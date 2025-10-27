eventClosed

Silent Auction for 2025 Houma Pumpkin Patch

1916 LA-311, Schriever, LA 70395, USA

5ft Wooden Swing item
5ft Wooden Swing
$150

($10 bid increments)

Locally crafted 5ft wooden swing made with treated deck boards and stainless steel hardware

Value - $250

LSU Bungee Rocker & Mug item
LSU Bungee Rocker & Mug
$60

($10 bid increments)

LSU game day bungee rocker & LSU mug

Value - $115

Donated by Pat Morgan

Wahoo Fish Print item
Wahoo Fish Print
$75

($10 bid increments)

Custom-framed 32"x30" Wahoo fish print

Value - $150.00

Donated by David Prevost

Oceanside Bundle item
Oceanside Bundle
$40

($10 bid increments)

Lighted seahorse wall decor, hand towel, and seashell spreaders & tray

Value - $100

Donated by Jessica Guidry

Ark Retreat item
Ark Retreat
$250

($50 bid increments)

Two-night stay at the Ark Family Air // The (not so) fine print
1.The $750 value is based on a $250 nightly rate including AirBNB fees,
cleaning fees, and taxes that would normally be charged. Actual value will depend on the nightly rate of the nights chosen.
2. Excludes Answers in Genesis conferences dates (i.e. Ark Encounter & Creation Museum) or other special events.
3. Auction winner may be required to submit to a guest screening and identity verification. Associated fees shall be paid by host. Please contact for additional details if required.
4. The following items are not included in your silent auction bid:
• Meals & Travel Expenses
• Parking at and Tickets to The Ark Encounter
• Parking at and Tickets to the Creation Museum
5. Additional nights may be added at prevailing nightly rates and subject to availability.

Value - $750

Donated by Patrick and Michelle Blanchard

6ft Wooden Swing item
6ft Wooden Swing
$200

($10 bid increments)

Locally crafted 6ft wooden swing made with treated deck boards and stainless steel hardware

Value - $300

Cedar Planters item
Cedar Planters
$30

($5 bid increments)

Set of 2 hand-crafted cedar planters

Value - $50

Donated by Buddy Chaisson

Hand-Crafted Walnut Charcuterie/Cutting Boards item
Hand-Crafted Walnut Charcuterie/Cutting Boards
$60

($5 bid increments)

Set of 3 small, medium, and large charcuterie boards treated with food safe Virginia Boys All Natural Wood Finishing Oil, ready for use

Value - $90

Donated by Buddy Chaisson

Jar of Homemade Caramel Popcorn item
Jar of Homemade Caramel Popcorn
$20

($5 bid increments)

Value - $40

Donated by Semi Sweet Bakery

LSU Game Day Celebration Bundle item
LSU Game Day Celebration Bundle
$60

($10 bid increments)

LSU snack helmet, barbeque apron, potholders, oven mitt, and two LSU mugs

Value - $160

Donated by Tiffanie Bishop

Pintail Anas Acuta Framed Print item
Pintail Anas Acuta Framed Print
$125

($10 bid increments)

Richard Sloan signed 32"x30" framed pintail print with certificate of authenticity

Value - $250

Water Lilies Framed Print item
Water Lilies Framed Print
$100

($10 bid increments)

32"x30" framed Chris Forrest signed print

Value - $200

Massage Bundle item
Massage Bundle
$50

($10 bid increments)

1 hour massage, mug, room spray, and essential oil roller

Value - $100

Donated by Dawn Romero

Bible Bundle item
Bible Bundle
$65

($10 bid increments)

ESV Journaling Study Bible with MR Pen Bible Journaling kit, Praying the Names of God Book, & "Just Pray" wood wall decor

Value - $135

Donated by Jessica Guidry (Bible) Talia Scott (Wall Decor)

Photo Shoot item
Photo Shoot
$50

($10 bid increments)

1 family, individual, or graduate photo shoot Houma/Thibodaux area only (Saturdays after 4pm; Sundays after 12pm)

Value - $100

Donated by God's Creation Photography

Hair Care Session with Lisa Lynn item
Hair Care Session with Lisa Lynn
$75

($10 bid increments)

Haircut, blowout, and curl set with detox hair wash and intense repair mask

Value - $150

Donated by Lisa Lynn Arcement

Geaux Tigers Denim Jacket Bundle item
Geaux Tigers Denim Jacket Bundle
$30

($5 bid increments)

Girl's painted denim jacket, enamel floral teacup, and teacher cards

Value - $60

Donated by Modibee Designs

Rainbow and Daisies Denim Jacket Bundle item
Rainbow and Daisies Denim Jacket Bundle
$30

($5 bid increments)

Girl's painted denim jacket, "forever" trinket tray, and frog earrings

Value - $60

Donated by Modibee Designs

LSU Aluminum Paddle item
LSU Aluminum Paddle
$45

($5 bid increments)

Powder coated aluminum paddle and crawfish print apron

Value - $90

Donated by Trey and Theresa Parria

Saints Aluminum Paddle item
Saints Aluminum Paddle
$45

($5 bid increments)

Powder coated aluminum paddle and saints silicone oven mitts

Value - $90

Donated by Trey and Theresa Parria

Custom Curated Charcuterie item
Custom Curated Charcuterie
$50

($10 bid increments)

An artfully arranged classic or crudites charcuterie tray and green cabbage platter

Classic - variety of cured meats, cheeses, fresh fruits, dried fruits, nuts, spreads, pickles, and crackers. Custom designed

Crudites - An appetizer of assorted raw vegetables (carrots, celery, bell peppers) with dips like ranch, hummus, or tzatziki.

Value - $100

Donated by Kathy Vu Ward (arrangement) Cara Castille (Platter)

Norwex Mop System item
Norwex Mop System
$80

($10 bid increments)

XL Superior Norwex Mop System

Value - $182

Donated by Tina Trosclair

Laying Hens and Feed (& Coffee Cake) item
Laying Hens and Feed (& Coffee Cake)
$60

($10 bid increments)

Buff Orpington, Delaware, and Plymouth Rock APX 1.5 year-old laying hens, sack of feed, and cinnamon pecan coffee cake

Value - $110

Donated by David Fournier with Rockin Farms (hens) Semi Sweet Bakery (cake)

Facial (& praying oyster ornament) item
Facial (& praying oyster ornament)
$50

($10 bid increments)

Pampering Facial with Taylor Acosta, and praying oyster ornament

Value - $105

Donated by Haydel Dermatology

Cajun Ninja Bundle item
Cajun Ninja Bundle
$65

($10 bid increments)

Pi-yahhhh Cookbook and Seasoning, cast-iron skillet, and wooden spoon

Value - $125

Happy Home Decor Bundle item
Happy Home Decor Bundle
$30

($5 bid increments)

Accent pillow, 2-set leather coasters, large cheese board, 2 hand towels, and a dish scrubby

Value - $65

Starry Lunch Sack and Tumbler item
Starry Lunch Sack and Tumbler
$30

($5 bid increments)

Jane Marie Kids colorful starry printed lunch sack with matching tumbler

Value - $60

Donated by Papillon Parties and Gifts


Nail Salon GC item
Nail Salon GC
$30

($5 bid increments)

$50 Nail Salon Gift Card, $20 PJ's Coffee Gift Card, and crystal heart prism

Value - $75

Donated by Majestic Nails

