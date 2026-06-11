Silent Auction benefiting the Amy M Christoforetti Foundation

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Pick up at Nova Fest Class of 2001 Tent
Starting bid
Brick and Brew Gastropub Basket. A bottle of Malbec, a bottle of Jim Beam, 2 koozies and 2 $25 gift cards. Good at all 3 Philadelphia area locations.
Starting bid
Large authentic Bogg bag in gray, accessory insert for top of bag for drinks/phone, towel and case of 6 Surfsides
Starting bid
Includes plastic carry tote, swim float, towel, water bottle, water blasters, dive sticks, sand toys and aqua splashers
Starting bid
Wicker Basket, $25 Fandango gift card, movie themed throw blanket, popcorn bowl, popcorn and assorted candies
Starting bid
Spa basket: $50 gift card and plush spa robe (oversized, size s/m) from Joseph Anthony, a premier spa in the Philly suburbs, Island Margarita 3 wick candle from Bath and Body Works, Earth Therapeutics Pedicure smoothing stone, Earth Therapeutics Rare Earth Soothing Facial Roller, Earth Therapeutics Tea Tree Oil Moisturizing Foot Mask, Patchology Cool Crush Hydrogel eye patches, Naturium The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Body Scrub
Starting bid
Nike MLB authenticated signed Zach Wheeler jersey. Size Large. Men's Philadelphia Phillies Zack Wheeler Nike White Home Replica Jersey
Starting bid
Trea Turner Philadelphia Phillies Autographed Marucci Game Model Bat. MLB Authenticated.
Starting bid
4 Tickets to the sold out Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees. Game is Saturday, July 25th at 6:05pm at Citizens Bank Park. Tickets are directly behind the Phillies dugout, section 117, row 16, seats 3-6. See Schwarber against Judge! Minimum bid is $1000 for 4 seats
Starting bid
750ml of Basil Hayden, 2 Villanova rocks glasses, ice balls, Peychaud’s bitters, Luxardo maraschino cherries.
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