Silent Auction: Brookvale Parent-Led 5th Grade Outdoor Science Camp

Pick-up location

3400 Nicolet Ave, Fremont, CA 94536, USA

Xmas on the Way by Eishita N.
$5

Starting bid

Xmas on the Way - painting created by 5th Grader Eishita

Rake Leaves - Graham N.
$5

Starting bid

5th Grader Graham will rake your leaves around your property at an agreed upon date/time.

Pet Walk - Nandini G.
$5

Starting bid

5th Grader Nandini will walk your pet around the neighborhood for 30 minutes at an agreed upon date/time.

Car Wash - Sebastian E.
$5

Starting bid

5th Grader Sebastian will come to your residence to wash your car AND vacuum your car at an agreed upon date/time. Hose with water will need to be provided by bidder.

Gel Nails - Natalie R.
$5

Starting bid

5th Grader Natalie will paint your nails at an agreed upon date/time. Preferred nail polish will need to be provided by the bidder.

Brownies - David A.
$5

Starting bid

5th Grader David will bake a decadent pan of brownies and deliver this baked treat to your residence or school.

Make-up - Natalie R.
$5

Starting bid

5th Grader Natalie will do your make-up at an agreed upon date/time. Preferred make-up will need to be provided by the bidder.

Mochi Cake - Remy Y.
$5

Starting bid

5th Grader Remy will bake a delicious Mochi Cake and deliver to your residence or school.

Fall Is In the Air by Eishita N.
$5

Starting bid

Fall Is In the Air - painting created by 5th Grader Eishita

Chocolate Chip Cookies - Madison K.
$5

Starting bid

5th Grader Madison will bake scrumptious chocolate chip cookies and deliver this baked treat to your residence or school.

A Starry Night by Eishita N.
$5

Starting bid

A Starry Night - painting created by 5th Grader Eishita

Trader Joe's Mini Canvas Tote Bag - Purple
$5

Starting bid

Purple - Trader Joe's Mini Canvas Tote Bag

Trader Joe's Mini Canvas Tote Bag - Orange
$5

Starting bid

Orange - Trader Joe's Mini Canvas Tote Bag

Candle by Eishita N.
$5

Starting bid

Candle created by 5th Grader Eishita

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!