Silent Auction

$90 toward any massage service at Massage Essenz, 4206 Roxboro St, Suite 130, Durham, NC
Hours: Wed/Thurs/Fri @ 11a-7p
Basic Manicure at Posh Nail Spa, 2922 W. Main St, Durham, NC
Basic Pedicure at Posh Nail Spa, 2922 W. Main St, Durham, NC
Larry’s Organic Country Combo Ground Coffee 2lbs
Morin Premium Pumpkin Spice Syrup 33.8 oz
Dewey’s Original Cookiies & Biscoff Cookies & French Butter Cookies w/Sea Salt
Nurse 12oz Tumbler
Less Monday & More Coffee Cups x 2
Nursing is a Work of Heart Coffee Cup
Love is all you need, Also Coffee Cup
Handcrafted Coasters w/coffee décor x 4
Lemon Grass Tea, Chai French Vanilla Tea, Chamomile Tea
Herbal Tea Variety Pack & Wellness Variety Tea Pack
Handcrafted Serving Trays x 2
7pc Measuring Spoon Set w/Leveler
Make a statement at your next celebration—or give the gift of elegance—with this beautifully crafted HERitage Royalty Wine Basket. Stunningly displayed in a modern white base adorned with soft lavender florals, this arrangement features a striking clear balloon with gold, purple, and rose-toned accents and the signature HERitage branding. It is as visually impressive as it is enjoyable.
At the heart of the basket is a bottle of HERitage Wines’ HER Royalty Red Blend, a rich and refined wine perfect for savoring. The set also includes essential wine accessories and a wine glass, making it ready to enjoy from the moment it’s opened.
Treat yourself or someone special to this elegant HERitage Wine Delight Basket, featuring two of HERitage Wines’ most beloved selections. This gift offers a perfect balance of flavor and presentation—ideal for relaxing evenings, celebrations, or thoughtful gifting.
Included are a bottle of HER Legacy Sweet White Wine and HER Essence Sweet Red Wine, each crafted to deliver a smooth, enjoyable sip. Completing the basket is a stylish wine glass and a versatile wine opener set, ensuring everything needed for a perfect pour is at hand.
Elevate any celebration with this beautifully arranged HERitage Celebration Wine Basket, featuring two signature wines from HERitage Wines, LLC and an elegant display that makes this gift as stunning as it is delicious. Presented in a chic white container accented with soft lavender florals and topped with a shimmering custom HERitage balloon, this basket is truly a showpiece.
Enjoy both a HER Legacy Sweet White Wine and HER Essence Sweet Red Wine, each offering a smooth, flavorful pour. To complete the experience, the basket includes essential wine accessories and a wine glass—perfect for savoring every sip.
Enjoy a luxurious aromatic experience with this beautifully arranged Bright Black Candle Gift Set. Featured is the signature Gospel Candle, a matte-black 10oz vessel filled with 7.5 oz of hand-poured wax in a calming blend of chamomile, lilac, and myrrh. The set also includes two Holiday Limited Edition Bright Black candles—Black Currant and Black Spruce—and a sleek wick trimmer, all stylishly displayed in a decorative wooden caddy with floral accents.
Capture priceless memories with a one-hour photography session from Nini’s Digital Collective, led by photographer La’Nita Hester. This custom package is perfect for families, children, or engagement portraits and is valid for groups of up to five people. The winner will receive three beautifully edited images, creating timeless keepsakes to cherish.
Find your balance and rejuvenate your body with a one-hour personalized yoga session from Twisted Yogi, guided by owner and instructor KeKe Woods. This private session is tailored to meet the recipient’s needs—whether you're seeking relaxation, flexibility, strength building, or mindful movement.
The accompanying certificate is brightly designed and includes easy-to-follow instructions for redeeming the session.
Experience rejuvenation and improved mobility with this InMotion Burlington gift card, good for two free stretch sessions. InMotion’s professional stretch therapists provide personalized, assisted stretching designed to reduce tension, increase flexibility, and support overall wellness.
Perfect for athletes, busy professionals, or anyone looking to move and feel better, these sessions offer relaxation and recovery in a calm, welcoming studio environment.
Jump-start your fitness goals with a 45-minute personal training session led by certified trainer Kristina Burnett. Held at Complete Fitness for Women in Burlington, this session is personalized to meet the recipient’s fitness level and goals—whether improving strength, building confidence, or developing a sustainable routine.
Kristina provides expert guidance, motivation, and form correction to ensure a safe and effective workout experience. Perfect for beginners, seasoned gym-goers, or anyone looking to refresh their fitness journey.
Beautiful Quilted Christmas Blanket handmade by LeeAntoinette Moore
$50 gift certificate from Luxury Nail Spa, 6409 Fayetteville Rd, #100, Durham, NC 27713
Enjoy a polished, confidence-boosting salon visit with this Alluring Beauty Style Voucher, valid for a free blowout and trim. Whether you’re preparing for a special event or simply refreshing your everyday look, Alluring Beauty delivers sleek, smooth, professional styling in a welcoming environment. Includes complimentary Instagram and booking QR codes for easy appointment scheduling.
Indulge in a fresh new look with this Free Style Voucher from TeGayle’s House of Style. Valid for a blowout, roller set, or perm rod set—each including a deep conditioning treatment. The voucher provides clear instructions for booking via phone or text. Perfect for anyone seeking a revitalized, salon-fresh style.
This voucher from B. Valiant Natural Hair Salon offers a premium natural hair or loc service valued up to $150. Treat yourself to expert care, nurturing techniques, and a style that celebrates your natural beauty. Please note: this voucher cannot be applied to extension services such as box braids, knotless braids, twists, or loc extensions. Includes a QR code for service listings.
