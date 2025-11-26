Swedish-American Chamber of Commerce San Fransisco & Silicon Valley

Hosted by

Swedish-American Chamber of Commerce San Fransisco & Silicon Valley

About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction Christmas Lunch

Pick-up location

1900 Fell St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA

2 x Gift Card for Stockhome Christmas Table item
2 x Gift Card for Stockhome Christmas Table
$1

Starting bid

With these 2x $90 gift cards you can enjoy a traditional Swedish julbord at Stockhome, featuring classic holiday favorites such as herring, gravlax, meatballs, and festive desserts. (Worth $180)

Giftbag from Oatly item
Giftbag from Oatly
$1

Starting bid

Your chance to receive a wonderful Oatly gift bag featuring an exclusive college sweater (size L), five vouchers for any Oatly product of your choice, and two adorable Oatly pins.

2x Scented Candles from Skandinavisk item
2x Scented Candles from Skandinavisk
$1

Starting bid

Receive two beautifully scented candles from Skandinavisk: the 2-wick SNÖ candle and the 3-wick JUL candle - perfect for bringing Nordic winter atmosphere into your home. (Worth $130)

Wine tasting for two at West Wines + a bottle wine item
Wine tasting for two at West Wines + a bottle wine
$1

Starting bid

Receive a bottle of West Wines wine along with a wine tasting for two at West Wines Winery, located in the heart of the beautiful Sonoma wine country. (Worth $100)

Swedish Candy from Karamell SF item
Swedish Candy from Karamell SF
$1

Starting bid

Indulge in a curated selection of Sweden’s most iconic candy - sour, sweet, foamy, and full of classic flavor. (Worth $36)

Christmas Set from Scandinavian Form & Design item
Christmas Set from Scandinavian Form & Design
$1

Starting bid

A festive Christmas set from Scandinavian Form & Design featuring a beautiful tray and four matching coasters - perfect for holiday hosting. (Worth $55)

Glögg & Snaps from Sjöblom item
Glögg & Snaps from Sjöblom
$1

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious bottle of glögg and a bottle of snaps from Sjöblom - perfect for holiday cheers.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!