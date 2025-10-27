Silent Auction for 2025 Houma Pumpkin Patch

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Locally crafted 5ft wooden swing made with treated deck boards and stainless steel hardware
Value - $250
LSU game day bungee rocker & LSU mug
Value - $115
Donated by Pat Morgan
Custom-framed 32"x30" Wahoo fish print
Value - $150.00
Donated by David Prevost
Lighted seahorse wall decor, hand towel, and seashell spreaders & tray
Value - $100
Donated by Jessica Guidry
Two-night stay at the Ark Family Air // The (not so) fine print
1.The $750 value is based on a $250 nightly rate including AirBNB fees,
cleaning fees, and taxes that would normally be charged. Actual value will depend on the nightly rate of the nights chosen.
2. Excludes Answers in Genesis conferences dates (i.e. Ark Encounter & Creation Museum) or other special events.
3. Auction winner may be required to submit to a guest screening and identity verification. Associated fees shall be paid by host. Please contact for additional details if required.
4. The following items are not included in your silent auction bid:
• Meals & Travel Expenses
• Parking at and Tickets to The Ark Encounter
• Parking at and Tickets to the Creation Museum
5. Additional nights may be added at prevailing nightly rates and subject to availability.
Value - $750
Donated by Patrick and Michelle Blanchard
Locally crafted 6ft wooden swing made with treated deck boards and stainless steel hardware
Value - $300
Set of 2 hand-crafted cedar planters
Value - $50
Donated by Buddy Chaisson
Set of 3 small, medium, and large charcuterie boards treated with food safe Virginia Boys All Natural Wood Finishing Oil, ready for use
Value - $90
Donated by Buddy Chaisson
Value - $40
Donated by Semi Sweet Bakery
LSU snack helmet, barbeque apron, potholders, oven mitt, and two LSU mugs
Value - $160
Donated by Tiffanie Bishop
Richard Sloan signed 32"x30" framed pintail print with certificate of authenticity
Value - $250
32"x30" framed Chris Forrest signed print
Value - $200
1 hour massage, mug, room spray, and essential oil roller
Value - $100
Donated by Dawn Romero
ESV Journaling Study Bible with MR Pen Bible Journaling kit, Praying the Names of God Book, & "Just Pray" wood wall decor
Value - $135
Donated by Jessica Guidry (Bible) Talia Scott (Wall Decor)
1 family, individual, or graduate photo shoot Houma/Thibodaux area only (Saturdays after 4pm; Sundays after 12pm)
Value - $100
Donated by God's Creation Photography
Haircut, blowout, and curl set with detox hair wash and intense repair mask
Value - $150
Donated by Lisa Lynn Arcement
Girl's painted denim jacket, enamel floral teacup, and teacher cards
Value - $60
Donated by Modibee Designs
Girl's painted denim jacket, "forever" trinket tray, and frog earrings
Value - $60
Donated by Modibee Designs
Powder coated aluminum paddle and crawfish print apron
Value - $90
Donated by Trey and Theresa Parria
Powder coated aluminum paddle and saints silicone oven mitts
Value - $90
Donated by Trey and Theresa Parria
An artfully arranged classic or crudites charcuterie tray and green cabbage platter
Classic - variety of cured meats, cheeses, fresh fruits, dried fruits, nuts, spreads, pickles, and crackers. Custom designed
Crudites - An appetizer of assorted raw vegetables (carrots, celery, bell peppers) with dips like ranch, hummus, or tzatziki.
Value - $100
Donated by Kathy Vu Ward (arrangement) Cara Castille (Platter)
XL Superior Norwex Mop System
Value - $182
Donated by Tina Trosclair
Buff Orpington, Delaware, and Plymouth Rock APX 1.5 year-old laying hens, sack of feed, and cinnamon pecan coffee cake
Value - $110
Donated by David Fournier with Rockin Farms (hens) Semi Sweet Bakery (cake)
Pampering Facial with Taylor Acosta, and praying oyster ornament
Value - $105
Donated by Haydel Dermatology
Pi-yahhhh Cookbook and Seasoning, cast-iron skillet, and wooden spoon
Value - $125
Accent pillow, 2-set leather coasters, large cheese board, 2 hand towels, and a dish scrubby
Value - $65
Jane Marie Kids colorful starry printed lunch sack with matching tumbler
Value - $60
Donated by Papillon Parties and Gifts
$50 Nail Salon Gift Card, $20 PJ's Coffee Gift Card, and crystal heart prism
Value - $75
Donated by Majestic Nails
