Silent Auction Checkout

Total Wine & More will treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of their store (any Texas location). Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. Value - $600** (Six-week lead time required from request date to event date. Date to be mutually agreed. Classes cannot be held on holiday weekends. All attendees must be at least 21 years old. Expires October 20, 2026).

