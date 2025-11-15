Silent Auction: Brookvale Parent-Led 5th Grade Outdoor Science Camp

Starting bid
Xmas on the Way - painting created by 5th Grader Eishita
5th Grader Graham will rake your leaves around your property at an agreed upon date/time.
5th Grader Nandini will walk your pet around the neighborhood for 30 minutes at an agreed upon date/time.
5th Grader Sebastian will come to your residence to wash your car AND vacuum your car at an agreed upon date/time. Hose with water will need to be provided by bidder.
5th Grader Natalie will paint your nails at an agreed upon date/time. Preferred nail polish will need to be provided by the bidder.
5th Grader David will bake a decadent pan of brownies and deliver this baked treat to your residence or school.
5th Grader Natalie will do your make-up at an agreed upon date/time. Preferred make-up will need to be provided by the bidder.
5th Grader Remy will bake a delicious Mochi Cake and deliver to your residence or school.
Fall Is In the Air - painting created by 5th Grader Eishita
5th Grader Madison will bake scrumptious chocolate chip cookies and deliver this baked treat to your residence or school.
A Starry Night - painting created by 5th Grader Eishita
Purple - Trader Joe's Mini Canvas Tote Bag
Orange - Trader Joe's Mini Canvas Tote Bag
Candle created by 5th Grader Eishita
