4 Paws Cause
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4 Paws Cause

About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction to benefit Central Arizona Animal Rescue

Cooking Class for 1 item
Cooking Class for 1
$35

Starting bid

Cooking class for 1 person with Rhonda Kite Cooks Kitchen at her home in Encanterra. Winner will receive a gift certificate with Rhonda's contact information.

Gifted by Rhonda Kite.

Worth $80

Cooper's Hawk Lux Wine Tasting for 4 people item
Cooper's Hawk Lux Wine Tasting for 4 people
$20

Starting bid

Cooper's Hawk Lux Wine Tasting for 4 people. Winner will receive a gift certificate that can be used at any location.

Gifted by Cooper's Hawk.

Worth $52

Blooming Vista $250 Gift Certificate item
Blooming Vista $250 Gift Certificate
$100

Starting bid

Use for pool and landscape design and installation.

Gifted by Blooming Vista.

Worth $250

Encanterra $200 Gift Card item
Encanterra $200 Gift Card
$80

Starting bid

Use at Encanterra's restaurant, spa, golf shop, etc.

Gifted by T.J. Kelley and Keller Williams Realty
Worth $200

9" cheesecake of your chosen flavor item
9" cheesecake of your chosen flavor
$15

Starting bid

36 flavors of cheesecake available! Most can be made gluten free. Winner will receive a gift certificate with the Randy's contact information.

Gifted by Randy and Linda Romano.
Worth $35

$50 Bar & Grill Gift Package #1 item
$50 Bar & Grill Gift Package #1
$20

Starting bid

Use at Valley Taproom (corner of Riggs & Ellsworth)

Gifted by Valley Taproom
Worth $50

$50 Bar & Grill Gift Package #2 item
$50 Bar & Grill Gift Package #2
$20

Starting bid

Use at Valley Taproom (corner of Riggs & Ellsworth)

Gifted by Valley Taproom
Worth $50

DJ Service for 2 hours item
DJ Service for 2 hours
$80

Starting bid

DJ services for 2 hours playing songs from the 1950s to today including rock, country and line dance music.

For Encanterra residents only. Valid until 2/4/27; exact date to be determined and agreed upon by both parties.

Gifted by DJ Bob
Worth $200

Pizza dinner for four item
Pizza dinner for four
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy 1 cheesy bread, 2 big salads, 2 large wood-fired pizzas, 1 dessert pizza, & 4 sodas!

Redeem at Cascadia Pizza Company, 1120 Baseline Road in Tempe. Valid until 2/4/27.

Gifted by Cascadia Pizza Company
Worth $110

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!