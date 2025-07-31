Silent Auction: Celebrating Local Latino Artists

391 Dodon Rd, Davidsonville, MD 21035, USA
Waves to Destiny by Sandra Añez Powell
Valued at $460 | 24” x 30” | Acrylic on canvas
This vibrant and emotionally rich acrylic painting captures a group of women standing in the water, gazing toward a glowing horizon—an evocative tribute to generational strength, unity, and migration. Titled “Waves to Destiny”, this one-of-a-kind piece was created by Sandra Añez Powell, a Venezuelan-born artist now based in Annapolis, Maryland. Her bold use of color and movement brings depth to themes of heritage, resilience, and hope. A powerful addition to any space, this artwork honors both the journey and the roots that shape us.
Acrylic Painting by Sandra Añez Powell
Valued at $600 | 30” x 24”
Add a bold and meaningful statement to your collection with this one-of-a-kind acrylic painting by Sandra Añez Powell, a Venezuelan-born artist now based in Annapolis, Maryland. Known for her vibrant style and emotional depth, Sandra’s work reflects both her heritage and her connection to the local community. This 30” x 24” piece is a striking addition to any space—and a rare opportunity to own an original by a celebrated local Latina artist.
La Yunta – Alfredo Escobar (El Salvador)
With masterful use of acrylics, Salvadoran artist Alfredo Escobar pays tribute to the dignity and strength of the Latin American farmer in this deeply moving work. Against a black background symbolizing fertile soil, a determined yoke of oxen advances, guided by the calloused hand of the farmer.
Escobar captures with vigorous brushstrokes:
More than a rural scene, it is a visual manifesto of the invisible wealth that sustains Latin America: the sweat that feeds nations, the patience that defies time. This piece engages with the Latin American tradition, where the countryside is the protagonist of struggles and hopes.
This luminous acrylic painting by Salvadoran artist Alfredo Escobar captures the iconic Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse standing proudly against a glowing Chesapeake Bay sunset. With remarkable realism and warmth, Escobar brings to life the still waters, radiant sky, and architectural detail of this historic Maryland landmark. Now based in the U.S., Escobar’s work bridges cultures and coastlines, blending technical mastery with a deep appreciation for the landscapes that shape our stories. A captivating piece for lovers of maritime history and fine art alike.
Magical by Glory Paredes
Mixed Media | 18” x 18”
Step into a dreamscape with Magical, a breathtaking mixed media piece by local Latina artist Glory Paredes. This enchanting work captures a whimsical floating island under a luminous full moon, where a ballerina dances to the melodies of a pianist beneath a vibrant pink tree. Rich textures and bold colors draw the viewer into a serene world where music, movement, and nature exist in perfect harmony.
A celebration of imagination and artistry, this one-of-a-kind creation will bring a touch of wonder to any space.
Support local talent and take home a piece that truly lives up to its name—Magical.
El Coquí de Puerto Rico
Bright-eyed and full of personality, this stunning artwork pays tribute to el coquí, the beloved national frog of Puerto Rico. Though small in size, the coquí is famous for its mighty call—“co-quí, co-quí”—a sound that echoes through the Puerto Rican night and lives in the hearts of Boricuas everywhere.
Rendered in vivid color and fine detail, the coquí emerges from lush green leaves, symbolizing the island’s rich biodiversity and cultural pride. This joyful piece is perfect for anyone who cherishes Puerto Rican heritage or simply loves bold, nature-inspired art.
Let the spirit of el coquí sing in your home—and support a great cause at the same time!
This serene piece by artist Piedra invites you to journey into the heart of nature, where the day quietly surrenders to the brilliance of an orange-hued sunset. A lone tree anchors the composition while a winding path, gently bordered by vibrant wildflowers, leads toward the glowing horizon nestled between purple mountains.
It evokes reflection, peace, and the quiet promise of new beginnings. It’s a poetic tribute to the landscapes that nourish our souls and the moments of stillness that ground us.
Bring this tranquil vision into your home—and support local Latino artists and community resilience through your bid.
Bathed in golden light, this untitled piece by Piedra evokes a serene, almost dreamlike landscape. A gentle waterfall flows from lush green cliffs into a calm blue stream, while blooming trees and delicate branches frame a radiant sun at the center of the canvas. The scene feels both grounded and ethereal, inviting the viewer into a place of peace, beauty, and reflection.
This work is a testament to nature’s quiet power and the artist’s gift for capturing harmony through color and movement.
Bid on this one-of-a-kind painting to support local Latino artists and invest in art that soothes the soul.
With bold colors and stunning detail, El Tucán de Honduras by Yolie Avilés captures the striking beauty of one of Central America’s most iconic birds. Set against a lush green backdrop of tropical foliage, the vibrant toucan commands attention with its majestic beak and piercing gaze.
This piece is more than a celebration of wildlife—it’s a vibrant homage to Honduras’ natural heritage, brought to life by the skilled hand of a Latina artist whose brushwork radiates joy and reverence for the environment.
Bring home this powerful symbol of biodiversity and cultural pride—while supporting our local artists and community programs.
“Street Concert” by Edward Johanson
Oil on Canvas | 16” x 12”
With charm and community at its core, Street Concert by Edward Johanson captures a fleeting yet powerful moment of public art. Four street musicians, mid-performance, animate the quiet geometry of a European-style neighborhood. Their music echoes beyond the canvas, drawing invisible lines between passerby, neighbors, and onlookers peering from windows.
This oil painting is a celebration of everyday artistry and the way music transforms shared space. While this piece is not for sale, we are honored to showcase it as part of our celebration of local creativity.
“Hand Shaking” by Edward Johanson
Oil on Canvas | 19” x 15”
Set in a kaleidoscope of bold, impasto textures and vibrant city hues, Hand Shaking by Edward Johanson is a moving celebration of human connection. Amid a bustling urban plaza, two figures clasp hands at the painting’s center—offering a moment of unity and mutual recognition within a whirlwind of daily life.
Johanson’s expressive brushwork and commanding use of color bring the city to life, while the central gesture reminds us of what binds us together. This piece invites reflection on community, coexistence, and the beauty of shared experience.
Though this work is not available for purchase, we are proud to feature it as part of our celebration of local artists and their visions of a more connected world.
“Mi Gente”
Artist: Wilfredo Valladares
Medium: Aquatint Print
Dimensions: 13” x 9.5”
Boldly grounded in emotion and history, Mi Gente is a powerful aquatint print that pays homage to the Latin American people—our people—through abstract, monumental forms. Under the glow of a stark moon, a huddled figure appears to emerge from the land itself, surrounded by homes, earth, and memory. With textured depth and minimalist lines, Valladares captures a story of perseverance, silence, and strength passed through generations. This piece is a visual testament to belonging, endurance, and the soul of rural and working-class communities.
Perfect for collectors moved by Latin American social realism and expressionist forms.
“Alambre” (2023)
Artist: Wilfredo Valladares
Medium: Screen Print (1 of 12)
Alambre (Spanish for “wire”) is a striking commentary on identity, struggle, and cultural entanglement. A fragmented ancestral face—reminiscent of Olmec or Mayan stone carvings—is partially veiled by tangled green wire, evoking tension between heritage and modern barriers. In just two bold layers, Valladares weaves the past and present together, reminding us that even when bound, the spirit of resistance and cultural pride endures.
Edition 1 of 12, this rare screen print is a conversation starter and a stunning reflection of diaspora resilience.
