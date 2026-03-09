Silent Auction for Family Fiesta 2026

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Starting bid
Two (2) All Access Tickets. Includes over 100 exhibits, ropes course, 4D motion ride, & laser tag. Value $74 *Expires 04/18/27
Starting bid
Starting bid
Two (2) ALL ACCESS passes (including grip socks) at Planet Obstacle park. Value $60 *Expires 12/31/2026
Starting bid
Two (2) Admission Tickets. Value $60 *Expires 08/05/2027
Starting bid
Four (4) certificates that are good for one (1) complimentary 18 holes of golf each. M-Th after 10am; Fri-Sun after 12pm. Blackout dates: 01/01/26-04/30/26. Value $300 *Expires 12/31/2027
Starting bid
One (1) Certificate to a Bishop Moore Catholic Sports Summer Camp Value $175
Starting bid
Four (4) Ultimate Ticket Vouchers to the Orlando Science Center. Value $150
*Expires 02/24/2027
Starting bid
Two (2) Price Level Three Tickets to one Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Classics or Pops concert in the 2026-2027 Season.
*Not valid until 08/11/2026
*Expires 05/14/2027
Value: $145
Starting bid
Four (4) 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park Ticket(s) to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Islands of Adventure. Blackout dates apply. **Does not include Epic Park. Value $1300 Expires 04/18/2027 *Donated by the Skiles Family
Starting bid
Lux Tasting for Four (4). Value $68 *No Expiration
Starting bid
Two (2) tickets to a Winter Park Playhouse Mainstage musical production of your choice. Advance reservations are required. Value $94 *Expires December 2026
Starting bid
Two (2) Guest admissions passes to the Brevard Zoo. Cannot be used for special events or combined with other discount offers. May not be used during the following blackout dates: Brevard Schools Thanksgiving Break, Winter Break, Spring Break. Value $74 *Expires 04/30/2027
Starting bid
Enjoy lunch from Maschio's for the 2026-2027 school year!
Value: $900
Starting bid
Four (4) Center Ice Tickets to an Orlando Solar Bears regular season home game at the Kia Center during the 2026-2027 season!
Value: $200
Starting bid
Two (2) tickets to the Austrailian Pink Floyd Show at the Dr. Phillips Center.
Wednesday, July 22, 2026 @ 8:00pm
Value: $120
Starting bid
Starting bid
Ten (10) Hospitality Passes that include: one skate admission and skate rental
Eleven (11) BOGO Passes for buy one, get one admission - *Skate rental NOT included in BOGO passes
*Not valid for special events or birthday party packages. Value $200
Starting bid
Starting bid
Four (4) rounds of golf with cart. Value $210 *Expires 10/01/26
Starting bid
Pinata filled with lottery tickets and gift cards!
Value: ???
*Donated by HRCS Faculty & Staff
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