Hosted by

Circle C Seals Swim Team

About this event

Art Auction Benefiting Circle C Seals Swim Team

Pick-up location

7817 La Crosse Ave, Austin, TX 78739, USA

Morning Glory by Aileen Fitzgerald item
Morning Glory by Aileen Fitzgerald item
Morning Glory by Aileen Fitzgerald
$250

Starting bid

Inspired by the Texas Hill Country, Austin-based artist and registered nurse Aileen Fitzgerald paints atmospheric landscapes reminiscent of early Impressionism with a heavy emphasis on light. Printed on raw canvas with a stringed edge, this piece is float mounted with pins on a white backer and framed within vertical grain white oak for a gallery-quality look.


Overall Dimensions: 72.00"w x 2.50"d x 49.00"h


Handmade in Austin, Texas.


MSRP: $2199.00


Please Note: Second image is the actual piece. If you wish to see the piece in person, please email [email protected] to coordinate a time.


For further details, visit https://fourhands.com/product/246860-004

Ripple Effect by Troy Freyee item
Ripple Effect by Troy Freyee
$100

Starting bid

Ripple Effect is a stunning fine art photograph captured by Australian photographer Troy Freyee. This piece beautifully showcases an abstract, textured view of water in black-and-white.


Overall Dimensions: 44.00"w x 2"d x 31.5"h


MSRP: $850.00


Please Note: If you wish to see the piece in person, please email [email protected] to coordinate a time.


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