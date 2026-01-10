Silent Auction to benefit Central Arizona Animal Rescue

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Cooking class for 1 person with Rhonda Kite Cooks Kitchen at her home in Encanterra. Winner will receive a gift certificate with Rhonda's contact information.
Gifted by Rhonda Kite.
Worth $80
Starting bid
Cooper's Hawk Lux Wine Tasting for 4 people. Winner will receive a gift certificate that can be used at any location.
Gifted by Cooper's Hawk.
Worth $52
Starting bid
Use for pool and landscape design and installation.
Gifted by Blooming Vista.
Worth $250
Starting bid
Use at Encanterra's restaurant, spa, golf shop, etc.
Gifted by T.J. Kelley and Keller Williams Realty
Worth $200
Starting bid
36 flavors of cheesecake available! Most can be made gluten free. Winner will receive a gift certificate with the Randy's contact information.
Gifted by Randy and Linda Romano.
Worth $35
Starting bid
Use at Valley Taproom (corner of Riggs & Ellsworth)
Gifted by Valley Taproom
Worth $50
Starting bid
Use at Valley Taproom (corner of Riggs & Ellsworth)
Gifted by Valley Taproom
Worth $50
Starting bid
DJ services for 2 hours playing songs from the 1950s to today including rock, country and line dance music.
For Encanterra residents only. Valid until 2/4/27; exact date to be determined and agreed upon by both parties.
Gifted by DJ Bob
Worth $200
Starting bid
Enjoy 1 cheesy bread, 2 big salads, 2 large wood-fired pizzas, 1 dessert pizza, & 4 sodas!
Redeem at Cascadia Pizza Company, 1120 Baseline Road in Tempe. Valid until 2/4/27.
Gifted by Cascadia Pizza Company
Worth $110
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!