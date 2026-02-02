Silent Auction for Bay Area Community Counseling 2026

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Starting bid
The New Parkway Theater is a community-centered cinema and pub located in Oakland’s Uptown district. Sit back and relax in our cozy couches while watching our new releases, cult classics, and fabulous special programming. Plus, enjoy yummy food and local beer and wine in our café or even delivered right to your theater seat! The New Parkway Theater’s mix of on-screen content includes critically acclaimed new films, throwback favorites, and quirky non-film events. We have regular theme nights with vibrant hosts who help to make your experience at the New Parkway an unforgettable one. A $70 value.
WWW.THENEWPARKWAY.COM
The "Buy It Now" price is $105 with $35 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] or text (415) 488-6122 and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay.
Starting bid
The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art is one of the largest museums of modern and contemporary art in the United States and a thriving cultural center for the Bay Area. SFMOMA believes the art of our time is vital and shares it with passion and purpose, and that art and the creative process can open minds and help build a better world. For that reason, we assemble unparalleled collections, create exhilarating exhibitions, and develop engaging public programs that connect with our community. A $60 value.
WWW.SFMOMA.ORG
The "Buy It Now" price is $90 with $30 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] or text (415) 488-6122 and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay.
Starting bid
Sukha Yoga in Novato is a magical place where you can elevate your consciousness, feel better in your body and calmer in your mind. Sukha is a yoga sanskrit term that means ease, happiness, bliss and good space. Whether you’re are just starting your yoga journey or furthering your education, Sukha celebrates and welcome you. A $280 value.
www.sukhayoga.com
The "Buy It Now" price is $420 with $140 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay.
Starting bid
A Sound Bath Like Nowhere Else in San Francisco. Enter the soaring architecture of Grace Cathedral, where light pours through stained glass and sound rises skyward, resonating between the Gothic columns. Our immersive Sound Bath invites you into a transcendent sonic world crafted by Fractals of Sound. This is more than a meditation. It is a full-body, vibrational experience — a place to exhale, reset, and let sound carry you inward -discover spacious quiet. Settle in with your favorite mats, blankets, and headrests, cocooned with candlelight and a celestial wash of luminous light, and rest on our sacred stone. Let waves of crystal bowls, frame drums, flute, overtone singing, and devotional voice move through you, dissolving tension and awakening a grounded sense of peace and presence. In this sanctuary where generations have come to reflect, renew, and reconnect, you’re invited to simply be — held by sound, light, and community. Come curious. Leave transformed. An $88 value.
WWW.GRACECATHEDRAL.ORG
The "Buy It Now" price is $132 with $44 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] or text (415) 488-6122 and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay.
Starting bid
This gift certificate allows for 1 two hour rental or a one hour rental for two people. Sea Trek offers kayak and stand-up paddleboard (SUP) rentals in Sausalito and Alameda, two of the Bay Area’s best places to get on the water! A $70 value.
www.seatrek.com
The "Buy It Now" price is $105 with $35 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay.
Starting bid
Holey Moley Golf Club San Francisco, located in the Golden City's Mission District, is bringing you a glorious mini golfing experience like you've never known! With 18 Holes of mini golf across 2 floors, and two bars brimming with delicious cocktails and drinks, one located on each floor, your visit to Holey Moley San Francisco is sure to be amazing. A $108 value.
WWW.HOLEYMOLEY.COM
The "Buy It Now" price is $162 with $54 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] or text (415) 488-6122 and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay.
Starting bid
2-hour pottery lesson, no experience needed! Join us for a creative experience and get your hands on some clay. Grab a seat for yourself, or grab multiple seats for a friend, partner or group! One of our fantastic Clay by the Bay instructors will be there to guide you the whole time. You will make two projects using two different ceramic techniques to experience the full range of forming clay by hand! You get an opportunity to try out the potter’s wheel to create a small bowl or dish. This part of the class is often met with many laughs and is a crazy fun challenge! Get messy, shaping a wet mound of spinning clay by hand! This class is geared to those with little or no clay experience! A $350 value.
WWW.CLAYBYTHEBAYSF.COM
The "Buy It Now" price is $525 with $175 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] or text (415) 488-6122 and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay.
