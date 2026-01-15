Silent Auction Checkout

Offered by
PETER MAX
[Peter Max “Liberty Head II” (Sailboat/Profile) etching with hand-coloring and hand-drawn colored pencil remarques of a Sailboat in the lower left corner and Profile in the upper right corner on wove paper from the Peter Max Studio. Hand-signed by Peter Max in pencil in the lower right margin and annotated.
Thank you Eileen Akerson
FMV:$3000
OCEAN JEWEL
Enjoy two nights stay in the Ocean Jewel at Diamond Beach Resort Galveston – the perfect beach retreat! Beautiful third floor ocean view, outdoor pools and lazy river, indoor heated pool, fitness center, small movie theater available for private use with reservation, and more! Short and beautiful walk down the seawall to beach access. Ocean Jewel has 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms and sleeps up to 8 people. Don’t forget take home your bottle of wine! (Condo available weekdays (Monday-Thursday Night) in April and May 2026 and anytime between August 10 and November 17, 2026 based on availability at time of booking (so book soon!).
($1100+ Value)
Thank you Troy & Kimi Smith
FMV: $1100
Enjoy a round of golf for four at the Sugar Creek Country Club (includes cart), $100 gift card for lunch for four at Sugar Creek’s Hickory Stick restaurant, Volvik USA Patriot Edition golf balls, bottle of wine and mug and divot tool. (Golf certificate valid anytime Tuesday – Thursday after 12 PM. One time use/Expires August 31, 2026. Proper attire required).
Thank you Sugar Creek Country Club and JD & Jennifer Devine
FMV: $600
Enjoy a seated, private wine tasting for up to 16 people at an award-winning vineyard in the heart of Houston. Class duration is 90 – 120 minutes and includes instruction by one of Nice Winery’s knowledgeable wine educators, wines and a charcuterie platter. In addition, take home this evening 2 bottles of Nice wine (Total package value: $1300 Value) (Donated classes are held on Tuesday. Wednesday, and Thursday evenings at 5:30 pm. Saturdays at 11:30 am and 2:00 pm. Classes are booked on a first-come
basis. Dates book months in advance. Expiration date 1/24/2027)
Thank you Nice Winery and Jim and Chayo Huf
FMV: $1400
Enjoy four Club Level tickets to see Chris Stapleton, March 12, 2026, live at Houston Livestock and Rodeo! Tickets are Club Level, Section 113, Row X Seats 5-8. Winner will take home a cute rodeo theme ballcap and necklace.
Thank you, Eileen Akerson and Friends of HPPL
FMV: $280
Enjoy two Orchestra seats, Row B, Seats 3-4, to the July, 18, 2026, 7:30 PM performance of the “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” at the Hobby Center. Package comes with a $100 American Express gift card to use for dinner and drinks.
Thank you Joanne Kincer and Eileen Akerson
FMV: $450
Gather all the ingredients for the ultimate date night: bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne, boxed set of Tiffany champagne glasses, bottle of 24 Faubourg Eau De Parfum by Hermes Paris, charming 1/0 ct.tw diamond and sterling silver 14K rose gold plating accent pendant necklace and $100 American Express Gift Card!
Thank you Laura Cozac and Friends of HPPL
FMV: $500
Enjoy a two-night stay for two at the Ross Carroll Bennett House Bed & Breakfast, a registered Texas Historical Landmark, located just a block away from Historic Downtown Brenham, Texas. Your stay will be in the Magnolia Suite (with private bath) and includes champagne breakfast and happy hour w/ hors d’oeuvres served daily. When you arrive, you will receive a $100 gift certificate to Volare Italian Restaurant conveniently located just across the street (reservations required). Take home a bottle of wine to bring with you for your stay! You can learn more about this wonderful (“Super Host” rated) establishment at rcbbnb.com. (Date to be mutually agreed with the Ross Carroll Bennett House. Some date restrictions apply and rooms are subject to availability, be sure to call in advance to reserve your date. Certificate expires February 1, 2027).
