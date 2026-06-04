Art Auction Benefiting Circle C Seals Swim Team

Inspired by the Texas Hill Country, Austin-based artist and registered nurse Aileen Fitzgerald paints atmospheric landscapes reminiscent of early Impressionism with a heavy emphasis on light. Printed on raw canvas with a stringed edge, this piece is float mounted with pins on a white backer and framed within vertical grain white oak for a gallery-quality look.





Overall Dimensions: 72.00"w x 2.50"d x 49.00"h





Handmade in Austin, Texas.





MSRP: $2199.00





Please Note: Second image is the actual piece. If you wish to see the piece in person, please email [email protected] to coordinate a time.





For further details, visit https://fourhands.com/product/246860-004