Starting bid
Orangetheory is a dynamic blend of strength and cardio training scientifically designed to give you the most efficient and energizing 1-hour total body workout. All elements of the class work together to supercharge your metabolism so you’re burning calories and body fat while also building lean muscle. A $290 value.
WWW.ORANGETHEORY.COM
The "Buy It Now" price is $435 with $145 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] or text (415) 488-6122 and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay.
Starting bid
A woman owned small business, digital and/or photostrip photobooth will add a memorable experience to any event you can think of. It is a form of entertainment! Weddings, Babyshowers, Quinceañeras, Birthdays, Retirements, Anniversaries, School Dances... the events are endless! Twinkle package includes 3 hours active digital photos, entire online gallery, basic backdrop, custom photo layout, custom welcome screen, and on-site attendant. Valid for 1 event in the following qualifying cities: San Francisco, Daly City, Brisbane, South San Francisco, San Bruno, Millbrae, Burlingame or San Mateo. Any other city will result in travel fees. A $400 value.
LUNAMOONBOOTH
The "Buy It Now" price is $600 with $200 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] or text (415) 488-6122 and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay.
Starting bid
The Winchester Mystery House is a Victorian mansion crafted by Sarah Winchester over a span of 36 years from 1886 to 1922. This architectural marvel stands today as a testament to intrigue and mystery with its one-of-a-kind design features and history. A 65 minute Mansion Tour guides you through 110 of the 160 rooms of the mansion while learning about the history and lore surrounding the home and its creator. You will get the chance to explore some of the most known rooms in the mansion and marvel at some of the architectural wonders that give this mansion its name. Please be aware: Due to the historic nature, Winchester Mystery House is not wheelchair accessible. This tour involves multiple stairs and extensive walking throughout the home. With Mansion Tour, access to the gardens is complimentary. A $92 value.
WWW.WINCHESTERMYSTERYHOUSE.COM
The "Buy It Now" price is $138 with $46 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] or text (415) 488-6122 and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay.
Starting bid
Filoli is a vibrant landscape of the Bay Area, situated on the unceded ancestral lands of the Ramaytush Ohlone, in Woodside, California. The estate boasts 654 acres of beauty nestled along the slopes of California’s coastal range. Originally built as a private residence in 1917, Filoli was opened to the public in 1975 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The property is considered one of the finest remaining country estates of the 20th century, featuring a 54,000+ square-foot Georgian revival-style mansion, 16 acres of exquisite English Renaissance gardens, a 6.8-acre Gentleman’s Orchard, and hundreds of acres of Natural Lands with 6 distinct ecosystems and nature trails. Filoli is dedicated to connecting our rich history with a vibrant future through beauty, nature and shared stories, so that one day all people will honor nature, value unique experiences, and appreciate beauty in everyday life. A $149 value.
WWW.FILOLI.ORG
The "Buy It Now" price is $224 with $75 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] or text (415) 488-6122 and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay.
Starting bid
Together, the de Young in Golden Gate Park and the Legion of Honor in Lincoln Park make up the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, the largest public arts institution in the city and one of the largest art museums in the United States. Both sit on the land of the Ramaytush Ohlone, the original inhabitants of the San Francisco Peninsula. Opened in 1895, the de Young is home to American art from the 17th century through today, textile arts and costumes, African art, Oceanic art, arts of the Americas, and international contemporary art. Opened in 1924, the Legion of Honor showcases European painting, sculpture, and decorative arts, ancient art, graphic arts, and contemporary art. A $80 value.
WWW.FAMSF.ORG
The "Buy It Now" price is $120 with $40 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] or text (415) 488-6122 and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay.
Starting bid
Experience the electrifying energy of the San Jose Earthquakes! As two-time MLS Cup champions and two-time Supporters' Shield winners, the Quakes deliver high-scoring matches that leave you on the edge of your seat. From the moment you step into PayPal Park, you'll be immersed in an electric atmosphere filled with passionate supporter chants, energetic fan fest activities, and unforgettable moments. Whether you're a die-hard Quakes fan or looking for an unforgettable night, we have the perfect seats for you. With a range of seating options available, you can easily secure your spot at an upcoming Quakes match, including group experiences and season tickets. Get your tickets today and join the excitement! A $200 value.
WWW.SJEARTHQUAKES.COM
The "Buy It Now" price is $300 with $100 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] or text (415) 488-6122 and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay.
