Silent Auction: Celebrating Local Latino Artists

La Yunta – Alfredo Escobar (El Salvador)





With masterful use of acrylics, Salvadoran artist Alfredo Escobar pays tribute to the dignity and strength of the Latin American farmer in this deeply moving work. Against a black background symbolizing fertile soil, a determined yoke of oxen advances, guided by the calloused hand of the farmer.





Escobar captures with vigorous brushstrokes:

The play of light that sculpts the tense muscles of the animals and the anonymous figure of the farmer.

The earthy palette (ochres, deep blacks, touches of rust) that evokes the sacred simplicity of this ancestral labor.

More than a rural scene, it is a visual manifesto of the invisible wealth that sustains Latin America: the sweat that feeds nations, the patience that defies time. This piece engages with the Latin American tradition, where the countryside is the protagonist of struggles and hopes.