Thank you Ross Carroll Bennett House
FMV: $600
Enjoy a certificate for two exclusive HLS&R 2026 Championship Bar BQ tickets to the Award-winning Lonesome Dove Cookers sponsored by Uncle Steve’s Shake. Package includes Uncle Steve’s Shake Spices and bottle of wine. (Certificate good for one night of your choice, February 27 or 28 from 6-10:30 PM. Buyer will be responsible for entry fees into general access gate of the Cook-off. Must be 21 and over).
Thank you Steve Brown, Uncle Steve’s Shake and Friends of HPPL
FMV: $250
Enjoy case of case of Messina Hof white wine and 3 bottle of Messina Hof red wine, stainless-steel beverage tub, tube of red and tube of white Riedel wine glasses and accessories.
Thank you Julia Worley and Friends of HPPL
FMV: $500
Celebrate the United States semi quincentennial (250) Anniversary! This patriotic package includes [description of Flag flown over the capital on Inauguration Day!], Monticello Declaration glasses: gift box collection of four twelve-ounce etched whiskey glasses featuring phrases from the Declaration of Independence and the signatures of John Adams, Ben Franklin, John Hancock and Thomas Jefferson. Completing the package is the drink of choice 250 years ago, a 1.75 liter of Woodford Reserve Whiskey.
Thank you Representative Troy Nehls and Friends of HPPL
FMV: $350
Take home a one-of-a-kind custom 8 ¼ inch drop point field knife. (See accompanying detailed description of this incredible knife!).
Thank you Emory Pylant
FMV: $300
Brush & Verse is a custom-commissioned artwork paired with an original verse poem, created from your photo and a brief interview with the artist to capture the true essence of the moment. Includes a signed original 8x5” x 11” painting, matted and ready for a standard 11’x14” frame, along with a printed custom poem.
Thank you Brush & Verse – Keeping Stories Alive
FMV: $350
Enjoy 5 tickets to a June 5, 2026 Astros game seated behind home plate! Included in this package is one parking pass. Package Value $750!
Thank you, Alliance Industrial Company
FMV: $650
Adorable leather wallet by Radley London, stunning Kendra Scott earrings and travel jewelry case.
Thank you, Kendra Scott and Eileen Akerson
FMV: $138
Unique brass “Genesis” stud earrings and antler and brass catch-all dish hand-crafted by designer Lost Adornments.
Thank you Lost Adornments
FMV: $190
Indulge in some “me-time” with a signature facial by Swanee Skincare and take home an assortment of spa products.
Thank you Swanee Skincare
FMV: $215
Exquisite diamond accented, rose gold plating sterling silver cat pendant and cashmere shawl.
Thank you Bruce Stevenson!!!
FMV: $175
Cheer on the home team in Astros sequin top and matching bracelet.
Thank you Huey Lewis
FMV: $75
Channel your inner Hello Kitty – Betsey Johnson red bow bracelet and matching ring, hello Kitty planter and bowls for your feline friend.
Thank you Serena Akerson
FMV: $115
Beautiful necklace and matching earrings individually crafted by artisans in Bali. Made with 925 sterling silver.
Thank you Lisa Petrusky
FMV: $85
Beautiful suede and leather cross-body bag and matching wallet.
Thank you Maureen Kuehler
FMV: $175
Take home a gold-plated heart padlock necklace by Gorjana Jewelry and go online shopping online with a $150 Gorjana Jewelry gift card.
Thank you, Gorjana Jewelry and Jenny Carnes
FMV: $240
Get ready for a road trip with a cute Mama Cat sweater, Vera Bradley cat-themed cosmetic bags, “herding cats” game and $25 Sephora Gift Card.
Thank you Vickie Stevenson and Mary Sinatro
FMV: $110
Enjoy a Player’s Club Plus Membership. Benefits: daily practice session at any PGA Tour Superstore; 1 Annual Member Lesson, 1 Annual Member Fitting, free standard ground shipping on online orders, 30 free grip installations (applies to labor fees only) and 50% off Club Repair Services. (Valid for (1) 12-Month Player’s Club Plus: Golf & Tennis Membership. No Cash Value).
