Silent Auction Christmas Lunch

With these 2x $90 gift cards you can enjoy a traditional Swedish julbord at Stockhome, featuring classic holiday favorites such as herring, gravlax, meatballs, and festive desserts. (Worth $180)
Your chance to receive a wonderful Oatly gift bag featuring an exclusive college sweater (size L), five vouchers for any Oatly product of your choice, and two adorable Oatly pins.
Receive two beautifully scented candles from Skandinavisk: the 2-wick SNÖ candle and the 3-wick JUL candle - perfect for bringing Nordic winter atmosphere into your home. (Worth $130)
Receive a bottle of West Wines wine along with a wine tasting for two at West Wines Winery, located in the heart of the beautiful Sonoma wine country. (Worth $100)
Indulge in a curated selection of Sweden’s most iconic candy - sour, sweet, foamy, and full of classic flavor. (Worth $36)
A festive Christmas set from Scandinavian Form & Design featuring a beautiful tray and four matching coasters - perfect for holiday hosting. (Worth $55)
Enjoy a delicious bottle of glögg and a bottle of snaps from Sjöblom - perfect for holiday cheers.
