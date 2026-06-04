Art Auction Benefiting Circle C Seals Swim Team

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Starting bid
Inspired by the Texas Hill Country, Austin-based artist and registered nurse Aileen Fitzgerald paints atmospheric landscapes reminiscent of early Impressionism with a heavy emphasis on light. Printed on raw canvas with a stringed edge, this piece is float mounted with pins on a white backer and framed within vertical grain white oak for a gallery-quality look.
Overall Dimensions: 72.00"w x 2.50"d x 49.00"h
Handmade in Austin, Texas.
MSRP: $2199.00
Please Note: Second image is the actual piece. If you wish to see the piece in person, please email [email protected] to coordinate a time.
For further details, visit https://fourhands.com/product/246860-004
Starting bid
Ripple Effect is a stunning fine art photograph captured by Australian photographer Troy Freyee. This piece beautifully showcases an abstract, textured view of water in black-and-white.
Overall Dimensions: 44.00"w x 2"d x 31.5"h
MSRP: $850.00
Please Note: If you wish to see the piece in person, please email [email protected] to coordinate a time.
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