Thank you PGA SUPER STORE
FMV: $299
The lucky winner will take home a replica of the Houston Astros 2022 World Championship ring by Jostens (the official manufacturer for the Houston Astros' championship rings), collection of Astros jerseys and boxed socks.
Thank you Ray Guebara
FMV: $150
Take care of your car and you! Enjoy an ultra-premium Men’s Grooming experience compliments of The Gents Place. Package includes personal consultation, cut & style, energizing shampoo & conditioning, relaxing steamed towel, exfoliating face refresher, invigorating scalp massage, rejuvenating paraffin hand treatment, calming neck, shoulder & hand message, top-shelf beverage of your choice and shoeshine service.
Keep your car looking good with a 3-Month VIP unlimited Membership at Club Car Wash. (The Gents Club: must present certificate at time of redemption. Does not include gratuity).
Thank you, The Gents Place and Club Car Wash
FMV: $145
Turn your everyday shower routine into a spa-like experience with a Zadro 19L Luxury towel warmer that works in as little as 15 minutes.
Thank you, Laura & Heller Cozac
FMV: $150
Take home a Texas Rangers autographed baseball by Jon Gray (Valued at $125) along with a certificate for redemption at the Dell Diamond Ticket Window for 4 reserved tickets to see the Texas Rangers’ Triple-A Affiliate team the Round Rock Express. (Tickets are valid for Sunday-Thursday regular season Round Rock Express game. Subject to availability. No cash value. Excludes Independence Day celebration).
Thank you, Texas Rangers and Round Rock Express
Woodford Reserve, a perfectly balanced taste of our Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 1.75L and Vintage ARTGLASS smoky rim hand blown lowball old fashioned glasses and golf-theme ice cubes.
Thank you Ray Lamoureux
FMV: $180
Enjoy a $100 Gift Card to Pop Stroke and embark on a mini-golf adventure with great food and drinks. Included in this package: Brookstone Automatic Putting Cup and two Pop Stroke Boga passes, each good for buy-one golf pass get another free!
Thank you, Phil Gallagher
FMV: $145
Enjoy a $50 gift card to Fleet Street and accessories your pal. (Fleet Street gift card expires April 2026).
Thank you, Fleet Street and Friends of HPPL
FMV: $135
Enjoy four tickets to a 2026 Space Cowboys Game (Tickets may be used for Baseline Reserved II, Field Box II, or Hot Corner seating locations for one game in the 2026 season. Redemption begins March 2026. Expires September 21, 2026. Additional tickets may be purchased at the time of redemption. Based on availability some restrictions may apply).
Thank you, Sugar Land Space Cowboys
FMV: $252
Take home a certificate valid for $50 off Topgolf game play, Topgolf hat and $50 gift card to Grimaldi’s Pizzeria! (Top Golf Certificate expires April 30, 2026).
Thank you, Top Golf and Grimaldi’s Pizzeria
FMV: $145
Framed picture of the iconic “La Chat Noir”
Thank you, Friends of HPPL
FMV: $50
Burlap wrapped, studded board, paw print push pins, storage boxes, Real Simple’s annual edition of “Organize your Home” and a $50 Target gift card.
Thank you Monica Lamoureux
FMV: $130
So many options with this versatile glass & wood design piece. Use as a vase or illuminate with a set of chargeable tealights.
Thank you, Friends of HPPL
FMV: $125
This basket containing everything you need to make Baileys Irish coffee. Package includes six Red Co. Original Footed Clear Glass Irish Coffee mugs, Baileys Irish Cream, coffee press and 2 bags of coffee. Just add whip cream!
Thank you Phil Gallagher
FMV: $100
Gather friends for good food, wine and conversation. Package includes assorted wines and accessories including signature plates by Austin artist Cathy Womack’s “Women and Wine Series, fromager cheese knives set and $50 gift card to Phoenician Foods.
Thank you Vivian Douglas, Phoenician Foods and Friends of HPPL
FMV: $280
Package of Cherry-themed kitchen items for the ultimate baker.
