Career Rebound & Neuroshifts

Silent Auction benefitting Career Rebound and Neuroshifts

Ranger 2.0 Solo Stove Smokeless Fire Pit ($400 value)
$100

Starting bid

The Ranger 2.0 Solo Stove Stainless Steel Smokeless Fire Pit--the fire pit sized for every adventure! Smokeless fire on the go, meet the most portable fire pit. Easily light up smokeless fires anywhere life takes you! Etched with Guinness logo.

Comes with Backyard Bundle: Cover, Stand, Lid and Spark Shield

Dimensions & Materials:
Diameter: 15 in | 38 cm
Height: 12.5 in | 32 cm
Weight:15 lbs | 6.8 kg
Materials: Stainless Steel


$400 value

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!