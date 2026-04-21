Silent Auction: Classroom Experiences

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Starting bid
Miss Nina and Miss Tayla, will guide 5 children in the art of collage. Guided by their
imagination, each artist will create a unique masterpiece ready for display! These young
artists will enjoy a sweet treat to fuel their creativity..
Minimum Bid: $250.00
Number of children in the group: 5 (Yellow Room students only)
Time: 3:00-4:00
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Aspiring musicians will have the opportunity to write and record their own
music—exploring with instruments along the way—accompanied by Will on the guitar. This
could be the jumping off point for the next Fenway headliner!
Value: Priceless
Number of children in the group: 4 (Primary students only)
Time: 3:00-4:00
Starting bid
Afternoon Tea for 6...your child and five friends will enjoy a special tea party with Miss
Caroline and Miss Sukanya. With music to set the tone, a selection of tasty treats, and a
special craft, this is sure to be a memorable experience!
Minimum Bid: $250.00
Number of children in the group: 6 (Primary students only)
Time: 3:00-4:00
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
This is truly a one in a melon experience with Miss Marisol and Miss Carrie. Guests will
dine on watermelon-themed snacks as they complete a watermelon craft that is sure to be
juicy fun!
Minimum Bid: $250.00
Number of children in the group: 6 (Primary students only)
Time: 3:00-4:00
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Get ready for a paw-some time with Miss Zoey and Miss Caitlin! Guests and their favorite
teddy bear (or stuffy) will enjoy a special picnic including lemonade, snacks, music, and a
reading of the Teddy Bear’s Picnic.
Minimum Bid: $250.00
Number of children in the group: 6 (Primary students only)
Time: 3:00-4:00
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Located behind COS, the Loop Trail offers young explorers an opportunity to hike and
discover the beauty found in the natural world. Miss Maria and Miss Emily will lead a hike
giving children opportunities to freely explore and discover at their own pace. We will take
a break to enjoy a special snack along the way.
Minimum Bid: $250.00
Number of children in the group: 6 (Primary students only)
Time: 3:00-4:00
Value: Priceless
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