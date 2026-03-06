Jane Ragsdale Legacy Foundation

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Jane Ragsdale Legacy Foundation

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Silent Auction #2 for Heart Lap Quilts

Heart Lap Quilt #3 item
Heart Lap Quilt #3 item
Heart Lap Quilt #3
$150

Starting bid

Approx. size 47x58 inches. This Heart-themed lap quilt is made from Heart t-shirts by some wonderful ladies in a Hunt and Kerrville quilters group. All proceeds will be designated for the Jane's Heart: Women's & Children's Clinic in Guatemala.

Heart Lap Quilt #4 item
Heart Lap Quilt #4 item
Heart Lap Quilt #4
$150

Starting bid

Approx. size 51x60 inches. This Heart-themed lap quilt is made from Heart t-shirts by some wonderful ladies in a Hunt and Kerrville quilters group. All proceeds will be designated for the Jane's Heart: Women's & Children's Clinic in Guatemala.

Heart Quilted Make-up Bag item
Heart Quilted Make-up Bag
$25

Starting bid

Approx. size 6.5x8.25 inches. This Heart-themed quilted make-up bag is made from Heart colored fabric by some wonderful ladies in a Hunt and Kerrville quilters group. All proceeds will be designated for the Jane's Heart: Women's & Children's Clinic in Guatemala.

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