Thank you, Ava Gallagher
FMV: $75
Tidy up your pantry with assorted Mason storage jars.
Thank you, Maureen Kuehler
FMV: $125
Roll out the welcome mat with these adorable door mats and basket for catch-all.
Thank you, Brian Gallagher
FMV: $150
Basket of canine- themed baby items and books for your baby boy.
Thank you, Monica Lamoureux
FMV: $75
Enjoy a certificate for a Houston Zoo Family Membership for 2 named adults and up to 3 children (ages 3-21), as long as one named adult is present ($239 Value) and Photicular Safari book (redeem certificate for Family Membership by June 16, 2026).
Thank you, Houston Zoo and Friends of HPPL
FMV: $293
Throw a skating party at Ice at the Galleria. Winner will enjoy 20 passes, each pass is good for 1 free admission and 1 free skate rental (passes expire October 31, 2026).
Thank you, Ice at the Galleria
FMV: $350
Assortment of toys, games and books for your little one and a punch card for a free caramel apple for a year!
Thank you, Mary Sinatro and Kilwins
FMV: $75
The winning bidder will take home four (4), one-day admission tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio valued at $99.99 each. Tickets include access to Discovery Point to view dolphins and the aquarium, shows, rides, animal attractions, Sea Rescue and more! (Tickets do not include parking or access to Aquatica, SeaWorld’s Waterpark. Expiration date 11/13/2026).
Thank you, SeaWorld San Antonio
FMV: $396
Take care of your new family member compliments of a certificate from Rose-Rich Veterinary Clinic for selection of dog or cat annual exam with vaccinations package. Canine package: Annual exam, Rabies vaccine, DHLP/Parvo vaccine, Bordetella vaccine, Canine Influenza Bivalent vaccine, Heartworm Test, Intestinal parasite testing. Feline package: Annual exam, Rabies vaccine, FVRCP vaccine, FELV vaccine, and Intestinal parasite testing. Also take home a basket of items for your new canine or feline pal. (Certificate expires January 2027).
Thank you, Rose-Rich Veterinary Clinic and Friends of HPPL
FMV: $275
The lucky winner will enjoy a gift certificate for a free month of BarkBox AKA CRAZY DOG JOY! Each box contains 2 fun toys, 2 bags of natural treats and 1 surprise item! Bonus! Take home items tonight for your furry pal.
Thank you BarkBox and Friends of HPPL
FMV: $75
Are you ready for the adventure of a lifetime?! Enjoy two gift passes for a 5 line zipline adventure (3 hour- full-service tour includes 1 mile of hiking. Weight limit minimum 70 lbs maximum 250 lbs. Reservations required. Call to book).
Thank you, Lake Travis Zipline Adventures
FMV: $176
All you need for a great pickle ball game! Provided are two Hurly Carbon Pro Fiberglass pickleball paddle and case, pickleball tote bag and certificate for brunch & pickleball at Chicken N Pickle in Webster, TX. (Certificate includes non-alcoholic beverages, 2 adult brunch buffets, 2 child brunch buffets, 1 hour court time & equipment. Valid Sundays for Brunch only. Certificate Value $150).
Thank you, Chicken N Pickle and Friends of HPPL
FMV: $200
Enjoy two Club Level tickets to see Cross Canadian Ragweed at NRG, March 16, 2026, live at Houston Livestock and Rodeo! Amazing seats, Club Level Section 353, Row K, Seats 3-4.
Thank you, The Phipps Family
FMV: $140
Head into Houston for Happy Hour at Axelrad Beer Garden where you will enjoy craft beers offered in a laid-back outdoor setup with hammocks, food trucks and more! Certificate entitles you and 9 friends to one reserved table and 10 drink tickets (valued at $10 each). (Certificate redeemable anytime except after 7 PM on Friday or Saturday).
