includes four premium Infield Box seats featuring comfortable padded chairs along the first base line-located just behind the home dugout and protective netting for an incredible, up-close view of the action (photo is seat view). Feel the energy of every pitch, hit, and play from some of the best seats in the ballpark!
To top it off, you'll also receive a Cincinnati Reds-themed stainless steel water bottle, perfect for staying refreshed while you root for the Redlegs.
Gather your friends or family and enjoy an unforgettable summer afternoon of baseball, ballpark bites, and big-league excitement!
Starting bid
FMV $600
Enjoy 1 foursome at TPC River's Bend any Tuesday-Thursday based on availability. Cart fees are applicable. Expires 9/4/26
Starting bid
FMV $395
A foursome at Traditions and Ogle travel cover bag:
• Foursome w/carts, Tuesday-Thurs, excludes holidays, proper dress code. (expires 12/31/26)
• Travel cover bagby Ogio, with easy entry opening inside cinch, smooth rolling wheels and duffle style carrying straps. Only 5.2 lbs.
Starting bid
𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟮𝟵𝟱
One gift certificate good for (1) site of Botox/Dysport at Kurtzman Plastic Surgery. (expires Nov 30, 2026)
Starting bid
FMV $550
30 minute family photo session (at their studio). Indoor and outdoor scenes. 15 digital images delivered on an online gallery.
Starting bid
FMV $120
Enjoy a night at Riverbend to see Gin Blossoms, Blues Traveler and Spin Doctors on Thursday, September17, 2026. Lawn seats, Row L24. Two tickets.
Starting bid
FMV $359
Kate Spade Saffiano Leather Platinum Dana Tote
Dimensions: 11.15"H x 12"L x 5.75"D
Starting bid
FMV $210
• (1) FREE night stay at Camp Cedar
• (1) $25 gift card to Ironwood Grill & Tap
• (1) hour FREE golf simulator
• Camp Cedar tank size M
• Camp Cedar plush dog
• Camp Cedar beer mug
• (2) Camp Cedar Koozies
Starting bid
FMV $320
Enjoy (4) Complementary day waterpark passes at Great Wolf Lodge. Passes valid at 1 PM on the date of arrival until close of the waterpark.
Also included are (2) one-day passes at Kings Island (valid one operating day through Labor Day).
Two Super Soakers are also included to round off your summer fun!
Starting bid
FMV $165
FOUR (4) complimentary General Admission tickets to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden plus an assortment of summer toys: Super Soaker, jump rope, Super Soaker sling shot, Nerf water balloons.
Starting bid
FMV $325
Escape for a night at the Courtyard by Marriott Cincinnati Blue Ash. Uber to Montgomery Inn for dinner and be sure to grab lunch at Tahona Kitchen & Bar at Summit Park! This package includes:
• 1 complementary night stay and breakfast at the Courtyard by Marriott Cincinnati Blue Ash
• (1) $50 gift card to Montgomery Inn
• (1) $50 Uber gift card
• (1) $25 gift card to any Looking Glass Restaurant (Alara, Clyborne, Tahona Kitchen & Bar, Toast & Berry, Fretboard Public House, Emery)
Starting bid
FMV $309
Enjoy a one-night stay in a deluxe room at Belterra Casino + $50 to spend at their outlets (expires 8/1/26).
Starting bid
𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟳𝟱𝟬
Enjoy a 12-person event at TopGolf with food and non-alcoholic beverages included!
• 12-person event
• 2 hours of TopGolf game play
• Food and non-alcoholic beverages included
Gratuity not included, expires Sept. 8, 2026
Starting bid
FMV $200
Starting bid
FMV $240
• Simulated Diamond Flower Pendant on 18" adjustable chain donated by Yelton Fine Jewelers
• $100 gift card to Tieks, the most versatile flats in the world! Mad of the finest Italian leathers and designed to fold and fit in a purse. Wearable all day, every day.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!