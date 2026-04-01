2026 Silent Auction - Bags, Bourbon and Brews

FMV $300

Cheer on the hometown team as the Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago Cubs on July 11, 2026 at 7:10 PM at The Great American Ballpark!





This package includes four premium Infield Box seats featuring comfortable padded chairs along the first base line-located just behind the home dugout and protective netting for an incredible, up-close view of the action (photo is seat view). Feel the energy of every pitch, hit, and play from some of the best seats in the ballpark!





To top it off, you'll also receive a Cincinnati Reds-themed stainless steel water bottle, perfect for staying refreshed while you root for the Redlegs.





Gather your friends or family and enjoy an unforgettable summer afternoon of baseball, ballpark bites, and big-league excitement!