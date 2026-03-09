Holy Redeemer Catholic School

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Holy Redeemer Catholic School

About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction for Family Fiesta 2026

WonderWorks item
WonderWorks
$45

Starting bid

Two (2) All Access Tickets. Includes over 100 exhibits, ropes course, 4D motion ride, & laser tag. Value $74 *Expires 04/18/27

Fun Spot Tickets item
Fun Spot Tickets
$120

Starting bid

Family 4-Pack. Value $280
Planet Obstacle item
Planet Obstacle
$35

Starting bid

Two (2) ALL ACCESS passes (including grip socks) at Planet Obstacle park. Value $60 *Expires 12/31/2026

Crayola Experience item
Crayola Experience
$35

Starting bid

Two (2) Admission Tickets. Value $60 *Expires 08/05/2027

Celebration Golf Club item
Celebration Golf Club
$110

Starting bid

Four (4) certificates that are good for one (1) complimentary 18 holes of golf each. M-Th after 10am; Fri-Sun after 12pm. Blackout dates: 01/01/26-04/30/26. Value $300 *Expires 12/31/2027

Bishop Moore Summer Camp item
Bishop Moore Summer Camp
$100

Starting bid

One (1) Certificate to a Bishop Moore Catholic Sports Summer Camp Value $175

Orlando Science Center item
Orlando Science Center
$90

Starting bid

Four (4) Ultimate Ticket Vouchers to the Orlando Science Center. Value $150
*Expires 02/24/2027

Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Tickets item
Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Tickets
$80

Starting bid

Two (2) Price Level Three Tickets to one Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Classics or Pops concert in the 2026-2027 Season.

*Not valid until 08/11/2026

*Expires 05/14/2027

Value: $145

Universal Studios Tickets item
Universal Studios Tickets
$350

Starting bid

Four (4) 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park Ticket(s) to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Islands of Adventure. Blackout dates apply. **Does not include Epic Park. Value $1300 Expires 04/18/2027 *Donated by the Skiles Family

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants item
Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants
$35

Starting bid

Lux Tasting for Four (4). Value $68 *No Expiration

Winter Park Playhouse item
Winter Park Playhouse
$30

Starting bid

Two (2) tickets to a Winter Park Playhouse Mainstage musical production of your choice. Advance reservations are required. Value $94 *Expires December 2026

Brevard Zoo Tickets item
Brevard Zoo Tickets
$45

Starting bid

Two (2) Guest admissions passes to the Brevard Zoo. Cannot be used for special events or combined with other discount offers. May not be used during the following blackout dates: Brevard Schools Thanksgiving Break, Winter Break, Spring Break. Value $74 *Expires 04/30/2027

Maschio's Lunch All Year item
Maschio's Lunch All Year
$180

Starting bid

Enjoy lunch from Maschio's for the 2026-2027 school year!

Value: $900

Solar Bears Tickets item
Solar Bears Tickets
$100

Starting bid

Four (4) Center Ice Tickets to an Orlando Solar Bears regular season home game at the Kia Center during the 2026-2027 season!

Value: $200

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Tickets item
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Tickets item
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Tickets
$70

Starting bid

Two (2) tickets to the Austrailian Pink Floyd Show at the Dr. Phillips Center.

Wednesday, July 22, 2026 @ 8:00pm

Value: $120

Mister Car Wash item
Mister Car Wash
$60

Starting bid

Four (4) Titanium Exterior wash passes. Includes exclusive, brand new Titanium wash that provides 360 protection & a mirror-like finish that lasts. Includes HotShine Carnauba Wax & Tire Shine. Value $104
Skate Reflections item
Skate Reflections
$70

Starting bid

Ten (10) Hospitality Passes that include: one skate admission and skate rental

Eleven (11) BOGO Passes for buy one, get one admission - *Skate rental NOT included in BOGO passes

*Not valid for special events or birthday party packages. Value $200

Museum of Discovery & Science (MODS) item
Museum of Discovery & Science (MODS)
$100

Starting bid

Family 4-Pack with (4) admission passes, (4) IMAX documentary passes, (4) popcorn passes, and $5 of MODS money. Value $170
Dubsdread Golf item
Dubsdread Golf
$100

Starting bid

Four (4) rounds of golf with cart. Value $210 *Expires 10/01/26

Lottery Pinata item
Lottery Pinata
$20

Starting bid

Pinata filled with lottery tickets and gift cards!

Value: ???

*Donated by HRCS Faculty & Staff

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