Silent Auction: Breaking the Label

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Starting bid
Enjoy a stylish night out with a one-night stay at the Ada Hotel plus a $100 gift card to use at the hotel restaurants. Then add a little shine with a $100 Engels Jewelry gift card. Together, this package offers the perfect blend of relaxation, dining, and sparkle.
Total Value: $400
Starting bid
Enjoy a memorable evening in Grand Rapids with two tickets to The Lion King on April 14 at 7:00 PM at Broadway Grand Rapids. Your seats are Balcony Row A, offering a fantastic view of this spectacular production. Before the show, treat yourself to dinner with a $100 Leo’s Restaurant gift card.
A perfect night of great food and unforgettable theatre.
Total Value: $200
Starting bid
Create lasting memories with this family-friendly adventure package featuring experiences across West Michigan! Enjoy a Family Pass Basket from the Critter Barn, a 4-pack family pass to Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, two admission tickets plus two carousel rides at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, and four 60-minute jump passes to Sky Zone.
From animals and art to museum fun and high-energy jumping, this package offers something exciting for the whole family.
Total Value: $300
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable evening at one of Grand Rapids’ favorite restaurants, Mangiamo’s, with Joseph Reid — nationally recognized speaker, mental health advocate, and bestselling author. The winning bidder and a guest will share dinner and meaningful conversation centered on purpose, resilience, and the power of community.
Joseph serves on Sheldon Clubhouse's Advisory Board as vice-chair and is the founder of a peer support organization dedicated to mental health and recovery. He is a national speaker who works with organizations including NAMI and CIT, training first responders on mental health, resilience, and readiness.
This experience also includes two signed copies of Joseph’s book, Broken Like Me as a lasting reminder of the evening and the impact you helped make.
Estimated Value: $250
Starting bid
Add a unique piece to your collection with original artwork by local artist Vicky Johnson. This beautifully framed, 25" x19", one-of-a-kind piece reflects Vicky’s creative vision and makes a beautiful addition to any home or art collection.
Estimated Value: $250
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a fresh start with this self-care and home refresh package. Enjoy five hours of professional organizing services to help bring order and calm to your space, along with a $100 gift card to Design 1 Salon for a little personal pampering. Complete the experience with a 60-minute massage from Simple Wellness Solutions to relax and recharge.
A perfect blend of organization, beauty, and self-care.
Total Value: $395
Starting bid
Take home a unique piece of original artwork by local artist and reporter Ken Kolker. This one-of-a-kind, 36" x 36" creation reflects the creativity and perspective of a well-known voice in the Grand Rapids community. A special addition for any art lover or local collector.
Estimated Value: $250
Starting bid
Get moving with this energizing fitness package featuring three great ways to stay active!
Enjoy three personal training sessions at Full Strength Gym, designed to help you build strength and reach your fitness goals with expert coaching. Explore everything MVP Sportsplex has to offer with four day passes, perfect for fitness, recreation, or trying something new. Then sharpen your skills on the court with a one-hour private tennis lesson with professional Mickey Mikesell at Premier Athletic Club.
A great package for anyone looking to boost their fitness, try new activities, and stay active.
Estimated Value: $430
Starting bid
Get ready for outdoor fun with this adventure-ready package! It includes a backpack filled with outdoor essentials, including a headlamp, Dutch oven, and camp stove — perfect for your next camping or outdoor outing.
Estimated Value: $125
Starting bid
Make the most of sunny days with this outdoor fun package! Enjoy classic backyard games including an outdoor dart board, ring toss, ladder ball, and Frisbee Jam — perfect for gatherings with family and friends. The package also includes two river rafts, ready for relaxing floats and summer adventures on the water.
Estimated Value: $250
Starting bid
Enjoy a cozy evening with this beautiful handmade quilt paired with a bottle of wine. The quilt’s craftsmanship and warmth make it a special piece to treasure, while the wine adds the perfect touch for a relaxing night in.
A wonderful blend of comfort, artistry, and relaxation.
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Plan the perfect night out with this fun-filled Grand Rapids experience package. Enjoy two tickets to a performance at Grand Rapids Civic Theatre, dinner with $50 in Uccello’s gift cards, and an exciting challenge with a voucher for two at The Great Escape Room. Round out the experience with two $25 gift cards to House Rules Board Game Lounge, where you can enjoy games, food, and a fun atmosphere.
A great combination of theatre, dining, puzzles, and games for a memorable night out.
Total Value: $262
Starting bid
A $300 gift certificate, where $150 covers a complimentary session, and the
remaining $150 is an artwork credit from Missy Alison Photography, who
specializes in creating custom artwork for families’ homes. Wall art starts at
$495. Missy’s unique style of capturing authentic moments and portraiture
may be viewed at missyalison.com
Digital File Policy—Each image purchased as tangible artwork, such as
wall art, albums, or loose prints, includes a complimentary social media sized
file of that image. Social media sized files are perfect for online
viewing but are not sized for printing. Print-quality files are neither
included nor available for purchase.
This package has no cash value and is redeemable until March 31, 2027
Total Value: $300
Starting bid
Celebrate kindness and community with this thoughtful basket featuring a limited-edition “be nice.” yard stake from the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan, designed to inspire neighbors to treat everyone with respect and dignity.
The basket also includes cookies, seasonal fall items, a Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore (GSMISTS) hat, mug, water bottle, notepad, and two plush friends — a bumblebee and a Thin Mint cookie.
Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
Celebrate creativity and community with this 4 panel one-of-a-kind silhouette artwork, thoughtfully created by members of Sheldon Clubhouse. Each piece reflects personal expression, resilience, and the power of belonging. A meaningful addition to your space that tells a story and supports a powerful mission.
Estimated Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
Enjoy a cozy evening with this beautiful handmade quilt paired with a bottle of wine. The quilt’s craftsmanship and warmth make it a special piece to treasure, while the wine adds the perfect touch for a relaxing night in.
A wonderful blend of comfort, artistry, and relaxation.
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Enjoy a little self-care and indulgence with this fun package. Treat yourself to a $50 service of your choice at Douglas J Institute, enjoy a delicious meal with a $50 Texas Roadhouse gift card, and add a creative touch with a henna art experience valued at $75.
A perfect mix of relaxation, beauty, and great food.
Estimated Value: $175
Starting bid
This handcrafted Michigan-shaped string art piece was created collaboratively by members of Sheldon Clubhouse. Each thread represents connection, creativity, and the strength of community. A meaningful piece that celebrates both place and purpose.
Value: Priceless!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!