Starting bid
Founded by U.S. Women’s National Team legends Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Danielle Slaton, and Aly Wagner, Bay FC is built on the Bay Area’s legacy of disruption, ambition, and doing things differently. Over the club’s first two seasons, Bay FC sold out its inaugural Home Opener, broke the U.S. women’s professional sports attendance record at The Show at Oracle Park, and made the playoffs as the winningest expansion team in league history — and we’re just getting started. At PayPal Park, matchday is more than a game – it’s where the entire Bay Area comes together. Beyond the seats, you’ll find a community of supporters that cheer loud and where players play bolder. Find your place, claim your seats, and get your tickets now! A $100 value.
WWW.BAYFC.COM
The "Buy It Now" price is $150 with $50 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] or text (415) 488-6122 and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay.
Starting bid
Total Wine Tasting Events deliver that in-store experience in a unique environment by shining items you might have missed in stores. You will meet people just like you that love to explore their palettes and try new things. Every Total Wine Tasting Event features products that are not yet available in stores. Meet the purveyors and consult with them about your own personal palette and preferences. A $600 value.
WWW.TOTALWINE.COM
The "Buy It Now" price is $900 with $300 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] or text (415) 488-6122 and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay.
Starting bid
Hosted seasonally from May through October, with special offerings on select holidays throughout the year. Your reserved table comes with an abundant cheeseboard, loaded with an assortment of our award-winning cheeses and tasty house-made accompaniments tailored to enhance every bite. While you enjoy your cheese experience, treat yourself to The Fork's seasonal kitchen offerings available for purchase. Each table receives a menu of the day's specialties including local charcuterie, creative grilled cheese sandwiches, our famously rich mac & cheese, and yes – our irresistible seasonal house-made ice cream and cookies everyone raves about! *Reservations open approximately 30 days prior to events. A $100 value.
WWW.POINTREYESCHEESE.COM
The "Buy It Now" price is $150 with $50 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] or text (415) 488-6122 and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay.
Starting bid
Marin Ace has been designed to reflect the needs of the community, including solutions to everyday home improvement needs, as well as an extensive array of high-quality products in categories such as housewares, paint, lawn and garden, in a convenient, easily-accessed location off 101. The 5,200 square-foot store is packed with thousands of essential products and supplies, including some of the most respected brand names and best-selling items in the home improvement marketplace. The store also offers a 1,400 square-foot outdoor garden center, with plants, pots, soil, and amendments. A $60 value.
WWW.MARINACE.COM
The "Buy It Now" price is $90 with $30 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] or text (415) 488-6122 and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay.
Starting bid
We believe that yoga is more than a physical practice—it’s a path to inner peace, healing, and transformation. Rooted in mindfulness and inclusivity, our philosophy embraces yoga as a journey that nurtures the mind, body, and spirit. We aim to create a space where everyone feels welcome, empowered, and inspired to explore their own potential. Through dedicated teaching, compassionate community, and a commitment to authentic practice, we aspire to share the transformative power of yoga with as many people as possible. A $275 value.
WWW.YOGAFLOWSF.COM
The "Buy It Now" price is $413 with $138 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] or text (415) 488-6122 and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay.
Starting bid
We believe that yoga is more than a physical practice—it’s a path to inner peace, healing, and transformation. Rooted in mindfulness and inclusivity, our philosophy embraces yoga as a journey that nurtures the mind, body, and spirit. We aim to create a space where everyone feels welcome, empowered, and inspired to explore their own potential. Through dedicated teaching, compassionate community, and a commitment to authentic practice, we aspire to share the transformative power of yoga with as many people as possible. A $275 value.
WWW.YOGAFLOWSF.COM
The "Buy It Now" price is $413 with $138 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] or text (415) 488-6122 and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay.
Starting bid
At Refuge we aim to provide affordable relaxation through use of our Refuge Thermal Cycle. Our silence policy, our exceptional massages, and our beautiful natural setting contribute to an unrivaled relaxation experience. Enhancing the lives of our guests with excellent customer service and exposing them to the life changing effects of true relaxation is our daily mission. In a world where technology has allowed stress to become a constant companion, we hope to offer a moments rest. A $134 value.
WWW.REFUGE.COM
The "Buy It Now" price is $201 with $67 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] or text (415) 488-6122 and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!