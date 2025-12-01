Silent Auction

Make a statement at your next celebration—or give the gift of elegance—with this beautifully crafted HERitage Royalty Wine Basket. Stunningly displayed in a modern white base adorned with soft lavender florals, this arrangement features a striking clear balloon with gold, purple, and rose-toned accents and the signature HERitage branding. It is as visually impressive as it is enjoyable.





At the heart of the basket is a bottle of HERitage Wines’ HER Royalty Red Blend, a rich and refined wine perfect for savoring. The set also includes essential wine accessories and a wine glass, making it ready to enjoy from the moment it’s opened.