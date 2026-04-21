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Childrens Own School Inc

About this event

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Silent Auction: Classroom Experiences

Yellow Room Experience: Little Hands, Big Imaginations item
Yellow Room Experience: Little Hands, Big Imaginations
$250

Starting bid

Miss Nina and Miss Tayla, will guide 5 children in the art of collage. Guided by their

imagination, each artist will create a unique masterpiece ready for display! These young

artists will enjoy a sweet treat to fuel their creativity..

Minimum Bid: $250.00

Number of children in the group: 5 (Yellow Room students only)

Time: 3:00-4:00

Value: Priceless

Green Room Experience: COS Recording Studio item
Green Room Experience: COS Recording Studio
$250

Starting bid

Aspiring musicians will have the opportunity to write and record their own

music—exploring with instruments along the way—accompanied by Will on the guitar. This

could be the jumping off point for the next Fenway headliner!

Value: Priceless

Number of children in the group: 4 (Primary students only)

Time: 3:00-4:00

Vermillion Room Experience: Just a Bit Fancy item
Vermillion Room Experience: Just a Bit Fancy
$250

Starting bid

Afternoon Tea for 6...your child and five friends will enjoy a special tea party with Miss

Caroline and Miss Sukanya. With music to set the tone, a selection of tasty treats, and a

special craft, this is sure to be a memorable experience!

Minimum Bid: $250.00

Number of children in the group: 6 (Primary students only)

Time: 3:00-4:00

Value: Priceless

Purple Room Experience: Watermelon Bash item
Purple Room Experience: Watermelon Bash
$250

Starting bid

This is truly a one in a melon experience with Miss Marisol and Miss Carrie. Guests will

dine on watermelon-themed snacks as they complete a watermelon craft that is sure to be

juicy fun!

Minimum Bid: $250.00

Number of children in the group: 6 (Primary students only)

Time: 3:00-4:00

Value: Priceless

Orange Room Experience: Teddy Bear Picnic item
Orange Room Experience: Teddy Bear Picnic
$250

Starting bid

Get ready for a paw-some time with Miss Zoey and Miss Caitlin! Guests and their favorite

teddy bear (or stuffy) will enjoy a special picnic including lemonade, snacks, music, and a

reading of the Teddy Bear’s Picnic.

Minimum Bid: $250.00

Number of children in the group: 6 (Primary students only)

Time: 3:00-4:00

Value: Priceless

Hiking Experience with Miss Maria & Miss Emily item
Hiking Experience with Miss Maria & Miss Emily
$250

Starting bid

Located behind COS, the Loop Trail offers young explorers an opportunity to hike and

discover the beauty found in the natural world. Miss Maria and Miss Emily will lead a hike

giving children opportunities to freely explore and discover at their own pace. We will take

a break to enjoy a special snack along the way.

Minimum Bid: $250.00

Number of children in the group: 6 (Primary students only)

Time: 3:00-4:00

Value: Priceless

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