Thank you, Axelrad Beer Garden
FMV: $150
The lucky winner will enjoy an Annual Membership (Dual level) to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. Membership includes a year’s worth of exciting benefits including free exhibition tickets, invitations to preview exhibitions before they open to the public and unlimited access to the Museum’s expansive campus of permanent art displays. Treat yourself to lunch at the onsite Michelin-Star French Restaurant, Le Jardinier compliments of a $100 American Express card. ( Dual Membership provides benefits for two named individuals.
Must activate Museum membership before January 24, 2027)
Thank you, The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
FMV: $193
Certificate for one tandem skydive. Tandem jump includes: 20-minute instructional class learning basic freefall and canopy skills; gear rental including jumpsuit; altimeter and goggles, one jump harnessed to a professional Tandem Instructor; about 1 minute of freefall from up to 14,000 feet; peaceful 5-7 minute parachute descent; and logbook to record your first jump! (Certificate expires April 24, 2026. Skydivers must be at least 18 years old, bring a valid photo id, and generally must weigh less than 265 lbs. Skydivers weighing 180 lbs or more will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis for safety and additional fees will apply over 220 lbs.)
Thank you Spaceland Tandem Skydive
FMV: $279
Enjoy two complimentary tickets to one performance in the Alley Theatre’s 25/26 season. Grab dinner before or after with a $50 American Express gift card.
Thank you Alley Theatre
FMV: $90
Enjoy a Carnival pack and two Club Level tickets to see Koe Wetzel, March 18, 2026, live at Houston Livestock and Rodeo! Amazing seats, Section 353, Row K, Seats 3-4.Also included is a carnival pack valued over $200 to extend the fun at the rodeo!
Thank you, The Phipps Family
FMV: $140
You and 5 guests will enjoy 6 free admission passes to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, The University of Texas at Austin. On the way home, treat yourself to ice cream with (4) certificates for Amy’s Ice Creams, each good for a small ice cream with one crush’n or topping. Don’t forget your furry pal’s “ice cream” toy! (Admission passes expire June 24, 2026).
Thank you Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center and Amy’s Ice Creams
FMV: $100
Total Wine & More will treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of their store (any Texas location). Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. Value - $600** (Six-week lead time required from request date to event date. Date to be mutually agreed. Classes cannot be held on holiday weekends. All attendees must be at least 21 years old. Expires October 20, 2026).
Thank you, Total Wine, & More
FMV: $600
Enjoy an evening out at the Houston Marriott Sugar Land Town Square! Enjoy a standard guest room for one night (Monday – Sunday), including breakfast for two, and valet parking. Grab dinner by compliments of a $50 gift certificate to Fish City Grill for the perfect evening out! (Marriott certificate expires January 20, 2027. Certificate will not be honored
Thank you, Houston Marriott Sugar Land
FMV: $200
Take home a $25 gift card to Portillo’s and a certificate for Dine in or use code for online orders through BlackBearDiner.com (Certificate does not include fresh squeezed orange juice, prime rib, alcohol or Family Meals to go and does not apply to tax, gratuity, gift card or shop purchases or fees associated with online and delivery orders. No cash value. No change will be given. Expires October 30, 2026).
Thank you, Black Bear Diner
FMV: $40
Get your Mexican food fix with $110 gift certificate value to Lopez Mexican Restaurant and cute bowl and glasses!
Thank you, Lopez Mexican Restaurant
FMV: $110
Take home a Raising Cane’s basket valued at $125!
Thank you, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
FMV: $125
Enjoy a $50 gift card to Carrabba’s and two bottles of wine.
Thank you, Friends, of HPPL
FMV: $100
Take home $100 gift card to Cabo Bob’s!
Thank you, Cabo Bob’s
FMV: $100
Enjoy a $125 Dining Card to Fogo de Chao. (Excludes alcohol, gratuity and tax).
Thank you, Fogo de Chao
FMV: $125
Enjoy this promo pack that includes a water bottle, sunglasses, t-shirt and $50 gift card to Gringo’s Mexican Restaurant!
Thank you, Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen
FMV: $100
Enjoy (10) Valued Guest Meal Cards. Each card is good for any burger, fries, and beverage on menu.
Thank you IN-N-OUT Burger
FMV: $100
