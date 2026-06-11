Amy M Christoforetti Foundation
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Amy M Christoforetti Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction benefiting the Amy M Christoforetti Foundation

Pick-up location

Pick up at Nova Fest Class of 2001 Tent

Brick and Brew Gift basket item
Brick and Brew Gift basket
$100

Starting bid

Brick and Brew Gastropub Basket. A bottle of Malbec, a bottle of Jim Beam, 2 koozies and 2 $25 gift cards. Good at all 3 Philadelphia area locations.

Bogg Summer Fun Basket item
Bogg Summer Fun Basket
$150

Starting bid

Large authentic Bogg bag in gray, accessory insert for top of bag for drinks/phone, towel and case of 6 Surfsides

Kids’ Summer Fun Basket item
Kids’ Summer Fun Basket
$75

Starting bid

Includes plastic carry tote, swim float, towel, water bottle, water blasters, dive sticks, sand toys and aqua splashers

Movie Night Basket item
Movie Night Basket
$100

Starting bid

Wicker Basket, $25 Fandango gift card, movie themed throw blanket, popcorn bowl, popcorn and assorted candies

Spa Basket item
Spa Basket
$175

Starting bid

Spa basket: $50 gift card and plush spa robe (oversized, size s/m) from Joseph Anthony, a premier spa in the Philly suburbs, Island Margarita 3 wick candle from Bath and Body Works, Earth Therapeutics Pedicure smoothing stone, Earth Therapeutics Rare Earth Soothing Facial Roller, Earth Therapeutics Tea Tree Oil Moisturizing Foot Mask, Patchology Cool Crush Hydrogel eye patches, Naturium The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Body Scrub

Autographed Zach Wheeler Jersey item
Autographed Zach Wheeler Jersey item
Autographed Zach Wheeler Jersey
$300

Starting bid

Nike MLB authenticated signed Zach Wheeler jersey. Size Large. Men's Philadelphia Phillies Zack Wheeler Nike White Home Replica Jersey

Trea Turner Autographed Bat item
Trea Turner Autographed Bat item
Trea Turner Autographed Bat
$350

Starting bid

Trea Turner Philadelphia Phillies Autographed Marucci Game Model Bat. MLB Authenticated. 

4 Tickets Phillies Yankees 7/25/2026 item
4 Tickets Phillies Yankees 7/25/2026
$1,000

Starting bid

4 Tickets to the sold out Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees. Game is Saturday, July 25th at 6:05pm at Citizens Bank Park. Tickets are directly behind the Phillies dugout, section 117, row 16, seats 3-6. See Schwarber against Judge! Minimum bid is $1000 for 4 seats

Villanova Bourbon basket item
Villanova Bourbon basket
$150

Starting bid

750ml of Basil Hayden, 2 Villanova rocks glasses, ice balls, Peychaud’s bitters, Luxardo maraschino cherries.

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