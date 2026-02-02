Silent Auction for Bay Area Community Counseling 2026

2-hour pottery lesson, no experience needed! Join us for a creative experience and get your hands on some clay. Grab a seat for yourself, or grab multiple seats for a friend, partner or group! One of our fantastic Clay by the Bay instructors will be there to guide you the whole time. You will make two projects using two different ceramic techniques to experience the full range of forming clay by hand! You get an opportunity to try out the potter’s wheel to create a small bowl or dish. This part of the class is often met with many laughs and is a crazy fun challenge! Get messy, shaping a wet mound of spinning clay by hand! This class is geared to those with little or no clay experience! A $350 value.



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The "Buy It Now" price is $525 with $175 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] or text (415) 488-6122 and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay.