Silent Auction for 2025 Houma Pumpkin Patch

($50 bid increments)

Two-night stay at the Ark Family Air // The (not so) fine print

1.The $750 value is based on a $250 nightly rate including AirBNB fees,

cleaning fees, and taxes that would normally be charged. Actual value will depend on the nightly rate of the nights chosen.

2. Excludes Answers in Genesis conferences dates (i.e. Ark Encounter & Creation Museum) or other special events.

3. Auction winner may be required to submit to a guest screening and identity verification. Associated fees shall be paid by host. Please contact for additional details if required.

4. The following items are not included in your silent auction bid:

• Meals & Travel Expenses

• Parking at and Tickets to The Ark Encounter

• Parking at and Tickets to the Creation Museum

5. Additional nights may be added at prevailing nightly rates and subject to availability.

Value - $750

Donated by Patrick and Michelle Blanchard